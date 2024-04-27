The Sci-Fi genre has been one of the greatest film genres since its inception in 1902 with George Melies's A Trip to the Moon. Bringing cinema classics like 2001: A Space Odyssey, Alien, Blade Runner, The Matrix, and countless others have helped develop and define the film landscape as a whole for every generation. Each film has brought some of the greatest actors who have truly made their mark on pop culture with their career-defining performances.

Each actor, whether they've been cast in one or two Sci-Fi films or have led entire franchises, has become a fan-favorite actor of the generation. Ranging from an iconic space bandit to one of the greatest female protagonists in cinema, these actors have brought some absolutely fantastic characters to the big screen. Certainly, storytelling, character building, and movies as a whole would not be the same without them and the actors who brought them to life.

10 Carrie Fisher

'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)

The late and great Carrie Fisher was a ground-breaking addition to the pop-culture space with her career-defining performance as Princess Leia Organa in the Star Wars franchise. Not only did she manage to act circles around a lot of actors in that franchise, but she provided an awesome and inspiring role model for girls all over the world. Princess Leia was a woman who was intelligent and showed insane bravery yet also showed deep compassion and wisdom in the darkest of times.

Fisher would go her entire career portraying this awe-inspiring character, being cast as her at the young age of 19. Her ability to shine as brightly on the screen as she did at so young marked her as a mainstay in Hollywood within just her first few minutes in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, standing up to the ever-villainous Darth Vader (David Prowse & James Earl Jones) with no fear. Fisher continued her inspiration to women everywhere outside of her appearances as Leia, too. With the way she spoke to others and presented herself, she was and still is considered a hero to all women.

9 Harrison Ford

'Blade Runner' (1982)

Harrison Ford's Sci-Fi resume is anything but small. Whether he was playing the space bandit Han Solo in Star Wars, Rick Deckard in Blade Runner, Hyrum Graff in Ender's Game, and even a few less desirable trips into the genre, such as Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and Cowboys & Aliens. There's no doubt that Ford has truly made his mark on the Sci-Fi genre as an action star who can bring his iconic snark, wit, and confidence into every role.

Most of the time, when audiences see that Ford is going to be starring in a new Sci-Fi flick, they can expect a good performance from him that can carry them through the viewing if the production is a bit unsatisfactory, like the unfortunate Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Ford's positive reputation is a clear signal of his skill and ability to choose mostly quality films that will gift him with roles that will fill his large resume.

8 Jeff Goldblum

'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Whether one is a Sci-Fi fanatic or not, if they watch movies, they probably know the ever-charismatic Jeff Goldblum. Starring in some of the most iconic Sci-Fi films ever, like The Fly, the Independence Day franchise and no one can forget one of the most popular Sci-Fi franchises on the planet, Jurassic Park. Goldblum is known for his charismatic demeanor, which not only makes him an incredibly entertaining actor to watch but also a huge heartthrob.

With his appearances in the Independence Day and Jurassic Park films alone, Goldblum can be considered one of the most recognizable faces in Sci-Fi. There is no describing how delightful he is to watch on screen to someone who has never viewed him in film before. Audiences can tell he loves movies and

7 Keanu Reeves

'The Matrix' (1999)

While Keanu Reeves may have a reputation as one of the nicest people in Hollywood, he also has a reputation in the Sci-Fi fandom as the one and only chosen one, Neo. While Reeves has appeared in other notable Sci-Fi films, none compare to that of the Matrix franchise, one of the most iconic, popular and groundbreaking Sci-Fi franchises of all time. The first film and Reeves became hard-set staples in the genre and genuinely gifted the genre with gold, no matter how some may feel about the sequels.

Reeves was so great as Neo that many believe no one else could have accomplished what he did. The "cool factor" he brought to the role is unforgettable and has inspired many Sci-Fi characters to this day. His role as Neo is so popular that he actually is referenced heavily in the Sci-Fi Broadway play, Be More Chill, as the man that manifests in the main character's head, who happens to be a huge Sci-Fi fan. Not only has his role gifted him with immense popularity, but he uses that popularity to spread positivity and handles his attention with grace.

6 Arnold Schwarzenegger

'Terminator' (1984)

With some of the most quotable lines in film history, Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most popular actors on the entire planet and a huge part of that popularity is thanks to his major involvement in the Sci-Fi genre. Appearing in the incredible franchises of Predator, Terminator and Total Recall, Schwarzenegger is the very definition of a modern movie star. His giant stature and chiseled features make him the perfect candidate for a great Sci-Fi hero.

