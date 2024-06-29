Cinema was made for genres like science fiction. Sci-fi is the realm of exotic alien planets, murderous robots trying to take over humanity, and cool technological and scientific concepts that anchor some of the most entertaining gimmicks in film history. One of the best parts about sci-fi is that it lends itself perfectly to spawning long-running movie franchises that usually become pop culture icons with time.

From massive still-ongoing but divisive IPs like Star Wars to smaller, more self-contained stories like the Back to the Future trilogy, some of the best movie franchises of all time belong in the field of sci-fi. The absolute best franchises are consistent all the way, but even when they deliver subpar products, these film series are still some of the most creative and fun in the industry, proving that this genre has no equal when it comes to sheer entertainment value.

10 Terminator Franchise

Standout Film: 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

The legendary Canadian filmmaker James Cameron is nowadays known as one of the most innovative people in his field. Still, Cameron's career wasn't exactly off to a great start. Even after having made the infamously terrible Piranha II: The Spawning, producers had enough faith in him to let him make his sophomore feature, The Terminator. The rest is history.

The Terminator is one of the best sci-fi thrillers of all time, and its follow-up, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, is one of the best sequels ever made. While the franchise has never gone back to the same level of quality, the other four movies in the series still have a fair number of fans who appreciate them in varying degrees for what they are. Thanks to beloved characters, impressive visual effects, and star-studded casts, the Terminator films are always a good time for sci-fi fans.

9 'Alien' Franchise

Standout Film: 'Alien' (1979)

When Ridley Scott made the original Alien in 1979, he likely didn't know that he was making what many would refer to as the greatest sci-fi horror film of all time in the future. Likewise, he probably didn't imagine that his simple movie about a spaceship crew trapped with a murderous alien would be the origin of one of the most prolific franchises in the genre.

The Alien franchise has had its fair share of ups and downs, from movies as outstanding as Aliens to ones as abysmal as Aliens vs Predator - Requiem. However, the impact of the series on blockbuster cinema as a whole cannot be understated, and the installments that do work are a hell of a good time, often ranking among the best entries in the genre. With Alien: Romulus fast approaching, things are looking bright for Scott's masterful brainchild.

8 Mad Max Franchise

Standout Film: 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

There are crazy directing debuts made on a shoestring budget, and then there's whatever delightful insanity one might call George Miller's Mad Max. The director has come a long way since shooting illegal stunts and paying extras with beers. Likewise, the franchise has greatly evolved over the decades. Now, with the incredible Furiosa proving that Miller's treacherous Wasteland still has plenty of gas left in the tank, it's anyone's guess where the series might go next.

What makes the Mad Max franchise one of sci-fi's best is its endless ability to reinvent itself, usually depending on how big of a budget Miller receives. If it's a small one, he can deliver a sequel as outstanding as Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior. If it's massive, he can craft one of the best action movies of all time in the shape of Mad Max: Fury Road. With a fearsome post-apocalyptic world rich in lore, engaging characters, and some of the most awesome cars ever committed to celluloid, this franchise isn't ready to step on the breaks just yet.

7 Dune Duology

Standout Film: 'Dune: Part Two' (2024)

Frank Herbert's Dune is a seminal sci-fi masterpiece and one of the most influential novels in the history of the genre. For a long time, it was believed to be impossible to turn it into an adaptation that truly lived up to its legendary status before Denis Villeneuve came in and shattered those expectations. Both his Dune films are two of the best desert adventure movies ever made, worthy of being attached to Herbert's name.

Villeneuve's endless imagination gives viewers some of the richest images, coolest concepts, and most fascinating character arcs that sci-fi has seen in years. With Dune: Part Two becoming a bonafide smash hit, fans are clamoring for Villeneuve to adapt Dune Messiah and tie off the trilogy with a nice ribbon. Whether this will happen remains to be seen, but what's already a fact is that, with only two installments, Dune is already one of the 21st century's most iconic sci-fi franchises.

6 'Blade Runner' Franchise

Standout Film: 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Another iconic sci-fi movie franchise started by Ridley Scott, Blade Runner started in 1982 with one of the director's greatest works. Though it was initially unsuccessful, the film garnered a loyal cult following over time. Today, it's praised as one of the most important sci-fi movies of the '80s. Many years later, it was followed by a series of exceptional short films and the equally great Blade Runner 2049 from the mind of Denis Villeneuve.

With Amazon's Blade Runner 2099 in the works, it's as good a time as any to remember the brilliance of this relatively limited but undeniably incredible franchise. With its cyberpunk influences and its roots in the gritty, morally ambiguous neo-noir movie genre, the world of Blade Runner is fascinating and challenging, undoubtedly full of more great stories to tell.

5 'Planet of the Apes' Franchise

Standout Film: 'War for the Planet of the Apes' (2017)

Delightfully silly and full of B-picture charm, the original 1968 Planet of the Apes started a franchise that, over half a century and nine movies later, is still going strong. With its revolutionary makeup and prosthetics, as well as its irresistibly fun and self-aware approach to its premise, the original saga is a triumph of fun, low-budget sci-fi filmmaking. The newer films, on the other hand — including the Caesar Trilogy, which is arguably the best story in the franchise — have some of the most stunning CGI and character work of any modern movie series.

Each film in the Apes franchise has something of tremendous value to add both to the overarching narrative and the genre as a whole. The characters are engaging and surprisingly complex, the visuals are always impressive, and the series' ability to veer in entirely new directions when something isn't working is admirable. If the Planet of the Apes films keep heading the way they're currently heading, many more monkey-centric masterpieces surely await sci-fi lovers.

4 'Godzilla' Franchise

Standout Film: 'Godzilla' (1954)

It was Japanese post-WWII nuclear paranoia and anxiety that gave birth to the Godzilla franchise. 1954's Godzilla, arguably still the best film in the series, is as much a portrait of these feelings as it is a thrilling kaiju disaster flick. Seventy years later, the franchise has dozens upon dozens of installments made both in Japan and Hollywood and though not all of them are particularly great, they have all contributed something to the genre.

Over the years, the best Godzilla films have stuck close to the franchise's roots, either offering thoughtful sociopolitical criticism or just full-blown visually impressive spectacle. From Godzilla Minus One to Godzilla vs. Kong, the series has proven surprisingly versatile, paving the way for many kaiju films to come. Indeed, almost every movie starring this big atomic lizard has consistently re-defined the creature feature, actively contributing to the sci-fi genre as a whole.