The science fiction genre has always been fascinating and thought-provoking, whether in films or literature. Over time, fans of this category have been fortunate enough to witness some of the most unforgettable movies. Although the 1990s were a particularly good decade for horror and thriller films, science fiction also made a huge comeback as exemplified by Steven Spielberg's iconic Jurassic Park.

Because the sci-fi genre often relies on depictions of advanced technology, older films can rapidly become a bit outdated over the years. Still, many fan favorites have stood the test of time, enduring enjoyable watches even today, which inevitably adds to their rewatch value. To celebrate some of the best and most memorable in the genre, we take a look back at the most rewatchable 1990s sci-fi movies.

10 'Independence Day' (1996)

Director: Roland Emmerich

Roland Emmerich's popcorn movie is one of the most popular 1990s sci-fi flicks, and understandably so. While it is hardly a masterpiece, Independence Day benefits from its ensemble cast, which features Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, and Judd Hirsch among others, who help elevate it to higher ground. The premise centers around aliens whose goal is to invade and destroy Earth.

This film is a must-see in the disaster genre, playing a big role in the sci-fi resurgence of the mid-late 1990s. Even if slightly silly and absurd, Independence Day is widely regarded as a classic that still holds up well today, with its musical score and visual effects making it worth checking. With that being said, Emmerich's feature is also one of the most rewatchable films of the 1990s, particularly in the sci-fi genre — its mindless fun and action scenes make it just as enjoyable the second time around.

9 'Men in Black' (1997)

Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

When it comes to pop culture, Barry Sonnenfeld's summer blockbuster was one of the most influential films to come out of the decade, enduring a talked-about movie today. Smith takes the lead (in one of his most unforgettable roles) alongside Tommy Lee Jones. Men in Black illustrates two agents (regulators of all things alien on Earth) as they unearth the deadly plot of an intergalactic radical on a mission to assassinate two ambassadors from other galaxies currently in residence in New York City.

Considering Men in Black's humorous bits blend incredibly well with its action scenes and sci-fi elements, Sonnenfeld's iconic film is easily among the most rewatchable science fiction movies of the 1990s. On top of that, its narrative is cleverly written and the performances are enjoyable, which is probably why it had people queuing up at the theaters and ranked third place among the highest-grossing films of 1997.

8 'Back to the Future Part III' (1990)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Although a bit disappointing when taking into account how amusing the first two films are, Back to the Future III is nonetheless entertaining. The narrative centers around Marty and Doc, played by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, as they embark on yet another adventure, this time to 2015, to nip some McFly family woes in the bud. However, thanks to a bully and pesky sports almanac. In an attempt to set things straight, Marty finds himself bound for 1955 and ready to face his teenage parents once again.

Robert Zemeckis's film may not be on the same level as its predecessors, but it is still a solid adventure film with great rewatch value. The fact that it is set in a totally different scenario, taking audiences to the West and adapting some of the Western genre elements may throw audience members who aren't enthusiastic about it off. Still, Back to the Future III features a fun narrative that brushes off boredom.

7 'Total Recall' (1990)

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Combining action, sci-fi, and adventure and based on the 1966 short story We Can Remember It for You Wholesale by the iconic science fiction author Philip K. Dick, Total Recall sees Arnold Schwarzenegger as Quaid, a construction worker who receives an implanted memory of a fantastical adventure on Mars. In the meantime, he finds himself forced to head on a self-discovery journey to the planet and attempt to unearth who he is and who planted the chip.

Paul Verhoeven's classic is nothing short of incredible, remaining a must-see in sci-fi to this day as well as an extremely rewatchable feature in the genre. On top of Schwarzenegger's memorable performance — one of his most iconic roles of all time — Total Recall delivers an impeccable, engaging narrative with groundbreaking practical effects for the time it was released. As such, it holds up quite well these days.

6 'The Truman Show' (1998)

Director: Peter Weir

The Truman Show is easily one of the most beloved movies in Jim Carrey's career. The Peter Weir sci-fi, which feels like it came straight out of a Black Mirror episode, follows Truman Burbank, the main star of a reality TV show that is on air 24 hours a day. The thing is, every aspect of Truman's life is broadcast without his knowledge, and his entire life has been a product for the rest of the world to consume.

