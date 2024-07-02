A proper film ending is crucial for a number of reasons, essentially because they encapsulate a movie's narrative and themes and have a huge impact on deciding whether the cinematic experience that the viewers have sat through was emotionally investing enough or left much to be desired.

Considering that most movies in the science fiction genre are thought-provoking and raise several questions, a fitting ending that resolves all conflict is one of the most poignant elements that work as an indicator of whether the movie was great or failed to meet expectations. Fortunately, over time, countless incredible films have provided audiences with surprising twists and ambiguous closures that remain in audiences' minds after the credits roll. Without further ado, these are some of the best movie endings in science fiction, ranked by greatness.

10 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1956)

Director: Philip Kaufman

Widely regarded as one of the finest films in the science fiction genre, Philip Kaufman's Invasion of the Body Snatchers is also mandatory viewing. Based on the Jack Finney movie first published in 1954, the story focuses on a small-town doctor who learns that apathetic alien duplicates are replacing his community.

Thanks to its enduring relevance and social commentary on the loss of individualism in contemporary society (which remains as relevant as ever, especially with the introduction of social media), Invasion of the Body Snatchers is an impeccable sci-fi flick. What's so memorable about it is also its iconic ending and the enduring impression it has left on audiences after all these years. Plus, the fact that it is not a traditionally positive closure that many may expect elevates it to higher levels, leaving audiences with lingering questions and an unsettling feeling.

9 'Gattaca' (1997)

Director: Andrew Niccol

Exploring themes of genetic engineering and discrimination and featuring striking cinematography, Gattaca stars Ethan Hawke and Jude Law. The story paints a near-future scenario where society is driven by eugenics. In the meantime, a genetically inferior man assumes a different identity to fight institutional barriers to pursue his dream of space travel.

Like Invasion of the Body Snatchers, this intellectually stimulating and thought-provoking Black Mirror-esque picture also provides valuable social commentary on the loss of individualism, simultaneously warning audiences about the dangers of genetic determinism. In addition to its captivating premise, Gattaca's powerful ending is one of its best assets and perfectly encapsulates the themes explored in the movie, namely the genetic discrimination imposed upon Vincent.

8 'Galaxy Quest' (1999)

Director: Dean Parisot

Directed by Dean Parisot, Galaxy Quest is an adventure sci-fi parody that satirizes sci-fi media like Star Trek, revolving around the cast of a once-popular television series who are approached by a group of actual aliens who seek their help in defeating an evil warlord (voiced by Robin Sachs) that threatens their existence.

Working both as a satire and homage, this Parisot movie is guaranteed to appeal to those who enjoy the fandom culture of huge science fiction hits like Star Trek. On top of its talented ensemble cast led by Tim Allen, Alan Rickman, and Sigourney Weaver, Galaxy Quest's clever writing and humor are definitely poignant assets that make it stand out — proof of the former is its memorable and heartfelt ending, which highlights themes of courage and teamwork, celebrating the character's life-altering journeys in the meantime.

7 'The Thing' (1982)

Director: John Carpenter

A classic must-see in the science fiction and horror genres, John Carpenter's highly atmospheric horror The Thing is set in Antarctica at an isolated American research station where a crew's routine is interrupted by a shape-shifting alien capable of imitating any living being.

Whether because of its fantastic advertising poster that ranks among the best posters in science fiction, or the absorbing storyline, Carpenter's masterpiece is terrifying and entertaining, featuring memorable characters that help elevate it. The Thing's ambiguous closure is also a major stand-out, resulting in one of the most unforgettable in the genre. While it also induces uncertainty, The Thing's impactful ending successfully reaffirms the movie's themes of distrust and human identity, flickering debate and interpretation among worldwide audiences.

6 'The Mist' (2007)

Director: Frank Darabont

This Frank Darabont Stephen King adaptation introduces audiences to a small town in Maine where a storm unleashes a species of bloodthirsty creatures. In the meantime, a small band of citizens, including artist David (Thomas Jane) and his son Billy (Nathan Gamble) are trapped in a supermarket and fight for their lives.

