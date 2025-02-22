The art of the miniseries is, in many ways, quite distinct from the art of the regular television show. As opposed to running for a varying number of seasons, a miniseries tells a story in a predetermined, usually relatively limited number of episodes. As such, it's the perfect medium to convey powerful, self-contained stories in a variety of genres.

A genre that seems to get along particularly well with the miniseries format is science fiction. Throughout the decades, many exceptional sci-fi miniseries have graced audiences' screens, showing that even in a small number of episodes, great writers can still find more than enough space for expansive world-building, rich character development, and enthralling stories of intergalactic adventures set in alternate worlds, outer space, or even a different version of our own Earth.

10 'The Stand' (1994)

Created by Stephen King

Image via ABC

Easily one of the most prolific American authors of modern times, Stephen King is definitely best known for his seminal work in horror literature, but has also worked on a variety of other genres. This includes post-apocalyptic dark fantasy, and this category is the one that The Stand falls into. While the novel was published in 1978, its first adaptation was the 1994 miniseries of the same name with Gary Sinise in the lead role.

Part of the surprising craze of Stephen King TV adaptations that characterized the 1990s, The Stand is one of the best of the bunch. It's a little cheesy from time to time, but it's overall a phenomenal adaptation of the classic it's based on, as well as a fantastic series in its own right. The cast is good, the production qualities are solid, and the whole experience is undeniably entertaining.