2023 has been a rather interesting year for movies. With numerous outstanding works of art being released and audiences finally starting to flock to theaters again after the hiatus brought on by the pandemic, things are looking good for cinema. Though there has been some outstanding work across multiple genres, one stands out among the most prolific this year: Science fiction.

Some of the year's best sci-fi films are gems of animation, such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Others, like Asteroid City, are auteurial works of art more akin to arthouse sensibilities. The realm of sci-fi is one of infinite possibilities, filled with fascinating concepts like alien invasions, scientific experiments, and futuristic societies. If there's anything 2023 has proved, it's that sci-fi movies are just as great as they've always been.

10 'Infinity Pool'

Director: Brandon Cronenberg

Image via NEON

Brandon Cronenberg, son of legendary Canadian auteur David Cronenberg, is a notable example of a filmmaker following their father's footsteps. However, it's thanks to movies like Infinity Pool, where a couple uncovers a perverse subculture of hedonism in an idyllic resort, that Brandon has proved that he's his own artist with a distinct style and thematic concerns.

With its relentless style (which initially garnered an NC-17 rating that forced edits to bring it down to an R rating) and the Cronenberg name attached, Infinity Pool had a lot of weight on its shoulders, and it mostly delivered. Creative, disturbing, and with a fantastic pair of tragically underrated performances by Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth, Infinity Pool is a sci-fi thriller with sharp and bloodthirsty teeth. It may not be quite as worthy of praise as some of the year's most popular sci-fi films, but it sure does deserve more recognition.

Infinity Pool Cast Alexander Skarsgard , Mia Goth , Cleopatra Coleman , Jalil Lespert Rating R Runtime 117 minutes Release Date January 27, 2023

Watch on Hulu

9 'No One Will Save You'

Director: Brian Duffield

Image via Hulu

Alien invasion horror thrillers are so abundant that they tend to blend together. So, when one as special as No One Will Save You comes along, it stands out even more. Starring Kaitlyn Dever as an anxiety-ridden homebody, it sees its protagonist having to battle an alien who has found its way into her home. With pretty much no dialogue, the movie is practically a modern silent film, something audiences don't see too often nowadays.

Despite its simplicity and its rather messy third act, No One Will Save You packs in a bunch of set pieces that will inevitably have viewers holding their breath and a few profound themes under the surface. Dever carries the whole thing on her shoulders without speaking more than a single line of dialogue, and director Brian Duffield clearly has a lot of fun twisting the alien invasion and home invasion genres on their heads.

No One Will Save You Cast Kaitlyn Dever , Ginger Cressman , Zack Duhame , Geraldine Singer Rating PG-13 Runtime 93 minutes Release Date September 22, 2023

Watch on Hulu

8 'M3GAN'

Director: Gerard Johnstone

Image via Blumhouse

Campy horror is hard to nail, but when it's done right with a good balance between silliness and scares, it can be really memorable; that's precisely what M3GAN achieves. A techno-horror thriller about an engineer who builds a lifelike robot doll that begins to take on a life of its own, M3GAN makes clever use of camp to enhance its eerie story of grief and parenthood.

The movie is mostly a teen horror flick, so its scares are tame enough that younger viewers will be able to enjoy them while also keeping the adults engaged. Just as frequently as it elicits chuckles from its audience, M3GAN can be a truly spine-chilling experience. Its commentary on technology will probably only be even more relevant as time goes on, ensuring that it remains a timeless classic for future horror buffs to enjoy.

M3GAN Cast Allison Williams , Violet McGraw , Ronny Chieng , Amie Donald Rating PG-13 Runtime 102 minutes Release Date January 6, 2023

Watch on Amazon Prime

7 'They Cloned Tyrone'

Director: Juel Taylor

Image via Netflix

On repeated occasions, Netflix has proved to be king when it comes to streaming sci-fi television projects. They are not to be underestimated when it comes to sci-fi films either, as this year's exceptional dark comedy They Cloned Tyrone proves. In it, a series of eerie events thrust an unlikely trio onto the trail of a sinister government conspiracy.

Delightfully pulpy, hilariously satirical, and full of winks to the most influential Blaxploitation movies, They Cloned Tyrone never lets its intelligent use of sci-fi tropes trump its focus on themes like marginalization and forced assimilation. It's both intellectually provocative and endlessly stylish, benefiting from a razor-sharp sense of humor and a phenomenal cast led by John Boyega.