He's managed to use his popularity for a good cause as well. He's become a huge fitness inspiration for people everywhere, with videos all across the internet containing his inspirational quotes and advice for people looking to change their lives. His work ethic is motivating for many and encourages everyone, no matter what job they work in or body type they are, to give what they do their 100% strength.

5 Leonard Nimoy

'Star Trek: The Motion Picture' (1979)

No matter if someone is a Star Trek fan, a Star Wars fan, or a fan of neither, everyone knows the iconic Spock. Leonard Nimoy is one of the most well-known and abundantly beloved actors in the Sci-Fi genre. His performance as the classic Vulcan officer of the Enterprise in Star Trek has transcended Sci-Fi pop culture and become well known everywhere, as well as his very recognizable hand gesture found in the franchise.

Nimoy's dedication to the Star Trek franchise made him very appreciated among the fan base. He enthusiastically played the Spock character for a whole 50 years before his unfortunate passing in 2015, which was one of the biggest losses in the Sci-Fi genre. But for 85 years, the planet got to have this incredible actor on it. He provided countless Sci-Fi fans and non-sci-fi fans with joy. It can easily be said that Spock is one of the most popular characters in Sci-Fi as a whole.

4 David Tennant

'Doctor Who' (2005)

It's hard to say that David Tennant is not one of the most iconic Doctors in Doctor Who history. His portrayal of the worldwide phenomenon has led him to become a huge star and even be asked to come back to play his Doctor again in the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials. He has a charm and wit that is borderline unmatched and makes him such a pleasure to watch and gives audiences little reason not to smile when he works his magic on screen.

He is hailed by many as the most popular Doctor Who actor since the 2005 series reboot and is all-around loved for his ability to bring his comedy skills and meld them with an astounding emotional complexity that gives his Doctor, and any other character he plays, incredible depth. So not only is he, as an actor, a ball to watch, but his characters are as compelling as ever, and even when he has little material to work with, he makes the most of every scene he's in.

3 Zoe Saldaña

'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022)

Not only is Zoe Saldaña part of two of the biggest Sci-Fi franchises out there, but she's a lead role in the highest-grossing film of all time, Avatar. Some may not count one of the best Marvel franchises, Guardians of the Galaxy as a Sci-Fi film rather than a superhero film, but since it lies in the middle, it gets a pass as an honorary Sci-Fi film, which she also stars in. It's hard to argue with her prowess with her current resume being so high profile.

Saldaña was noted for her spectacular performance in both Avatar and its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which is an incredibly difficult series of films to convey a good performance in, given the fact that the performance transitions from live-action to digital and could lose some of the emotion conveyed. She also made her mark in the super popular Star Trek franchise as Uhura, which has a particularly hard-to-please fanbase.

2 Patrick Stewart

'Star Trek: Picard' (2020-)

Not only is he one of the most recognizable faces in Sci-Fi, but he's one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood as a whole. Patrick Stewart is one of the most talented actors of the generation and his work in Star Trek is a prime example of his immense skill and dedication to his craft. Some say the franchise is where he shines the brightest. He steals the show as Captain Picard and even came back to reprise his role as the character in his own spin-off series, Star Trek: Picard.

He's been nominated and won numerous awards across his almost seven-decade career in theater, film and television. His span as an actor seemingly knows no bounds. He was even knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his work in drama back in 2010. Stewart is a truly one-of-a-kind actor and deserves every accolade sent his way and may be one of Hollywood's best and brightest.

1 Sigourney Weaver

'Alien' (1979)

As if anyone else could be considered the greatest of the greats when it comes to Sci-Fi actors. Sigourney Weaver has commonly been called the "Queen of Sci-Fi" and for very good reason. She found international success after her performance as Ripley in Alien. She's been in about 12 Sci-Fi films across her incredible career and has made her part of some of cinema's greatest franchises, such as Avatar, Ghostbusters and, as said, Alien.

Weaver's career has been shaped by her inclusion in the Sci-Fi genre and, in return, she's brought characters and films to the screen that have helped shape the genre. She's never been quiet about her love for Sci-Fi and the impact it's had on her career. It's no joke to say that she's made history in the genre and film as a whole many times, and she doesn't seem to ever plan on stopping. If there's anyone who can ensure you're going to have a great Sci-Fi experience, it's the Queen of Sci-Fi herself.

