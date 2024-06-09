The sci-fi genre is full of memorable villains, from the iconic xenomorph of the Alien franchise to the dark Sith lords of Star Wars. Every sci-fi villain is formidable in their own right, whether they're a terrifying monster or simply a cruel human, and the best of them only serve to make their films that much better. What good is a movie without a villain audiences love to hate?

But for every sci-fi villain who has left their mark on pop culture, there's another who's just as brutal who hasn't gotten their due, whether they're overshadowed by similar villains or just haven't left as strong an impression, at least not yet. From androids to human dictators in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, some of sci-fi's biggest baddies remain underrated.

12 Lamar Burgess

'Minority Report' (2002)

Lamar Burgess, played by Max von Sydow, is the Director of the Precrime department, dedicated to preventing murders before they happen using three psychics called precogs in Minority Report. Burgess is responsible for both its development and operation, and expands the division from a small-scale experiment to a nationwide tool for policing. When the precogs predict a man named John (Tom Cruise) will kill someone he has never met, he suspects he’s being framed. The movie is loosely based on the novel The Minority Report by Philip K. Dick.

Burgess is willing to do just about anything to protect himself and his Precrime unit, which is what makes him so terrible. He kills someone to protect the program and covers it up, then frames John as he starts to uncover the truth, but his actions don’t stop there. In the end, his unwillingness to allow the program to be proven flawed or be held responsible for his own actions led to him taking his own life.

10 Blue Aliens

'They Live' (1988)

In They Live, the blue aliens take over by using a giant satellite dish which makes them look like ordinary people, allowing them to blend in with humanity. When a wanderer named Nada (Roddy Piper) discovers a pair of sunglasses which show the world as it really is, he learns these aliens make up much of America’s elite, and he works to expose them. He ultimately succeeds, and the aliens are revealed to the humans.

They Live is a scathing criticism of capitalism which presents the unnerving idea that people are powerless in their own lives, and its blue aliens are a critical piece of this. The aliens are out for wealth and political power, and they work to get it by using propaganda disguised as regular advertisements—and the fact that they appear to be regular humans and hold powerful positions in politics makes them that much more sinister.

8 Colonel Koobus Venter

'District 9' (2009)

Koobus Venter is a PMN soldier and works for the corrupt Multinational United organization in District 9. He is sent to the titular district—an internment camp for aliens run by MNU—to find Wikus (Sharlto Copley) after Wikus was exposed to a black liquid which began to transform him into an alien. After an intense, violent showdown, Venter is about to kill Wikus, only to be killed himself by nearby aliens. Venter is played by David James.

District 9 is rightfully hailed as a brilliant sci-fi movie, but Venter rarely gets his due as a villain. He’s a cruel, brutal man who makes no attempts to hide his xenophobia towards the prawn-like aliens, and he even enjoys killing them—plus he’s just as eager to kill Wikus—helping to drive home the film’s themes. He even disobeys orders, proving his actions are fueled by his own hatred.

7 Minister Mason

'Snowpiercer'

Image via CJ Entertainment

Minister Mason is the second in command aboard the Snowpiercer, a perpetually moving train carrying the last of humanity after the world was turned into a frozen wasteland after a failed attempt at stopping global warming, with social classes separated by car. Mason is also the spokesperson for Wilford (Ed Harris), its creator, and is ultimately killed as part of a rebellion. She is played by Tilda Swinton. Snowpiercer is based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige.

Swinton is known for playing interesting roles, and Mason, who was originally written as a man, is no exception—Swinton’s performance is one of the highlights of the film. Mason is a disturbing character who strongly believes in keeping the cars separated, and no order from Wilford is too sadistic or cruel for her to carry out. Swinton plays her wonderfully, having drawn inspiration both from someone she knew in real life and actual politicians.

6 Colonel Richard Strickland

'The Shape of Water' (2017)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Strickland works as the head of the Occam Aerospace Research Center in fantasy/romance/sci-fi hybrid The Shape of Water, set in Baltimore in the 1960s. He captures an amphibious humanoid (Doug Jones) from a South American river, where citizens worshipped him like a god, and takes him to the center for research—and ultimately wants to kill and dissect him. Strickland is ultimately killed by the creature in the midst of an escape. Strickland is played by Michael Shannon.

Strickland is a cruel character who can’t think of the creature as anything more than “the Asset.” He’s a perfectionist who holds himself to a high standard, as well as a sadist who relies on torture. Just about no one is spared from him, whether it’s his own employees or the facility’s cleaning staff, the latter of which gets some of the worst treatment due to their gender and race. Strickland is proof that sometimes, humans are the real monsters.

