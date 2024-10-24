Science fiction as a genre has always been one of the most versatile and interesting when it comes to movies. The possibilities are quite literally endless, limited only by a filmmaker's imagination and creativity surrounding the future and technology. The world is at the point where some science-fiction movies (especially older ones) are less fantastical and instead mirror current-day and modern technology.

Unfortunately, some science fiction efforts don't receive the attention or praise they deserve upon release. Some of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time were incredibly unsuccessful upon their release, whether due to poor marketing, lack of audience interest, or negative critical reception. Although some are now revered as genre classics, these sci-fi triumphs were considered box-office flops at the time of their debuts and deserved much better from audiences.

10 'Starship Troopers' (1997)

Worldwide Gross: 121 Million USD

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Set on a future Earth united under a totalitarian and militaristic federation, Johnny Rico (Casper Van Dien) joins the military straight out of high school, as most young adults do. After a catastrophe that claimed the lives of millions, Earth is thrust into a war with an alien species of massive insectoid creatures. Johnny soon discovers that service in the military is not all that it is cracked up to be.

The commercial failure of Starship Troopers is disappointing and undeserved. Although absurdly entertaining, serving bug-killing carnage and impressive action setpieces in spades, Starship Troopers is best remembered (and appreciated) for its sharp satirical commentary on fascism and militaristic colonialism. It's dark, exciting and devilishly amusing, an example of what happens when highbrow concepts make their way into low-brow entertainment. It's truly a shame it wasn't more successful, but ironically, its failure gave Starship Troopers stronger legs to stand on.

9 'The Abyss' (1989)

Worldwide Gross: 90 Million USD

Image via Lightstorm Entertainment

When an American nuclear submarine is sunk near the Cayman Trench in the Mediterranean Sea, the crew of an underwater oil rig is assigned by the United States Government to locate the wreckage and report on their findings. The civilian crew, led by experienced engineer Bud Brigman (Ed Harris), embark on a perilous mission that tests their impressive technological abilities. Unbeknownst to them, what they will discover in the aquatic abyss will alter the course of human history.

To say that The Abyss was an audacious undertaking would be a gross understatement. Wrought with production woes, some of which were life-threatening, it's a miracle that The Abyss was even released to theatres. While that miracle was dampened by its poor box-office performance, many recognize The Abyss as an underrated genre classic today. While it doesn't quite reach the highs of some of visionary director James Cameron's other efforts, The Abyss is often awe-inspiring and an undeniable feat of filmmaking.

The Abyss Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 9, 1989 Director James Cameron Cast Ed Harris , Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio , Michael Biehn , Leo Burmester , Todd Graff , John Bedford Lloyd Runtime 140 minutes Writers James Cameron

8 'Donnie Darko' (2001)

Worldwide Gross 7.4 Million USD

Image via Pandora Cinema/Newmarket Films

Set in the late 1980s in small-town Virginia, troubled teen Donnie Darko (Jake Gyllenhaal) struggles to form meaningful connections with those in his life. It's when Donnie begins having disturbing visions of a bunny rabbit named Frank that his life takes a turn for the bizarre. Just when Donnie believed that his life served no real purpose, he's tasked with rewinding a doomsday clock that only he knows is counting down.

Unabashedly high-concept and oddball in the best of ways, Donnie Darko is a generational sci-fi drama that was vastly underappreciated upon its release. While its surreal nature and unconventional structure likely contributed to its poor commercial performance, these attributes, along with the skillful filmmaking on display, made Donnie Darko the cult classic that it is today. Taking the dive into the world of Donnie Darko is an incredibly rewarding experience, one that will prove worthwhile for those willing to open their minds to the peculiar.

7 'Ad Astra' (2019)

Worldwide Gross: 127 Million USD

Image via 20th Century Studios

A series of powerful energy surges emanating from deep space wreak havoc on Earth's infrastructure, threatening the destruction of the entire planet. Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) embarks on a top-secret mission across the solar system to discover the source. As the details of his mission grow increasingly hazy and dangerous, McBride's odyssey unravels a mystery that is far more personal than he could have ever imagined.

Unfortunately for those involved, the star power of Hollywood favorite Brad Pitt couldn't save Ad Astra from underperforming at the box office. Fortunately for science fiction enthusiasts, Ad Astra is one of the most thematically dense and contemplative genre movies of the past decade, a slow but immensely rewarding experience with an elegant approach toward themes of identity, fatherhood and trauma. It's too bad that Ad Astra never found its place with general audiences, but it remains an underrated sci-fi movie that's pretty much perfect.

6 'Dark City' (1998)

Worldwide Gross: 27 Million USD

Image via New Line Cinema

John Murdoch (Rufus Sewell) wakes up in a hotel bathroom with no memories of his past. Murdoch receives a phone call that warns him that he is being hunted for his supposed involvement in a series of murders. Murdoch soon learns that he possesses extremely powerful abilities that will help in his search for answers in a city that never sees sunlight.

Dark City is a wholly unique ride that is as trippy as it is thrilling. Its inability to break even at the box office does not reflect its quality; Dark City weaves an immensely stylish tapestry fueled by a spectacular sense of imagination. The neo-noir, cyberpunk aesthetic makes Dark City a rather niche sci-fi movie, but one that is deserving of praise nonetheless. Dark City is thought-provoking, original, and compelling science fiction that deserved so much more attention than it received.

5 'Children of Men' (2006)

Worldwide Gross: 70 Million USD

Image via Universal Pictures

In a dystopian version of 2027, humans have been rendered incapable of reproduction. With the extinction of the human race all but inevitable, the world has fallen into anarchy and chaos. Ex-activist Theo (Clive Owen) is given a task that could spell hope for the future of humankind: escorting a mysteriously pregnant woman to a sanctuary located on the coast.

Children of Men is gritty, dystopian sci-fi at its very finest. With master filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón at the helm, Children of Men is impeccably directed and distinctly realized. It's an appropriately grim and often challenging watch that unfortunately didn't gain traction at the box office despite critical acclaim. Thankfully, Children of Men has been continuously referenced as a modern genre masterwork—one that shares some frightening parallels to the world of today. It has become a genuine modern cult classic, and its reputation only gets better with each passing year.