Weir's critically acclaimed movie works both as a satire on the sci-fi genre and a sharp commentary on the mass media's manipulation of reality. It is a genre-bending, thought-provoking, genuinely creative film that endures a relevant watch and makes for a memorable time in front of the screen, so no wonder people may find themselves reaching toward The Truman Show more than once. Plus, Carrey delivers a solid central performance, with equal amounts of drama and fun bits.

5 '12 Monkeys' (1995)

Director: Terry Gilliam

In this ahead-of-its-time science fiction tale by Terry Gilliam, viewers are provided with an intriguing depiction of a near future scenario where a man — an ex-convict, played by Bruce Willis — is sent back in time to collect information about a man-made virus that wiped out a major part of the human population on the entire planet.

12 Monkeys is an acclaimed sci-fi (Best Supporting Actor and Best Costume Design nominee at the Oscars) that provides food for thought while offering audiences a truly intriguing and suspenseful premise that will keep them guessing. Because of the somewhat complicated time-traveling elements it features, Gilliam's insightful movie is arguably even better on a rewatch, allowing viewers can properly appreciate its masterful screenplay that exceeds traditional storytelling and pick up small details they might have missed on the first viewing.

4 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

Director: Luc Besson

Often described as a cult classic, Luc Besson's The Fifth Element is mandatory viewing in the science fiction genre, especially when it comes to 1990s cinema. Also starring Willis, it sees a New York cab driver who accidentally finds the embodiment of the fifth element, Leeloo (Milla Jovovich). The two set off on an adventure when she convinces him that she needs to combine the other four to keep the approaching Great Evil from destroying the world.

Released to mostly positive reviews and nominated for various awards, Besson's BAFTA-winning movie is quite beloved among the science fiction community. Because of all the smart details it includes, incredible score, and visuals that hold up today, The Fifth Element's rewatchability is considerably high, cementing it as one of the most rewatchable sci-fi films of the '90s.

3 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Thanks to its groundbreaking visual effects, brilliant score, and fantastic worldbuilding, Steven Spielberg's iconic blockbuster left an unforgettable legacy behind. The first installment in the franchise sees a paleontologist (Sam Neil) who is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure enables cloned dinosaurs to run loose from the park.

After all these years, the three-time Oscar winner Jurassic Park endures as a landmark in the science fiction genre for its awe-inspiring special effects that are still a standard in the industry, earning accolades for its technical achievements in sound effects and sound design. Its greatness holds up pretty well, with many replaying Spielberg's rewatchable movie time and time again — it's not difficult to grasp why, especially since Jurassic Park was a crucial part of so many childhoods.

2 'The Matrix' (1999)

Director: The Wachowskis

Keanu Reeves's role in The Matrix is easily his most popular, followed by John Wick, with the film propelling the star to further fame. The Wachowskis's Oscar-winning 1999 science fiction follows computer hacker Neo, who is drawn into a forbidding underworld where he discovers that the life he knows is a deception of an evil cyber intelligence.

Frequently praised for its creative story, innovative visual effects, exquisite editing, sound, and sound editing, The Matrix is among the titles that immediately come to mind when the subject is the most rewatchable (and iconic) 1990s science-fiction movies, as its immersive narrative is well-written and its characters and their arcs are always interesting. All these positive aspects make The Wachowskis's film worth revisiting a second, third, and even fourth time.

1 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Director: James Cameron

A huge success both commercially (earning over $520,881,154, according to Box Office Mojo) and critically, Terminator 2: Judgment Day sees Arnold Schwarzenegger reprise his iconic role as a cyborg (even if a different model this time). He is tasked with protecting Sarah Connor's (Linda Hamilton) ten-year-old son (Edward Furlong) from an even more advanced, threatening, and powerful cyborg.

James Cameron's sci-fi box office success is nothing less than fantastic, which is why it is widely considered one of the best sequels ever made. There are many reasons why Terminator 2 is a rewatchable movie — its superb special effects and effective performances that bring the three-dimensional characters to life make it worth the while and the captivating story, equally packed with action and drama, is the cherry on top.