5 Aunty Entity

'Mad Max: BeyondThunderdome' (1985)

Image via Warner Bros.

Gang leader and dictator Aunty Entity rules Bartertown in Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, the third film in the franchise, and lives in an elevated penthouse which allows her a full view of the territory. She manipulates Max (Mel Gibson) and gets him to duel Master Blaster (Angelo Rositto, Paul Larsson and Stephen Hayes), hoping Max will kill Blaster, who had challenged her authority. When this plan fails, she casts Max out into the Wasteland. She is played by Tina Turner.

Turner was best known for her work as a singer, but she also played some great film roles—and Aunty Entity is among her best and most memorable, and Turner is a commanding presence onscreen. Although Aunty Entity is a ruthless, manipulative villain, there’s more to her than that, and she wasn’t always that way. She started Bartertown with the best intentions, and she’s willing to do anything to protect it.

4 Carl Stargher

'The Cell' (2000)

Image via New Line Cinema

Carl Stargher is the kidnapper and serial killer of The Cell. After he is captured by falls into a coma, the FBI teams up with social worker Catherine Deane (Jennifer Lopez) to use experimental technology to enter Stargher’s subconscious in an attempt to find his final victim before it’s too late. His psyche is ruled by King Stargher, a manifestation of his homicidal side, who torments Deane until she forgets where she is and becomes trapped. Sargher is played by Vincent D’Onofrio.

D’Onofrio is chilling yet amazing to watch as Stargher, a cruel, sadistic killer who murders his victims by keeping them in elaborate traps in which they will eventually drown—and who has captured his eighth victim at the start of The Cell. His psyche is as dark and disturbing as expected, with doll-like manifestations of his victims, as well as insight into his own childhood trauma, including abuse at the hands of his father.

3 Clarence Boddicker

'Robocop' (1987)

Image via MGM

Clarence Boddicker is a crime boss in RoboCop who works as a contract killer for corrupt OCP senior president Dick Jones, who also owns the police force. He brutally kills Officer Alex Murphy after first torturing him for fun, and Murphy’s body is then rebuilt as the cyborg RoboCop. Boddicker is later tasked with killing RoboCop, but he ultimately fails and is himself killed by RoboCop. Boddicker is played by Kurtwood Smith.

Boddicker is a brutal man—he’s a crime lord responsible for countless deaths, most of them cops, and he kills for his own personal entertainment. And his crimes don’t end there. Smith is excellent in the role, with some truly memorable dialogue, and despite his unassuming appearance, the character manages to be among the most cruel and sadistic in sci-fi. But he’s also a coward who will do anything to save himself.

2 David

'Prometheus' (2012)

Image via 20th Century Studios

First introduced in Prometheus, David is an android who was commissioned and built by Peter Weyland (Guy Pearce). David serves as an android butler on the ship and accompanies the crew in their explorations of LV-223 in an attempt to find an alien species called Engineers, and he infects Charlie Holloway (Logan Marshall-Green) with bacteria found there. In follow-up Alien: Covenant, David is stranded on a planet alone and kills its other inhabitants, Engineers in particular.

Michael Fassbender plays David brilliantly, with a perfect combination of awe at what he discovers and cold detachment when it comes to the rest of the crew. He’s a fascinating character—he has no conscience and is led by his own curiosity, so much so that he contaminates Holloway’s water, which ultimately leads to the creation of the franchise’s familiar xenomorph. And though the xenomorph may be one of the most famous villains in sci-fi, it wouldn’t exist without David.

1 Oscar

'Colossal' (2016)

In sci-fi comedy Colossal, Oscar is Gloria’s (Anne Hathaway) childhood friend turned enemy. He runs the bar originally belonging to his late father and gives Gloria a job after she returns to her childhood home while struggling with alcoholism—and eventually learns she can control a massive monster on the other side of the world in Seoul, South Korea. After his own night of heavy drinking, Oscar discovers a monster of his own, a giant robot. Oscar is played by Jason Sudeikis.

The true monster of Colossal is Oscar—he’s more terrifying than the monsters themselves, on top of being responsible for the actions of his own. Gloria trusts him so much that he’s among the people she tells after she discovers this, but this trust is misplaced. Despite his nice-guy persona, Oscar’s jealous side becomes evident, and he uses his monster to manipulate Gloria by threatening to kill the people of Seoul if she doesn’t do as he asks.

