Science fiction has always been one of the most versatile and interesting genres in movies. The possibilities are quite literally endless, limited only by a filmmaker's imagination and creativity regarding the future and technology. However, the world is at the point where some science fiction movies (especially older ones) are less fantastical and instead mirror current-day and modern technology.

While being one of the most compelling genres, sci-fi can also be one of the most daunting to get into. In a genre so densely packed with out-there concepts and narrative elements, it can be difficult to find a jumping-off point for those wishing to dive into the world of science fiction films. For those looking to begin their sci-fi journey, this is a healthy selection of essential watches that aren't too demanding or overwhelming.

10 'The Martian' (2015)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via 20th Century Fox

After an exploratory mission on the surface of Mars is ravaged by a fierce storm, astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon) is left stranded on the planet's surface. After managing to communicate to Earth that he is still alive, a rescue force is dispatched, but it will not be a timely effort. With scarce resources at his disposal, Watney must rely on wit and ingenuity if he is to survive until rescue.

The Martian is slick, entertaining and clean modern sci-fi at its most accessible. Damon is a more than capable leading man, providing a healthy dose of charm and humor, bolstering an already sharp script. It's a simple story of perseverance and survival, bearing little to no frills. The Martian doesn't do much to reinvent the genre, but it's nonetheless clever and thoroughly well-crafted.