They Cloned Tyrone Cast Jamie Foxx , John Boyega , Teyonah Parris , Kiefer Sutherland Rating R Runtime 122 minutes Release Date July 21, 2023

Watch on Netflix

6 'The Creator'

Director: Gareth Edwards

Image via 20th Century Studios

Shot on location on a modest budget and with many behind-the-scenes technological innovations, The Creator is the kind of sci-fi film that could make any movie fan say, "They don't make them like this anymore." It tells the story of a hardened ex-special forces agent who, amid a war between humans and artificial intelligence, is recruited to hunt down and kill the elusive architect of humanity's enemies.

Though it may not have fully lived up to the sky-high expectations surrounding it prior to its release, it's hard to fault the movie. The Creator is such an exquisitely creative, passionately made product of pure movie magic. A pioneer in what will surely be a new wave of sci-fi movies about A.I., The Creator is so fun, visually striking, and emotionally stirring that it's easy to overlook its flaws.

Watch in theaters

5 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Director: James Gunn

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

After a notoriously difficult production for an MCU project, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finally came out in 2023 to the excited acclaim of critics and fans. It sees Peter Quill rallying his team to defend the universe and one of their own, a mission that could prove to be the end of the Guardians if unsuccessful. Without a doubt the best entry in the franchise since Avengers: Endgame, Guardians 3 is an emotional roller coaster the likes of which Marvel cinema has never seen.

With a thrilling story of found family and friendship, Vol. 3 closes off some of the best character arcs in the MCU. It's a technical marvel with colorful visuals and great-as-ever music, but Guardians 3's main attraction is the deeply compelling story that shifts and twists the whole team dynamic in the most entertaining possible ways. The film is the epitome of a sci-fi adventure with striking visuals and a poignant story that won't leave a dry eye in the house.

Watch on Disney+

4 'Asteroid City'

Director: Wes Anderson

Image via Focus Features

The iconic Wes Anderson was probably the busiest filmmaker in 2023, having released not only four short films on Netflix based on Roald Dahl's stories but also one of the best features of his career. Asteroid City is an eccentric sci-fi dramedy following a writer in his famous fictional play about a grieving father traveling to a small rural town, where his world view is disrupted forever.

The film has the same kind of quirky Andersonesque style that fans of the director are more than familiar with while also adding some unexpected but profoundly welcome spice to the artist's formula. Immaculately meta and very subdued with its use of sci-fi elements, Asteroid City is a powerful celebration of the importance of art and dreams with a healthy dose of retro-futuristic charm that makes it a sci-fi classic in the making.

Watch on Amazon Prime

3 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'

Director: Jeff Rowe

Image via Paramount

Fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles haven't exactly been treated to many exceptional silver-screen adaptations of the iconic reptile action team; Mutant Mayhem came to change that. With highly stylized animation reminiscent of the Spider-Verse movies, it follows the titular turtle brothers as they work to earn the love of New York City while facing an army of mutants.

Highly energetic and visually unique, the film is both a visual treat and pure family-friendly fun with a clear love for its characters and source material. Simultaneously paying homage to its roots and freshening things up with lots of modern elements, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem presents a future for the franchise that's more exciting than ever before.

Watch on Paramount+

2 'Godzilla Minus One'

Director: Takashi Yamazaki

Image via Toho Studios

There have been a few successful Hollywood adaptations, but, at the end of the day, Godzilla is a concept tightly tied to Japan's cultural identity; thus, the King of Monsters is usually at his best when in his country of origin. Godzilla Minus One sees everyone's favorite gigantic city-destroyer attacking post-war Japan at its lowest point, forcing a surviving Kamikaze pilot to come to terms with his guilt to save his country.

Perhaps one of the best kaiju movies of all time, Godzilla Minus One is just as much of a surprisingly well-written character drama as it is an explosive monster flick full of suspenseful action set pieces. The film takes things back to basics, with Godzilla embodying everything that he's come to represent: Nuclear paranoia, distrust of the government, raw, unchecked power, and how tragedy brings communities together. It's really powerful stuff, embellishing what might be the best Godzilla film since the original.

Godzilla Minus One Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Sakura Andō Rating PG-13 Release Date December 1, 2023

Watch in theaters

1 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Directors: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

Image via Sony Pictures

Since the moment it came out, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was hailed as one of the best animated movies of the 21st century, and rightfully so. Thus, a lot of pressure was on its sequel's shoulders. Not only did Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse live up to expectations, but it greatly surpassed them, even improving on a lot of elements of its predecessor. It continues Miles Morales's story as he catapults across the multiverse, clashing with a team of Spider-People charged with protecting reality itself.

The film has some of the most eye-popping animation that the medium has ever seen and a gripping, empowering story about constructing one's fate. Examining everything the character of Spidey represents, Across the Spider-Verse is far and away one of the Wall-Crawler's best films, putting together everything that made 2023 sci-fi great. In short, the film is a masterpiece that proves superhero cinema is far from dead.

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: The Best Movies of 2023