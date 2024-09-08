While many consider the '50s to be the original golden age of sci-fi films, the '80s hold just as much of a claim to the throne when it comes to the sheer quality and scope of movies produced. The rise of the auteur filmmaker in the previous 20 years, the expansion of what the MPAA considered reasonable for an R rating, and Reagan-era politics left filmmakers getting weirder and darker than ever before. There's a direct lineage from modern films like Alien: Romulus to the boundary-pushing work of the '80s (in Romulus' case, a more direct lineage than most), and many of the decades finest sci-fi films happen to also be its finest overall. Satanic panic had yet to fully take hold, practical effects had reached their absolute peak, and the following directors leaned all the way in.

Sci-fi at its best explores core human themes through the lens of the unfamiliar, the uncomfortable, and the unforeseen, and the freedoms experienced by filmmakers in the '80s opened up the genre in a way it had never been before. From David Cronenberg's slimy body horror to James Cameron's future-tech dystopias, these masterpieces deserve their status as some of the finest to ever do it.

10 'Re-Animator' (1985)

Director: Stuart Gordon

Image via Empire International Films

If the '80s were the peak of practical visual effects, there may be no film that had quite as much fun with them as Re-Animator. This cult classic is chock-full of unforgettable imagery, peaking with Bryan Gale's re-animated head, but the film is just a plain good time from start to finish. Released without an MPAA rating, Re-Animator was finally submitted for evaluation a year later, after the studio realized what a pain it was to market an unrated film. The re-edited version earned an R, and has won over the hearts of countless sci-fi fans with its singular blend of gore, humor, and sheer personality.

Re-Animator was a perfect cocktail of ingredients to end up a cult favorite, with an H.P. Lovecraft story as its basis, a director with a background in provocative experimental theater, and lead performances from masters of camp Jeffrey Combs and Barabara Crampton. Gordon's 1986 follow-up From Beyond, also featuring Combs and Crampton, is yet another masterwork in off-the-walls weirdness, but Re-Animator's loveable heart carries it above and beyond.

9 Predator (1987)

Director: John McTiernan

Somehow both a top-tier action movie and sci-fi horror slasher, Predator is a movie that accomplishes a great deal within its 107-minute runtime. Released as Arnold Schwarzenegger's popularity was hitting its peak, Predator opens in the vein of any number of Commando-style guns-and-muscle jungle action flicks. However, that brawny machismo is completely upended roughly 40 minutes in, when the Predator's cloaking device fails and the main cast (and audiences) find themselves facing a foe that no amount of blind firepower will bring down. That breakdown of expectations results in a truly harrowing, nail-biting experience, culminating in an unforgettable final showdown between Arnold and the iconic dreadlocked alien.

Perhaps Predator's greatest success is that it is certainly more than enjoyable as a straight-up action flick, but is simultaneously a satirical send-up of the entire genre. The satire is subtle enough that many critics initially missed it, regarding the film as little more than its over-the-top action, but the decades of evaluation since have given audiences time to process the nuance and laser-precise direction at play. It's also an incredibly effective commentary on the Vietnam War and USA military involvement abroad as a whole.

8 Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)

Director: George Miller

Image via Warner Brothers

Few films are as heart-pounding from start to finish as 1981's Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, considered for years to be a benchmark in the world of car-based mayhem. Featuring all the high-stakes chases and explosive crashes the series has built its name on over the decades, The Road Warrior was only dethroned as the crowning jewel of the Mad Max franchise by 2015's Fury Road, which director George Miller conceptualized as a way to expand The Road Warrior's iconic chases into a single, movie-length pursuit.

The Road Warrior feels leaps and bounds ahead of the original Mad Max: the world has gotten weirder, the cars and people have become more stylized, and Max has come into his own as a true folk antihero, only seeking to survive but still helping the people whose lives he drifts into out on the wasteland. It's a super tight film with a clear sense of vision, and the final chase easily ranks among the greatest ever put to film.

7 The Fly (1986)

Director: David Cronenberg

Image via 20th Century Studios

Loosely based on the 1958 film of the same name, The Fly is a deeply unsettling picture about experimentation gone wrong and the horrific, slimy monstrosities that can follow. David Cronenberg is synonymous with body horror, and was at his most discomforting during the '80s with truly singular films like Scanners (1981) and Videodrome (1983). The Fly trumps all, however, with a perfect blend of oozing effects, memorable setpieces and visuals, and captivating performances.

There's so much more at play than slime and vomit: the emotional core of The Fly is the tragic romance between Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis. The film is an unabashed look at the brutal difficulty of watching a loved one degenerate via an untreatable illness, stranded on the outside with no means of helping as the disease consumes their very essence. This particular disease just happens to turn the sufferer into a human-sized fly monster.

6 Akira (1988)

Director: Katsuhiro Otomo

Image via TMS Entertainment

Akira is easily among the most influential Japanese films (animated or otherwise) of all time: just ask Kanye West, who based the music video for his smash-hit "Stronger" on an classic scene from the film. Akira is arguably solely responsible for the modern explosion of anime in the West, opening the eyes of an entire generation to the wonders of the genre and ushering in its current popularity. The visuals of Akira's Neo-Tokyo and Tetsuo's bubbling, expanding flesh-and-metal form have become more than iconic, and there are dozens of films that have continued to explore the "uncontrollable-psychic-kid-gone-bad" premise that it introduced.

Many doubted the possibility of Akira's success in the west: both Steven Spielberg and George Lucas deemed the film unmarketable to western audiences, considering the lack of precedence and deeply Japanese themes being explored (namely the Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki). Fortunately, however, Akira made its way over all the same, and has gone on to fundamentally reshape the presence and influence of Japanese media on the other side of the Pacific.

