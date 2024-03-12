It is a well-known fact that some movies remain popular and enjoyable even after many years. However, in the science fiction genre, it is a tad more challenging to create films that stand the test of time than, say, in the less complex (but subjectively equally entertaining) romantic comedy genre. This, of course, is because they often rely on special effects and other elements that can quickly become outdated.

There are still a number of science fiction films that remain enjoyable to watch and, in fact, improve with each passing year. Whether it's due to the prophetic themes they explore that are still relevant today or their flawless technical execution, features like Silent Running and 2001: A Space Odyssey are among the best sci-fi movies that just get better with age.

10 'Silent Running' (1972)

Director: Douglas Trumbull

Image via Universal Pictures

Directed by Douglas Trumbull, the fan-favorite Silent Running is set in a future where all flora is extinct on Earth. As such, an astronaut, played by Bruce Dern, is given orders to destroy the last of the planet's botany. However, Freeman decides to disobey them and saves the forests he worked hard to persevere by keeping them in a greenhouse abroad a spacecraft instead.

Silent Running's thought-provoking environmental message about the preservation of nature is pretty clear and certainly a part of why it still credibly holds up today. Lowell's own storyline, equally well-crafted and entertaining, also adds a good amount to this fantastic tale of isolation and loneliness. With that being said, Trumbull's directorial debut endures the perfect pick for those into the eco-science fiction sub-genre specifically, as it is a must-watch in the category.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Rent on Amazon

9 'Brazil' (1985)

Director: Terry Gilliam

Image via Universal Pictures

Wildly inventive and probably unlike anything audiences have ever seen, 1985's dystopian arthouse science fiction Brazil is set in a strange, futuristic, and technologically advanced society where a bureaucrat (Jonathan Pryce) becomes the number one enemy of the state by pursuing the girl he is always following in his dreams, Jill Layton (Kim Greist). However, his life is put in danger when he is fingered as responsible for the rash of terrorist bombings.

Nominated for two Academy Awards (Best Original Screenplay and Best Art Direction), this arthouse science fiction drama is not only gripping and captivating, but also thoroughly visually alluring. Featuring elaborate special effects, the brilliantly crafted Terry Gilliam film will probably not fall short of viewers' expectations; Brazil endures an iconic feature today, mostly given how prophetic it remains after all these years.

Rent on Amazon

8 'Gattaca' (1997)

Director: Andrew Niccol

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Starring Ethan Hawke in the lead role and set in a society driven by eugenics where children are conceived through genetic selection, Gattaca sees a discriminated "invalid" young man purchasing the genes of Jerome Morrow (Jude Law) to travel into outer space and fulfill his life-long dream. When he assumes his identity and finally joins the Gattaca space program, an investigation into a Gattaca officer (Gore Vidal) ends up complicating his plans.

Andrew Niccol's movie is an incredible viewing experience for science fiction fans, as it provides them with a highly engaging narrative while being an all-around masterfully done sci-fi feature. Fortunately, Gattaca stands the test of time and remains an essential in the genre, whether that is attributable to its retro-futuristic style and timeless aesthetics or its accuracy in how it deals with the theme it tackles (at least according to NASA scientists).

Watch on Pluto TV

7 'District 9' (2009)

Director: Neill Blomkamp

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

A true fan favorite, Neill Blomkamp's 2000s cult sci-fi film found-footage science fiction flick explores themes of humanity, immigration, and xenophobia by depicting the struggles of an extraterrestrial race forced to live in terrible conditions in South Africa while managed by Multi-National United, who will do anything to master their advanced technology.

Despite its fantasy/sci-fi elements, District 9 still provides a lot of food for thought and sheds light on valuable themes that make it essential viewing in the genre nowadays. Furthermore, the film's visual effects and CGI are highly believable and undoubtedly ahead of their time (it is worth keeping in mind that it was released eight years before Joss Whedon's Justice League, for instance) even though it had a budget of only 30 million dollars.

District 9 Release Date August 5, 2009 Cast Sharlto Copley , Jason Cope , Nathalie Boltt , Sylvaine Strike , Elizabeth Mkandawie , John Sumner Runtime 112

Watch on AMC+

6 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Director: Ridley Scott

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Before Blade Runner 2049 starring Ryan Gosling, the Harrison Ford-led Ridley Scott film was already popular, even if it initially underperformed in North American theaters and divided audiences. Based on an adaptation of Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, Blade Runner follows Ford's character on a quest to kill four replicants who stole a ship in space and have returned to Earth to find their creator.

