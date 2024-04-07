The Big Picture Science fiction thrives on inherent horror & dread, not just spectacle, presenting dangers within fascinating worlds.

The unknown in sci-fi generates terror, from exploring new dimensions to encountering extraterrestrial life.

The horror woven into sci-fi films, like The Thing and Interstellar, taps into the genre's true essence and represents the harsh realities of existence.

More often than not, science fiction is rooted in spectacle, leaving audiences in a state of awe and wonder. While it is par of the course to think that opening viewers to fantastic worlds is where the magic is, it might actually be "truer" to its spirit if it fleshes out its inherent sense of dread and fear. Going into the cosmos or imagining quasi-scientific experiences might be exciting, but the real essence of the genre arguably lies in its intrinsic horror. Think of the diverse worlds of Star Wars, for instance. These "fantasias of possibility", to borrow H.G. Wells' words, carry with them an inherent sense of fascination, but it is arguably in the presentation of the dangers they possess that the seeds of the genre come to fruition. Remember how audiences were both frightened and gratified at the sight of Darth Vader at the end of Rogue One? That's what sci-fi is all about.

What Is the Connection Between Science Fiction and Horror?

The spirit of science fiction has been constantly evolving ever since the inception of the term in US pulp magazines in the 1920s. Keith Johnston mentions in Science Fiction Film: A Critical Introduction that the recurring notions of science-fiction revolve around "a potential future development within science or the natural world, caused by a human or unknown force, which has to be understood, tamed, or destroyed". The diverse nature of the genre, as Johnston further elucidates, provides a sense of flexibility and hybridity. Just like its narratives, which are rarely about stability and more about "change, mutation, or evolution", the soul of science fiction is interconnected with other appropriations of genre. These factors drive the argument to be made that out of all the genres under the cinematic family tree, horror is its closest relative.

Science Fiction, Horror, and the Horrific Cosmos

Given that its stories are hinged on exploration, discovery, and advancements, the numerous facets of science fiction share one unifying characteristic: the unknown. Consider the interpretation offered by Philip Kain of the iconoclastic philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche's view on existence. Existence itself is horror, signified by the presence of our horrific cosmos. The universe, or the nature of order, is not designed for human existence, nor is it something that could or would be malleable. It is simply alien, not designed for human beings, nor will it ever be. Therefore, the unknown is terrifying, bringing nothing but suffering. Science fiction films often toe the line between affirming and negating this "reality". On one hand, how exciting would it be to explore mysterious worlds, mingle with strange creatures, or even travel to different dimensions? On the other, there is a lingering feeling of worry, a strange and unnerving sense of fear.

Take Steven Spielberg's Close Encounters of the Third Kind, for instance. The entire premise of the film is predicated on the arrival and contact with extra-terrestrial life, which its protagonist, Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss) discovers has already been happening for years. At the outset, it is a terrifying premise, the kind that Close Encounters of the Third Kind hinged on for the majority of its runtime. The climax of the film, however, unravels a more endearing tale, fostering a connection between human beings and the other life forms in our universe.

On the other side of the fence is Stanley Kubrick's magnum opus, 2001: A Space Odyssey, the ultimate trip through the evolution of humankind. Despite the magnificent visuals aimed at taking spectators into the undeniable allure of space, it makes no bones about its intention: to present two and a half hours of pure unadulterated cosmic horror. The vastness of the universe is unequivocally disturbing, exemplified by the death of Dr. Frank Poole (Gary Lockwood) as he falls into the endless abyss. The presence of intelligent life in this film removes any familial notion with humankind. The technological singularity, highlighted by the presence of the supercomputer HAL 9000, confirms the growing fears of thinkers regarding their existence. Perhaps it would be a futile attempt to debate which of these two is the "superior" film. Rather, it would be a more productive discussion to ascertain which of these two embodies the "true" spirit of science fiction. If we are to give credence to the idea of the horrific cosmos, then the consensus shifts horror-based science fiction into what "true" sci-fi is.

Bringing Out the Inherent Horror in Science-Fiction Films

Science, and the bending of time and space, offer a more visceral sense of horror because of the limitless possibilities it can bring to the table. Consider John Carpenter's The Thing. The premise is simple: a group of American researchers encounter a vicious and strange organism that can assimilate the form of other beings. The presence of this "thing" brings around numerous possibilities. Where did it come from? Can it be stopped? What would it take the form of next? The horror constantly builds, aided by the genre of sci-fi to stretch the boundaries of reality. Ultimately, the questions are never answered in the finale, leaving audiences debating up to this day about whether the thing is still alive or not.

In addition, Jonathan Glazer's Under the Skin delivers an unnerving examination of an alien life form trying to simulate the human condition. It imagines the intersection between what is human and what is not. What is more terrifying than the thought of an alien being inconspicuously existing and walking among us? Again, this dips into the wells of the sci-fi mythos, bringing out its inherent horror much to the delight (or chagrin) of audiences.

Even Christopher Nolan's Interstellar masterfully weaves horror into its hopeful story. Despite its triumphant ending, the film didn't hesitate to remind viewers of the futility of human effort compared to the terrifying vastness of space. Time is relative, life and existence are fleeting, and the wheels of universal chaos will continue to spin with or without the presence of our species. Yes, it tugs at our heartstrings because of the father and daughter love story between Joseph (Matthew McConaughey) and Murph (Jessica Chastain), but it never fails to remind those who watch about the hellish conditions outside planet Earth.

These are but a few examples of sci-fi films extracting the horror running through their veins. Arguably, this is what makes them true to their nature, and exemplifies what the genre is all about. It is taking the idea of the fantastic and blending it with the realism of what the cosmos really brings to the table. Existence is horrific and translating that into fiction brings out what has always been in the blood of science fiction: the crude, merciless, unforgiving void of the unknown.

