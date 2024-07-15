Sci-fi movies have given audiences thrills and thoughts to contemplate ever since the dawn of cinema when Georges Méliès made the immensely visionary A Trip to the Moon in 1902. The directors, writers, and innovative minds created concepts that predated the current special effects technology. But necessity is the mother of invention and many of the technical advancements made in filmmaking have been the direct result of sci-fi's influence and ingenuity.

Among the vast canon of artistic and inspiring works within the genre, there are some that lack no amount of excitement. Whether it's fighting extraterrestrials, fellow humans, fighting with advanced weaponry, or engaging in sophisticated swordplay, the action sequences in these films continue to inspire and remain some of the best ever captured on film.

10 'World War Z' (2013)

Directed by Marc Forster

The riveting 2013 movie World War Z opens with a bang. As the main character Gerry (Brad Pitt) tries to get his family to safety to avoid an unknown and rapidly spreading virus, chaos breaks loose. Within minutes of opening, the film has fantastic action scenes, with tossing vehicles, high-speed pursuits, and hundreds of extras running in panic.

But the best is still yet to come in perhaps the most thrilling zombie movie in recent memory . In a dynamic scene, the relentless multitude of infected people create a human tower to climb over a large retention wall, to reach the unaffected citizens on the other side. The graphics are amazing and the mindless aggressiveness of the zombie horde distinguishes the feel of the movie compared to others in the genre. As zombies hurl themselves to the ground, crashing through cars and mangling limbs, they crawl their way toward their terrified would-be victims with an intensity that makes the fear of the main characters justified.

9 'Dune: Part Two' (2024)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

In the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 version of Dune, the newest installment, Dune: Part Two, features hero Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamaet) as he continues to forge his destiny. He works with and defends the homeland of the Fremen, while simultaneously seeking revenge for the brutality against his family and interpreting a prophecy that holds great ramifications for all involved.

The complex and multi-faceted saga includes some epic conflicts, both in one-on-one duels and in large battle sequences. It features swords, blasters, and hand-to-hand combat. A sequence against Arrakeen that will have cinemagoers talking includes air attacks, ground skirmishes, and enormous creatures used for war. As the movie is now on streaming services, even more audiences will be able to enjoy it.

8 'Aliens' (1986)

Directed by James Cameron

The 1986 classic sci-fi film Aliens is somewhere between horror and thriller. It leaves the audience with haunting notions about what life in outer space could be like if extraterrestrials were not so friendly. It is the hugely successful sequel to the debut feature Alien that was released in 1979 and continues the storyline of the main character Lieutenant Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver).

Both of the films are full of gripping action that pays homage to the powerful theme of good versus evil. The special effects and stunts are spectacular and still hold up today when viewed by new audiences. A particularly riveting moment comes when Ripley defends her young companion Newt (Carrie Henn) from the Xenomorph's queen by wielding a weapon equipped with a flamethrower. Another is when Ripley climbs inside a large mechanical rig and faces the foe one-on-one. It is a well executed sequence and one that has made the film iconic.

7 'Pacific Rim' (2013)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

When you combine the over-sized creature features such as King Kong or Godzilla with the slick cyber-tech of the Transformers franchise, you get 2013's Pacific Rim. As enormous creatures called Kaiju attack humanity, engineers and scientists have invented a way to fight back. The equally impressive machines, Jaegers, are piloted by two humans who are linked together cognitively to control the massive machine's movements.

The film does everything on a grand scale, including the fight sequences. And as there are real humans inside the Jaegers, it provides an element of urgency and danger to the adrenaline-filled episodes. The creature design is inspired and visually stunning and the animation of the Jaegers is spectacular. As the larger-than-life combatants interact with real-life elements like sets and scenery, it takes the action up to a whole new level.

6 'The World's End' (2013)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Part of director Edgar Wright's Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy, The World's End stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in the epic conclusion to the highly entertaining films. The World's End involves Gary King (Pegg) who is hung up on the past and chooses to drink away his woes rather than move forward in life. He tricks his old schoolmates (Frost, Martin Freeman, Paddy Considine, and Eddie Marsan) into attempting a long-forgotten quest to visit 12 pubs in the same night, ending at one called World's End.

As straightforward as the plot sounds, it soon goes awry when the group begins to notice that the people in town are acting strangely robotic. As intentions turn hostile, they have to not only fight for their survival, but perhaps that of all humanity. One impressive fight scene takes place in the small confines of a pub bathroom, and one of the android opponents doesn't have a head. It is the imaginative and humorous elements injected into the action scenes that make the film highly enjoyable to watch.

5 'Independence Day' (1996)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

When aliens invade, they do not come in peace in Independence Day. After surviving the initial onslaught by the intruders, the people of Earth must work together to defend themselves and save all life on the planet. Their fate lies in the hands of Marine Corps Captain Steven Hiller (Will Smith) and satellite technician David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum) as the unlikely duo risk everything to attempt a unique and creative strategy to weaken the enemies' defense systems.

Besides the film's superb writing, realistic humor, and stellar performances, there are exhilarating aerial combat scenes. One example is a chase sequence where Captain Hiller is being pursued by an alien spacecraft through narrow canyons and steep slopes in the desert. The maneuvering capability of the vessels and their pilots are tested as they narrowly avoid crashing into the sharp rock surfaces. There are also grand-scale explosions and all-out warfare. The action is so palpable that the movie retains its rewatch value and is still a favorite for many fans.

4 'Equilibrium' (2002)

Directed by Kurt Wimmer

In the future, the solution to eliminating war, conflict, and strife is simple: remove human emotions. A pharmaceutical drug called Prozium is given in daily doses to everyone on Earth, children, and adults alike, to remove any irrational feelings. Only logic and reason remain. However, one Cleric, John Preston (Christian Bale), appointed to maintain order and apprehend rebellious Sense Offenders, is moved to curiosity after catching his colleague (Sean Bean) reading a book of poetry. Preston stops taking his doses and as he begins to feel emotions again, he can't help but feel that something is not right in the way their society is being run by the distant and faceless "Father" figure.

Among the brilliantly choreographed fight scenes, one that uses light and shadow to paint a visual symphony features Preston in a completely darkened room surrounded by opponents. There is no light in the shot and everyone seems to be waiting for what to do next. When a few of the squadron whisper, it betrays their position and Preston begins shooting his firearm using the Gun-Kata technique the film utilizes, which is a blend of gun-wielding and martial arts. The only light used in the following shots are the flashes resulting from Preston firing his weapon and the cinematography is masterful.

3 'Inception' (2010)

Directed by Christopher Nolan