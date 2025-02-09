Since very early in cinema's history—in fact, since the times of Georges Méliès, before movies became an art form or even a full-blown storytelling medium—science fiction has been one of the most popular and prolific genres. It's fascinating to see how these stories have evolved throughout the years in terms of their tropes, their visual style, their public reception, and the themes they deal with.

A particular kind of sci-fi film that tends to be phenomenal is one based on a book. There are multiple literary adaptations that can be counted among the very best movies in the genre, from ones based on children's books to others based on iconic novellas. When there's already an established narrative there for you to use as the foundation of a cinematic story, it usually allows you to engage in an explosion of creativity that audiences will end up loving.

10 'The Wild Robot' (2024)

Based on 'The Wild Robot' (2016) by Peter Brown

Image via Universal Pictures

Perhaps the best animated film of last year, The Wild Robot is one of the best films in DreamWorks Animation's entire library. It's based on the first installment of a trilogy of children's sci-fi novels by Peter Brown, touching on important themes with allegories that respect readers' intelligence and don't shy away from some uglier aspects of the real world.

The film's protagonist, Roz, is one of the best heroes of any 2024 movie. It's through here that The Wild Robot works as a deeply moving celebration of motherhood, unity, and the protection of nature. Kids will have a blast, and adults won't be able to help but shed a few tears. Fans are already clamoring for DreamWorks to build on the success of this beautiful movie with sequels based on the other two books in the series.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Wild Robot 9 10 10/10 Release Date September 27, 2024

9 'Planet of the Apes' (1968)

Based on 'Planet of the Apes' (1963) by Pierre Boulle

Image via 20th Century Studios

Nowadays, it's well known that the Planet of the Apes franchise is one of the most prolific in the sci-fi genre, with ten films (and counting) and several outings in other media. In any franchise, though, it's always hard to beat the original. Indeed, the first film in the series is an often delightfully campy B-film that can be counted among the most important sci-fi films ever made.

The franchise might never have existed, however, without the French novel that the first movie was based on. Although the author, Pierre Boulle, considered it one of his minor works (the legendary war film The Bridge on the River Kwai is also based on a book of his that he perhaps was more fond of), it was a commercial success. So, it's perhaps no surprise that the film, too, was a smash hit with both critics and the box office. Today, though it might not be as artsy as other seminal entries in the science fiction film canon, it's still one of the most iconic sci-fi pictures ever.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Planet of the Apes Release Date April 3, 1968 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

8 'The Thing' (1982)

Based on 'Who Goes There?' (1938) by John W. Campbell

Image via Universal Pictures

Although he also worked on other genres here and there, John Carpenter was mainly a horror filmmaker, and the genre is hugely indebted to him, his style, and his legacy. The question of what his best movie is may elicit several kinds of responses, but there's one film that's guaranteed to come up more often than the rest: His Arctic paranoid horror masterpiece The Thing.

Carpenter pretty faithfully adapted the classic sci-fi novella Who Goes There?, which was also more loosely adapted in 1951 by Christian Nyby as The Thing from Another World. It's very interesting how a book published before the start of World War II became the source for two of the best-known movies that serve as allegories for Cold War paranoia and McCarthyism. The world is all the better for it, as Carpenter turned the story into one of the best horror movies of the '80s.