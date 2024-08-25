Korean dramas have been released more consistently ever since the K-pop/K-drama boom that occurred in 2016. Though Korean dramas have a reputation for cheesy love stories—let’s be real, sometimes they can be—many K-dramas have spread far and wide throughout every genre possible. From romantic comedies and fantasies to horror and science fiction, Korean dramas push the boundaries and expectations set upon them by casual viewers and fans alike.

Not to mention, Korean dramas can be hard to get into for global fans. Romantic comedies are easier to enjoy, but one particular genre that K-drama fans tend to struggle to appreciate is the science fiction genre. After all, how well do K-drama tropes and a dystopian genre do together? Surprisingly, Korean dramas blend the two together successfully, creating for exciting love stories and adventures that cannot be found anywhere else. Here are the best sci-fi K-drama shows and films that will please any viewer.

10 'Space Sweepers' (2021)

Directed by Jo Sung-hee

It is the year 2092; Earth is currently uninhabitable. A crew known as the space sweepers, consisting of Captain Jang (Kim Tae-ri), Tae-ho (Song Joong-ki), Bubs (Yoo Hae-jin), and Tigar Park (Jin Seon-kyu), one day discover Dorothy (Park Ye-rin), a robot child and coincidentally contains a weapon of mass destruction. In an attempt to negotiate a deal to return Dorothy, Tae-ho and his friends are framed as terrorists.

Though not a television show, Space Sweepers is a K-drama film that is action-packed and full of excitement. Like most K-dramas, Space Sweepers features a bit of comedy, which lures viewers in, and it is a fresh take on the sci-fi drama involving a dystopian plot. A touching story from start to finish, Space Sweepers is a wonderful film to watch and feel for.

9 'Signal' (2016)

Directed by Kim Won-seok

Korea, 2015; criminal profiler Park Hae-young (Lee Je-hoon) discovers a walkie-talkie that allows him to speak to a detective by the name Jae-han (Cho Jin-woong). Though an interesting discovery, Jae-han disappeared in the 2000s. This also catches the attention of Soo-hyun (Kim Hye-soo), his former colleague and a woman who fell in love with him. Now Hae-young must uncover the mystery behind Jae-han’s disappearance while also solving cold cases.

One interesting thing about Signal is that this K-drama is based loosely on a true story. The story itself is not real, but the cases within the K-drama were drawn from real-life, well-known cases and situations. It is an intriguing K-drama, one that viewers will find difficult to put down, blending a bit of science fiction with a bit of of realism. Here’s to Signal, a fan favorite.

Signal Debut Date February 22, 2016 Genre Crime, Drama, Fantasy

8 'Tunnel' (2017)

Directed by Shin Yong-hwi

1986, Korea: Park Gwang-ho (Choi Jin-hyuk), a detective, chases a serial homicide culprit through a tunnel, unknowingly transporting himself 30 years into the future. Now in 2016, Gwang-ho continues to hunt down the killer who has continued his murderous rampage.

Tunnel is one of the more emotional time-hopping K-dramas out there. With the great Choi Jin-hyuk who has starred in Mr. Queen, Heirs, Fated to Love You, and many others. With his emotional performance, viewers will find themselves tearing up for the detective who simply wants to return home.

7 'Grid' (2022)

Directed by Khan Lee, Park Cheol-hwan, and Kwon Hyuk-chan

Agents and detectives in the General Affairs Bureau investigate the existence of the mysterious entity that saved humanity in a time of crisis in Grid. Each episode reveals more about the bizarre being whose motivations, while initially good, are soon questioned.

Though initially confusing and slow-paced, Grid can be seen as somewhat overwhelming. However, as viewers proceed into the world of Grid, more information comes forward, and viewers will find themselves intrigued and immersed in its world. A refreshing story, Grid is for sci-fi fans who prefer more complex stories, and it is all worth it in the end.

6 'Alice' (2020)

Directed by Baek Soo-chan