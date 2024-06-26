Great movie posters are incredibly important — whether from a financial standpoint, as their purpose is to advertise a movie and get passersby off the street and into the theater, but also because they have the power to immortalize films by leaving a lasting impression on audiences. Because they offer a glimpse of the movie, they also persuade people to give the movie a chance, (especially in the past when movie trailers were not as readily accessible).

Over the years, the science fiction genre — which spans from space epics to dystopian classics — has provided viewers with many incredible posters of all kinds. However, some timeless illustrations have managed to stand the test of time better than others. From 2001: A Space Odyssey to Star Wars, we analyze what are some of the best and most iconic science fiction movie posters of all time.

10 'Metropolis' (1927)

Directed by Fritz Lang

The most expensive film ever made by the time of its release, Fritz Lang's Metropolis is a trailblazing science fiction epic set in a futuristic city divided between the working class and the city planners. It primarily focuses on the relationship between the son of the city's mastermind and a working-class prophet who foreshadows the coming of a savior to end their differences.

Metropolis' groundbreaking visual effects like the Schüfftan process and its engaging storyline are definitely part of what makes the 1927 picture so good. However, its gold poster designed by Heinz Schulz-Neudamm helps cement it as an unforgettable picture and perfectly reflects its stunning imagery that pays attention to detail. Whether we're talking about the Art Deco title or the robot staring expressionlessly at the viewer, Metropolis' poster certainly leaves an imprint even if not as iconic as other posters on this list.

9 'Tron' (1982)

Director: Steven Lisberger

In Steven Lisberger's visually absorbing Tron, Jeff Bridges plays a computer hacker who is abducted into the digital world and forced to participate in games where his only chance of escape is with the help of a heroic security program. A new installment titled Tron: Legacy was released in 2010, though arguably not on the same level as the original.

While a flawed picture, the cult classic Tron science fiction adventure still holds up relatively well today, and its poster's simplistic yet salient illustration with two people at its center certainly remains one of the best in the genre, particularly in how it manages to take audiences back in time with the neon colors that are very defining of the 1980s.

8 'Star Trek: The Motion Picture' (1966)

Director: Robert Wise

Set at the end of the 23rd Century, the ahead-of-its-time Star Trek: The Motion Picture is based on and stars the cast of the innovative television series of the same name and centers around Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise as they embark on a quest to save the galaxy and defend the United Federation of Planets.

Whether or not one is a fan of the franchise, there is no denying that the poster for Star Trek is aesthetically pleasing, benefiting from its retro illustration and radiant colors with the main characters at its center. Like other posters on this list, Stark Trek's simplistic design catches the attention of many, especially for the contrasting colors and memorable font, taking this cerebral picture to higher levels.

7 'E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Although known for a plethora of different, acclaimed works (such as Jaws and Jurassic Park), Steven Spielberg's quintessential 1980s picture E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial ranks high among his best, and its recognizable poster does not disappoint. Examining friendship and loyalty, the 1982 picture centers around a child (Henry Thomas) who helps a friendly alien escape from Earth and return to his home planet.

John Alvin's illustration surely turned out to be one of the most easily recognizable in the film industry, partly because it is inspired by Michelangelo's famous painting "The Creation of Adam." Both E.T. posters are memorable and effective designs that immediately come to mind whenever someone mentions the movie, but the original certainly takes the crown for its originality and the way it sheds light on the strong, intergalactic connection between the two leads.

6 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Directed by the one and only Stanley Kubrick, 2001: A Space Odyssey is one of the most influential movies of all time, particularly in the science fiction genre. The groundbreaking picture introduced audiences to highly advanced special effects and an ambitious and accurate depiction of space travel (which is particularly impressive when taking into consideration that it was released even before humankind landed on Earth). Its narrative follows a crew of scientists sent to Jupiter to find the origins of a mysterious artifact buried beneath the Lunar surface.

Although simplistic, 2001's poster endures as one of the most popular and beloved, and it's not difficult to see why — through its simple image of Space Station 5 suspended in space, it provides audiences with an insight into the film's ambition while also encapsulating its minimalism (though it is also complex technically-wise). The striking poster for this sci-fi epic remains iconic and memorable.

