You can define cinema from the 1980s in any broad way you’d like, really, because it seemed like it was a decade for a bit of everything. Mainstream blockbusters shone like never before, while some filmmakers tried (sometimes in vain) to keep that whole New Hollywood thing going a little while longer. Slasher movies rose in popularity, action films seemed particularly popular, and popular comedies were often broad and/or teen-focused.

It also seemed to be a strong decade for the science fiction genre, home to some of the greatest sci-fi films of all time (like The Empire Strikes Back, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Blade Runner, to name a few). Some sci-fi flicks from this time were particularly out-there and sometimes even borderline nonsensical, but compelling in any event. The following titles aim to showcase this, all being films that are either entertaining or engaging despite often coming across as random, chaotic, or hard to follow on a basic narrative level.

1 'Lady Terminator' (1989)

Director: H. Tjut Djalil

Something of a mockbuster for James Cameron’s 1984 classic, The Terminator, Lady Terminator rips a bunch of scenes from that movie while also (perhaps confusingly) being a bit more of a fantasy flick than a work of science fiction. It’s about a young woman being possessed by an evil spirit, and then she goes on a killing spree that mirrors the one Arnold Schwarzenegger’s cyborg goes on in the original The Terminator.

Lady Terminator can’t help feeling a little sci-fi here and there, though, especially in the climax, when lasers start flying all over the place. Whether you want to call it science fiction, supernatural horror, fantasy, or action, one thing’s for sure: it’s absolute gibberish on a cinematic level, but undeniably fun when judged as pure, schlocky, unapologetically B-grade entertainment.

2 'Burst City' (1982)

Director: Gakuryu Ishii

Running for a somewhat exhausting 115 minutes while containing next-to-no traditional narrative, Burst City has “cult classic” written all over it, and kind of works as a style-over-substance type of film. If you want a plot synopsis, it’s sort of about a dystopian future, and kind of focuses on some rebellious punk bands clashing, fighting, and trying to live lives free of what remains of “the system.”

That’s both under and over-explaining it, somehow. Burst City doesn’t care much for narrative or even in-depth characters, and instead revels in anarchy and shock value for most of its runtime. It was released in a year filled with prominent science fiction movies, and though it might not be the best of films – nor one for everyone – it’s easy to recommend it to anyone after something (very, very) different.

3 'Bad Taste' (1987)

Director: Peter Jackson

Bad Taste has a remarkably appropriate title, given it’s intentionally crude, violent, schlocky, and, indeed, in bad taste. It was Peter Jackson’s feature film debut, and though it’s a far cry from the sorts of films he’d eventually make quality-wise, it’s still a good deal of fun, and an effective showcase for his initial creativity as a low-budget filmmaker.

As far as the loose plot goes, Bad Taste is about an alien invasion, and the messiness that unfolds when a group of humans are tasked with fighting back against those would-be alien invaders. It’s great to see what’s usually a blockbuster sort of premise executed with a budget that looks charmingly next-to-non-existent, and it’s the sort of anarchic rush of a film that genuinely skilled directors often seem to make before they have their big break.

4 'On the Silver Globe' (1988)

Director: Andrzej Żuławski

Okay, calling something as dark as On the Silver Globe "fun" might be a stretch, but it is an absorbing watch that’s thrilling in its own strange way. It also more than qualifies as a film that doesn’t make a ton of sense, given its status as a movie that was regrettably unfinished, on top of already being quite out there, bold, and unapologetically dark.

It’s a movie that spans many generations while continually feeling as gritty as it does obscure, being largely set on a distant planet where a few humans travel to with the purpose of setting up a new civilization. Things go wrong throughout the events of On the Silver Globe in a wild, unpredictable, and inevitably unfinished way, but it is thoroughly engrossing (as for more traditional “fun,” the song that plays during the end credits is an undeniable bop).

5 'Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer' (1984)

Director: Mamoru Oshii

Urusei Yatsura is an expansive Japanese series that began as a manga, became an anime series, and also has had its fair share of movies, with 1984’s Beautiful Dreamer being one of them. Even those who are relatively knowledgeable about the series and its expansive lore might well find this overwhelming, as it throws together wild sci-fi elements, zany comedy, and a good deal of romance, too, for good measure.

Story? Where Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer is going, it doesn’t need a story! This is an all-out assault on the senses that’s best to just get swept up in, with a premise that involves a strange time loop that throws an already strange world further off-balance. It’s too much to process, but the approach of showcasing maximalism above all else is also kind of admirable and endearing, in a strange way.

6 'Voyage of the Rock Aliens' (1984)

Director: James Fargo

Simultaneously feeling like a throwback to B-movies of old while also being aggressively 1980s in style, Voyage of the Rock Aliens is a surprisingly great musical, so long as you have a high tolerance for cheese (anyone lactose and