5 The Terminator (1984)

Director: James Cameron

Image via Orion Pictures

It's hard to imagine the '80s without Arnold Schwarzenegger, and The Terminator is the film that made him a full-on household name (who hasn't tried their hand at an "I'll be back" at least once). The young, then-unproven James Cameron had a killer script and a singular vision, and despite the lack of support around him, he worked hard to get the movie made true to his original vision. When Terminator finally came out, its relentless pacing, grimy visuals, and formidable titular adversary were an instant hit, far surpassing expectations and beginning the cementing Cameron's trajectory towards the top.

It's impossible to discuss the visual impact of Terminator without discussing Stan Winston, who designed the iconic T-1000 animatronics and prosthetics, and would go on to work with Cameron (as well as Spielberg and Tim Burton) extensively throughout his career. The nigh-unkillable terminator marching endlessly towards his goal is as unsettling an image today as it was upon release, and it's thoroughly unsurprising that studios have returned to the Terminator franchise for five sequels and a TV show.

4 'The Thing' (1982)

Director: John Carpenter

Image via Universal Pictures

When it comes to revolting, viscerally unsettling films, there are few that can hold a candle to The Thing. John Carpenter's classic tale of paranoia, distrust, and otherworldly horrors is another '50s remake (this time 1951's The Thing From Another World) that is carried leaps and bounds beyond its progenitor via glorious '80s practical effects work. Roughly 10% of the film's budget went towards Rob Bottin's special effects, and the titular alien's shapeshifting nature meant that The Thing was a real playground for Bottin and his team. He took full advantage of the situation, delivering slimy, morphing visuals that are legitimately unforgettable (where else can one find a decapitated head scuttling on crab legs).

Even beyond the pioneering effects work, The Thing is a remarkably well-made film: the airtight script comes to life via career highlight performances from Kurt Russell, Keith David, and Wilford Brimley, and the Antarctic setting adds a thick layer of isolation and cold, desolate hopelessness to the entire situation. Carpenter had an incredible run in the '80s: Escape from New York could very easily have earned a slot of its own on this list, not to mention They Live and Big Trouble in Little China, but there's a reason The Thing is consistently cited as one of the finest sci-fi horror movies ever made.

3 'RoboCop' (1987)

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Image via Orion Pictures

Paul Verhoeven's unofficial sci-fi trilogy began with RoboCop (followed by 1990's Total Recall and 1997's Starship Troopers), and the Dutch director wasted no time in delivering his distinct blend of biting satire and extreme, gripping action. From the very beginning of the film, there isn't a dull moment in RoboCop, and Verhoeven uses his nonstop pacing and over-the-top gore to explore a number of thought-provoking themes. The movie is a masterful critique of Reagan-era corporate politics and corruption, punctuated by the bleakly humorous advertisements and news coverage peppered throughout the film, all while taking the time to examine what it really means to be human when the flesh has been all but stripped away.

The special effects team, once again led by Rob Bottin, created a number of iconic visuals, including the titular hero, ED-209 mech, and the melting henchman in the final fight, and even where the visuals feel most aged (largely in shots involving the stop-motion ED-209), the style is still supremely distinct and captivating. The world feels all too real, with a thick layer of grime over everything, while money and technology create far more problems than they could ever hope to address. The RoboCop costume apparently caused star Peter Weller significant discomfort and difficulty during filming, but the suffering was well worthwhile, and the design of RoboCop is as iconic as any '80s hero.

2 'Aliens' (1986)

Director: James Cameron

Image via 20th Century Fox

If there was any director who could even hope to follow up Ridley Scott's original 1979 masterpiece, it was James Cameron, fresh off of The Terminator and Rambo: First Blood Part II. Cameron's solution was simple: turn up the volume. Aliens has more guns, more explosions, and more aliens than its predecessor, upping the ante on just about everything. The sinister, dripping horror of the original Alien is bolstered with all-out '80s action: the final showdown between Sigourney Weaver's Ripley and the xenomorph queen is easily one of the most memorable sequences of the entire franchise, and Roger Ebert described the film as "like being on some kind of hair-raising carnival ride that never stops."

Weaver is aided by a bevy of top-notch performances, including Lance Henriksen and Bill Paxton, and every character in Aliens feels distinct and vital. As with all of Cameron's films, the attention to detail is exceedingly high, without a shred of flab on the script, visuals, or pacing. The recent success of Alien: Romulus proves audiences are still thrilled by the doomed employees and associates of the Weyland-Yutani corporation, but it's easy to argue the series has yet to recapture the sheer glory and terror that is Aliens.

1 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Director: Ridley Scott

Image via Warner Bros.

All roads lead back to Ridley Scott's neo-noir epic. It's hard to overstate just how wildly influential Blade Runner is: it was certainly an influence on a number of films on this list alone, but truthfully, it's impossible to imagine the landscape of modern science fiction cinema without Blade Runner. Undoubtedly ahead of its time, audiences and critics alike weren't quite sure what to make of the film when it first released, but the years (and the various versions) since have proven Blade Runner's long-lasting impact.

The sprawling, almost dreamlike plot, based on Philip K. Dick's Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, is carried via Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, and Sean Young's performances, but the crowning achievement of Blade Runner is unquestionably the effects (helmed by 2001: A Space Odyssey's Douglas Trumbull) and overall visual style. The miniature work is jaw-dropping: completely seamless from standard photography, with a staggering scope, and the grimy, hazy vision of the future presented by the film feels closer and closer to a plausible reality every day.