Ridley Scott's atmospheric film has certainly aged like fine wine — although the Denis Villeneueve-directed second installment of the franchise is arguably the best in all aspects, Blade Runner's unique visuals and execution were incredibly groundbreaking for the time it was released. So much so that part of what makes the 1982 film so timeless is how its special effects still hold up. No doubt, Blade Runner endures as a landmark in the science fiction genre, continuing to influence those who allow themselves to immerse in it.

Rent on Amazon

5 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

Director: Luc Besson

Image via Pathé

Blending the action, adventure, and sci-fi genres, the much-discussed The Fifth Element is set in a colorful future sometime during the 23rd century when a cab driver, played by Bruce Willis, becomes a key element in the search for a cosmic weapon that comes every 5,000 years to protect humans with stones of the four elements — it is humankind's only hope to keep a powerful force of evil at bay.

Featuring plenty of sci-fi Western action, amazing visual effects that are still enjoyable and beautiful cinematography, Luc Besson's socio-political satire is among the best in the sci-fi genre, considering how it remains a highly entertaining watch twenty-seven years after its initial release. Additionally, The Fifth Element is undeniably funny and humorous, providing viewers with a few comedic elements throughout in addition to its absorbing premise.

Watch on Apple TV

4 'The Thing' (1982)

Director: John Carpenter

Image via Universal Pictures

One of John Carpenter's finest to this day is the iconic The Thing, a 1982 horror mystery led by Kurt Russell in one of his most memorable roles and based on the 1938 John W. Campbell Jr. novella Who Goes There?. The film tells the story of an American research team in Antarctica hunted by a shape-shifting alien that assumes the appearance of his victims.

Not only is the 1980s cult classic The Thing widely regarded as one of the best science fiction movies of all time, but it is also one of the highest-regarded in the horror category, thanks to the horrifying and disturbing creatures it features and the immaculate way it builds suspense. This added to its practical effects make The Thing still hold up quite well today.

The Thing (1982) Release Date June 25, 1982 Cast Kurt Russell , wilford brimley , T.K. Carter , David Clennon , Keith David , Richard Dysart Runtime 109

Watch on Apple TV

3 'Aliens' (1986)

Director: James Cameron

Image via 20th Century Studios

It is no news that the Alien franchise is quite beloved in the genre and generally has aged relatively well. However, James Cameron's Aliens is probably the entry that endures the most enjoyable to this day for a number of reasons. The movie is set decades after Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) survives the Nostromo incident and depicts her journey to re-establish contact with a terraforming colony.

Weaver's fierce action heroine will always be a big part of what makes the franchise so enjoyable. However, its engaging story and top-notch production design also help Aliens secure a spot at the top of the genre. Thirty-eight years after its release, Aliens is just as good as when audiences first saw it. While this is, by no means, a groundbreaking accomplishment, great films usually get dated quickly in the science fiction genre, so it is nice to see that this was certainly not the case.

Watch on Max

2 'The Terminator' (1984)

Director: James Cameron

Image via Orion Pictures

Next in line is Cameron's The Terminator, which remains as referenced as it was back in the day and has a remarkable impact on pop culture. The first installment in the franchise follows Arnold Swarzenegger's cybernetic assassin who is sent back in time from 2029 to 1984 to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), as her unborn son will save mankind from extinction.

With action-packed scenes and unforgettable punch lines, Cameron's iconic movie is understandably an unforgettable achievement in the science fiction and action genre, as well as in cinema in general; the acting is great, the narrative is perfectly paced and interesting enough to keep audiences invested throughout, the score is timeless, and Stan Winston's special effects are as absorbing as they were back in the day. What's not to love?

Watch on AMC+

1 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Totally unique no matter how many times one watches it, Stanley Kubrick's legendary accomplishment in filmmaking about man versus the machine is naturally a groundbreaking piece of cinema. The movie follows a spacecraft sent to Jupiter to find the origins of a mysterious artifact buried beneath the Lunar surface.

By the time it came out in the late 1960s, 2001: A Space Odyssey delivered both an ultra-accurate depiction of space and revolutionary special effects, standing the test of time as one of the most memorable films in history and being a huge landmark in cinema, influencing other movies in and out of the genre (take as an example last year's Barbie). Although deliberately paced and even a little tedious to some, there is no denying that 2001 is a highly original movie, especially considering the year it hit the big screens.

2001: A Space Odyssey Release Date April 2, 1968 Cast Keir Dullea , Gary Lockwood , William Sylvester , Daniel Richter , Leonard Rossiter , Margaret Tyzack Runtime 141

Watch on Max

NEXT: The 10 Best Cult Classic Sci-fi Movies, Ranked