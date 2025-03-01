Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the movies discussed.

A great movie has to work at all levels and across the entire narrative. However, crafting a satisfying conclusion to a film is a formidable task, especially when it comes to sci-fi, a genre that tends to be more speculative and intricate. An unsatisfactory ending can undermine everything that has gone before, seriously knocking the movie down a peg. With this in mind, this list looks at some films in the genre that failed to stick the landing.

The following sci-fi flicks might have started well, but they faltered in the third act, whether due to abrupt resolutions, convoluted twists, or thematic inconsistencies. From the anticlimax of War of the Worlds to the rushed plotting of The Rise of Skywalker, here are the sci-fi movies with the worst conclusions, ranked.

10 'War of the Worlds' (2005)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Paramount Pictures

"From the moment the invaders arrived, breathed our air, ate and drank, they were doomed." Steven Spielberg's adaptation of H.G. Wells's classic novel War of the Worlds features Tom Cruise as Ray Ferrier, a dockworker striving to protect his children during an alien invasion. The extraterrestrials are technologically superior, laying waste to humanity with their towering death machines. All appears lost until the annoying deus ex machina ending.

The fearsome aliens quickly grow sick and die, their immune systems unable to tolerate the Earth's microbes. One would think that an advanced, galaxy-faring species would have devices to shield against this, or at least access to some strong antibiotics, but no. The aliens are totally unprepared for their world-conquering mission, abruptly solving the protagonists' problems and immediately releasing all the tension in the film. Yawn. There are a lot of cool things going on in War of the Worlds, but the ending isn't one of them.