Science fiction is the genre that keeps on giving. Surprisingly versatile and with the capacity to reflect current doubts and fears no matter the period, sci-fi is among the most enduring genres in art, producing countless timeless works in literature, film, and television. Following a bit of a lull in the '90s, sci-fi saw a rebirth throughout the 2000s, spearheaded by new talents like Christopher Nolan and Oscar-winning auteurs like Steven Spielberg.

That said, not every sci-fi movie from the 2000s was a winner. Indeed, the decade produced some true stinkers, some of which even rank among the genre's all-time worst offenders. This list will rank the worst science fiction movies of the 2000s, from indie efforts that bit more than they could chew to senseless blockbusters nobody liked. The ranking will be based on their lack of quality, performances, screenplays, directorial choices, production values, and their overall negative legacy in the venerable genre's history.

10 'Doom' (2005)

Directed by Andrzej Bartkowiak

Image via Universal Pictures

Once upon a time, in the 2000s, video game movies had a terrible reputation, and 2005's Doom didn't do much to help their legacy. The film, starring a young Dwayne Johnson, Karl Urban, and Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike, follows a crew on a rescue mission to Mars, where they encounter demonic creatures. It's based on the popular video game series of the same name, although quite loosely.

In its favor, Doom knows it's a terribly dumb movie and never tries to be anything else. Self-awareness aside, the film remains inept and uninspired in every possible way, settling to tell the most basic adaptation of its video game story. Still, it offers barely enough setpieces to make video game fans point at their screen to rank last in this list. Doom is bad but not actively terrible—or at least not so actively terrible as some of the subsequent entries.

9 'Hollow Man' (2000)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Image via Columbia Pictures

Director Paul Verhoeven is among the most consistently interesting auteurs working today. He is behind many modern gems, including the sci-fi cult classic Total Recall, the trashy erotic thriller Basic Instinct, and the riveting and thought-provoking thriller Elle. However, Verhoeven is not infallible, and when he misses, he really misses.

For example, take his 2000 horror sci-fi Hollow Man, starring Kevin Bacon and Oscar nominee Elisabeth Shue. A rip-off of the classic Invisible Man story, Hollow Man offers a plot that lives up to its title. The film boasts impressive visual effects but nothing of substance in terms of narrative, squandering two committed performances in a story that quickly descends into basic chills and unexpected misogyny. Verhoeven himself expressed dissatisfaction with Hollow Man, saying he "felt depressed" after the movie.

Cast Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue, Josh Brolin Runtime 112 Minutes

8 'Dreamcatcher' (2003)

Directed by Lawrence Kasdan

Image via Waner Bros.

Stephen King adaptations can either be great or outright terrible; there doesn't seem to be a middle ground. Unfortunately, 2003's Dreamcatcher is the latter, and pretty much everyone agrees. Based on King's eponymous 2001 novel, the film centers on four friends who must fight against an invasion of parasitic aliens.

Dreamcatcher is far too long for such a lazy and surprisingly inane premise, and like many terrible movies, it thinks itself far more clever than it actually is. The cast is quite solid and does a stellar job elevating the first half of the movie, which focuses on their telepathic bond. However, once the aliens arrive, Dreamcatcher descends into a cheap and nonsensical tale that never knows what it wants to be. The novel is great, but the adaptation isn't, making this a truly ugly entry into King's ever-expanding movie catalog.