5 'Alien' (1979)

Director: Ridley Scott

Featuring one of the most iconic female heroines of all time, Ridley Scott's Alien was met with commercial success despite its initial mixed reviews. Today, it is a blueprint in the sci-fi genre and has influenced many other features. The story sees a spacecraft find a deadly lifeform after investigating a mysterious transmission of unidentified origin.

The 1979 movie, which blended horror, mystery, and science fiction elements with incredible results, is the first installment of the iconic franchise. As such, it would only make sense that such an impactful movie would have an impactful advertising poster. Despite the fact that it illustrates a chicken egg (the design of the actual egg wasn't ready by the time they released the poster), Philip Gips's fantastic work in this illustration has helped shape Alien's legacy.

4 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Director: Ridley Scott

Starring Harrison Ford in an unforgettable role as Blade Runner, Ridley Scott's visually immersive science fiction essential is based on Philip K. Dick's novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?. Although it has earned an astounding sequel by Denis Villeneuve, the original endures unmatched, partly because of the unforgettable execution of the original concept. The story sees a man who is tasked with pursuing and terminating four replicants who stole a ship in space and have returned to Earth to find their creator.

Stylish, nostalgic, and impossible to forget, Blade Runner's poster is easily one of the most defining from 1980s cinema, leaving a strong imprint on the sci-fi genre as well. Whether it is its dazzling usage of color, the cool retro yet futuristic vibes, or the way it perfectly showcases the main characters and the film's dystopian setting, this illustration for this 1982 movie is undoubtedly one of the greatest.

3 'The Thing' (1982)

Director: John Carpenter

Considered a flawless masterpiece from start to finish in both the horror — particularly body horror — and science fiction categories, The Thing is a John Carpenter movie that follows a research team in Antarctica who attempt to stay alive while tormented by a shape-shifting alien that assumes the appearance of its victims. With astounding acting performances and top-notch special effects, it endures a beloved cult classic for fans all over the globe.

While The Thing's poster may not seem incredibly straightforward at first, it does make a lot of sense after watching the film. The haunting picture also helps audiences who aren't familiar with it get a glimpse of what they're about to sit through with all its intriguing symbolism, particularly questioning the hidden identity of the ominous person's face, which is a clear reference to the alien's ability to shapeshift into anyone of his choice.

2 'Forbidden Planet' (1956)

Director: Fred McLeod Wilcox

When the topic is iconic sci-fi posters, Forbidden Planet also earns a mention. A precursor of contemporary science fiction cinema that features humans traveling in a human-made faster-than-light ship for the first time, the Fred M. Wilcox movie has helped pave the way for many science fiction epics. It is set in the 23rd century and sees a ship crew sent to investigate a distant planet's colony, only to find just two survivors, a powerful robot, and the deadly secret of a lost civilization.

Forbidden Planet is one of the best sci-fi movies from the 1950s. And while M. Wilcox's movie is iconic for a number of reasons, its recognizable, melodramatic, overall unique (progressive for the time it was released, at least) illustration that encapsulates its plot — alien landscape, the big monster, and the unconscious heroine at its center — is also part of what makes it memorable. Forbidden Planet's advertising is the very definition of a classic science fiction poster.

1 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)

Director: George Lucas

A cultural phenomenon upon its enormous release, George Lucas' Star Wars: Episode IV introduces audiences to Mark Hamill's iconic lead character Luke Skywalker, who joins forces with a Jedi Knight, a pilot (Harrison Ford) and his Wookie while on a quest to save the galaxy from the Empire while also attempting to rescue Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) from the mysterious Darth Vader (David Prowse).

It is up to debate which Star Wars poster from the original trilogy is the best of them all. However, it is difficult to deny that A New Hope also deserves a spot among the best for its beautiful imagery, colors, mesmerizing atmosphere, and illustration of its central characters and their epic poses, with Darth Vader subtly making an appearance in the background. It is a genuinely striking picture that perfectly captures the fantasy aspect of the film.