As likely expected considering its narrative, the emotionally investing The Mist delves into topics of survival and desperation, highlighting how human nature reveals its darkness when confronted with existential threats and the consequences of extreme decisions. One of the reasons why Darabont's movie was so talked about, is, too, its bleak and divisive ending on a terrifying note, which has naturally sparked a lot of conversation.

5 'Inception' (2010)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Directed by none other than beloved sci-fi director Christopher Nolan, Inception offers viewers an original concept exploring the idea of entering dreams. It follows Leonardo DiCaprio's Dom Cobb, who steals corporate secrets through dream-sharing technology, given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a powerful C.E.O.

Inception's ending is undoubtedly one of the most discussed in movie history, as it is extremely ambiguous and has flickered off a few different interpretations. Involving Cobb as he navigates through multiple layers of dreams, Inception's ending sees the character spin a totem used to determine whether he is in reality or still in a dream. It suggests that he might still be trapped in one. No doubt, this complex closure stays with audiences after the credits roll and earns a spot among the most debated in the science fiction genre.

4 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

After revolutionizing visual effects in film, it only makes sense that Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey is regarded as one of the biggest trailblazers in the science fiction genre. It focuses on a space mission to Jupiter aboard a spaceship after the uncovering of a mysterious artifact buried beneath the Lunar surface.

Praised for its scientific accuracy and an ahead-of-its-time depiction of space travel (it is worth noting that man hadn't yet stepped foot on the moon at that point!), the outstanding technical achievement of 2001: A Space Odyssey has resulted in a groundbreaking movie that meditates about humankind's relationship with advanced technology and artificial intelligence. The ending of Stanley Kubrick's philosophical film is impactful, iconic, and visionary, exploring the search for meaning and also inciting audiences to ponder metaphysical themes.

3 '12 Monkeys' (1995)

Director: Terry Gilliam

Starring Bruce Willis in a memorable role, Terry Gilliam's 12 Monkeys is set in a dystopian future affected by a deadly virus that has wiped out most of humankind. Willis' character James Cole must travel back in time to collect information about the virus' origins in order to help scientists develop or find a cure.

Anyone who enjoys cerebral time travel flicks probably wants to give this influential and astounding sci-fi a try if they haven't yet. Gilliam's movie intriguingly examines the consequences of tampering with time and free will while also providing a thoroughly absorbing, non-linear narrative. Like many other films in the genre (and, naturally, on this list), 12 Monkeys' iconic ending is open to interpretation and leaves audiences to ponder about Cole's journey, though it also suggests that he may have influenced events.

2 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Director: Ridley Scott

Examining the ill-defined line between humanity and A.I., Ridley Scott's iconic adaptation of Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel illustrates a dystopian future in 2019 Los Angeles where a Blade Runner (Harrison Ford) must pursue and execute four replicants who stole a ship in space and have returned to find their creator.

The original Blade Runner remains a poignant movie to this day for the timeless existentialist themes it tackles and its profound impact on sci-fi and pop culture. While the visionary, at times philosophical film is anchored by its unforgettable visual style and creative story, its ending and the final confrontation it features certainly play a part in what makes it such a classic. Blade Runner's ambiguous closure meditates about what it really means to be human and examines topics of identity and technological advancement.

1 'Arrival' (2016)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Amy Adams delivers one of her most affecting performances in Denis Villeneuve's contemporary sci-fi epic. Arrival's plot centers around linguist professor Dr. Louise Banks, who is recruited by the U.S. military to communicate with unknown beings and decipher their complex language in order to ultimately find out what their true intentions on Earth are.

Often considered Villeneuve's very best, the visually breathtaking Arrival delves into themes of memory and communication in a captivating way. It is an atmospheric and incredibly well-executed movie that greatly benefits from its intellectually stimulating, cerebral, and non-linear narrative and strong performances. However, Arrival's most jaw-dropping aspect is probably its unexpected twist near the end; the effective way it raises questions about our existence while also meditating about time and space leaves global viewers perplexed by its complexities.

