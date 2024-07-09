There are few things more disappointing than a bad ending in a movie. Then again, very few films are completely perfect, but some cinematic efforts go out of their way to end on a disappointing note. Still, moviegoers are generally able to forgive minor flaws if the overall experience that they have is a positive one. However, leaving the theater with a sour taste in their mouth is a fault that's hard to shake off.

The science fiction genre demands great endings to maintain the audience’s suspension of disbelief. Many great science fiction films require the audience to learn about the extensive mythology and rules of the universe, which makes any tremendous leaps in logic more difficult to deal with. Unfortunately, these sci-fi movies have some of the most nonsensical endings in history, leaving a terrible impression on otherwise forgiving audiences.

10 ‘Moonraker’ (1979)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

Moonraker is an absolute anomaly within the James Bond franchise, which was clearly made only to capitalize on the success of Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope at the box office only two years prior. Even though the eponymous novel by Ian Fleming is one of the most thrilling and darkest installments in the series, the 1979 adaptation from director Lewis Gilbert made the ridiculous decision to send Roger Moore’s James Bond into outer space to stop a SPECTRE mission.

The incorporation of science fiction elements into the 007 franchise completely betrayed the intentions of the series. While there’s an element of superficiality to even the best Bond movies, Moonraker trades out any sense of realism for a strange battle with space lasers. To make matters worse, the ending is not even exciting enough to warrant its existence, making Moonraker one of the worst installments in the franchise’s proud history.

9 ‘The Matrix Revolutions’ (2003)

Directed by Lana and Lily Wachowski

Both The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions were very controversial among fans of the first film, as Lana and Lily Wachowski chose to go in deeper with the philosophical and religious undertones of the story. While The Matrix Reloaded introduced interesting ideas about the Architect and his role in maintaining the balance between mankind and machines, The Matrix Revolutions' infamous ending killed off almost all the main characters.

Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie Anne-Moss), and Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) all lay down their lives to defeat Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving). The ending of The Matrix Revolutions was so confusing and unearned that it was essentially erased in the subsequent film, The Matrix Resurrections. The 2021 sequel revealed that Neo and Trinity survived in a different iteration of the Matrix, albeit with their memories erased.

8 ‘War of the Worlds’ (2005)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

War of the Worlds would have been one of the greatest science fiction films of all time if it wasn't for its baffling final five minutes. Unlike previous adaptations of the beloved novel of the same name by H.W. Wells, Steven Spielberg’s 2005 remake of War of the Worlds was a direct parallel to domestic terrorism, a threat that felt all the more urgent in the aftermath of the attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001.

However, War of the Worlds ends with the aliens miraculously defeated with no explanation other than an expository voiceover by Morgan Freeman that tries to tie up all the loose ends. In addition to contracting the more realistic tone that Spielberg had established, the ending's overly saccharine approach marks a sharp tonal contrast with what had been one of the revered director's darker films.

7 ‘Southland Tales’ (2007)

Directed by Richard Kelly

Southland Talest required a tremendous amount of imagination on the part of writer/director Richard Kelly, who cashed in on the success of Donnie Darko to create an absurd, hilarious, and occasionally brilliant science fiction satire of the Bush era. Although it contains perhaps the greatest performance of Dwayne Johnson's career, Southland Tales defies logic in its final act when it attempts to explain its intersecting timelines.

Southland Tales was unfortunately rushed to completion to make its debut at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival, resulting in a project that felt largely unfinished. Thankfully, Kelly expanded on the different timelines in his prequel comic book series and the extended edition included in the film’s Blu-Ray release. Unfortunately, the legacy of Southland Tales’ disastrous reception may have landed it with the unfortunate reputation of being one of Hollywood’s biggest bombs ever.

6 ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ (2008)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Some fans may think that considering Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull a science fiction film is completely illogical. While the previous three installments in Steven Spielberg’s adventure series were homages to the film serials of the 1930s, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull opts to be a tribute to 1950s B-movies, complete with aliens and Cold War influences.

Although Kingdom of the Crystal Skull has many more redeeming moments than it's often given credit for, it remains a puzzling entry in the series. Crystal Skull ends by introducing extraterrestrial creatures from another dimension. An explanation for what these creatures are doing next is never offered; in fact, the subsequent film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, outright pretended that it didn’t exist and ignored the alien storyline altogether.

5 ‘Total Recall’ (2012)

Directed by Len Wiseman