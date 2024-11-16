The beloved science fiction genre has long been known for its thought-provoking themes and mind-blowing narratives. However, sometimes it happens that the greatness of a sci-fi film does not reveal itself on first viewing, given that they often feature layers of storytelling and subtle symbolism that audiences may not immediately get at first — especially when they're caught up in jaw-dropping plot twists.

We look back at some of the best science fiction films that are better on a second watch, providing that great sci-fi is often even better after multiple viewings, and rank them by greatness. Whether because of the philosophical themes they tackle or their intricate narratives, these science fiction movies — ranging from time-travel flicks like Primer to timeless classics such as 2001: A Space Odyssey — are just as or even more fascinating the second time around.

10 'Primer' (2004)

Director: Shane Carruth

Produced on a budget of only $7,000, Shane Carruth's Primer is a time travel essential for anyone into the genre. The film sees four friends (Carruth himself, David Sullivan, Casey Gooden, and Anand Upadhyaya) and aspiring entrepreneurs wrestling over their new, accidental invention: an innovative time-traveling machine.

Many aspects make Primer an enjoyable viewing the second time around, with the most obvious being that audiences get a better understanding of its complex narrative. It's no surprise that time-traveling-related storylines can be a tad confusing, and Carruth's film is no exception, especially considering all its time loops and paradoxes. On a rewatch, audiences are able to catch subtle details, including how the timeline branches, with more clarity and fully immerse themselves in its mind-bending storyline.

9 '12 Monkeys' (1995)

Director: Terry Gilliam

Similar to Primer, 12 Monkeys can be a complex viewing the first time around for the same reasons. Starring Brad Pitt and Bruce Willis, Terry Gilliam's time-travel flick centers on an ex-convict who is sent back to the 1990s with the task of gathering information about a nascent plague that's about to exterminate the vast majority of the world's population.

12 Monkeys surely benefits from multiple viewings, whether to get a better understanding of its non-linear plot or to delve into its philosophical themes. Considering that it shifts timelines multiple times, blurring the lines between the past and the present, audiences who seek to get a better understanding of the fan-favorite film may want to give it a second go. The same thing applies to anyone who finds themselves fascinated by its thematic depth and character dynamics.

8 'Inception' (2010)

Director: Christopher Nolan

One of Christopher Nolan's most unforgettable pictures, Inception stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a thief with the ability to enter people's dreams and steal their secrets from their subconscious. Although his gift has cost him everything he loves, Cobb gets a second chance when he is offered the seemingly impossible task of planting an idea in someone's mind.

Anyone keen on unconventional heist films should check out the stunningly shot Inception if they haven't already. The action-packed, genre-bending film is even better the second time around, as its narrative and the themes it tackles become clearer on a rewatch. Although this is arguably not Nolan's most complex feature, Interstellar can still confuse viewers thanks to its layered dream structure that can be difficult to keep track of. Its profound message about guilt and self-growth is also better absorbed on a second viewing.

7 'The Terminator' (1984)

Director: James Cameron

When it comes to James Cameron's iconic flicks, The Terminator is among those who hold up better. Arnold Schwarzenegger steps into the shoes of his iconic on-screen counterpart for the first time in this 1984 film, a cyborg assassin known as a Terminator who travels from 2009 to 1984 to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton).

On top of Terminator's character arcs — which are nothing short of incredible and worth watching a second time around — audiences get a better understanding of its time loop during a second viewing. Though this is not as necessary to get a better understanding of its narrative, unlike a few more complex films on this list, The Terminator benefits from a rewatch mainly because it is an incredible movie that stands the test of time all these years later. It's also fun to notice some things you might have missed on the first viewing, especially considering its high-stakes action.

6 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Ryan Gosling embodies one of his most memorable roles in Blade Runner 2049, a dystopian science fiction drama brought to you by the talented Denis Villeneuve. Based on Philip K. Dick's Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, the second entry of the Blade Runner franchise follows a new officer who unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. His discovery eventually leads him to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford, who previously played the protagonist).

While Blade Runner 2049 isn't necessarily a complex viewing narrative-wise, this sci-fi mystery is worth checking a second time because it provides audiences with a deeper understanding of its philosophical themes, including how it raises questions about artificial life and self-determination. Furthermore, the film's visuals are nothing short of breathtaking, with part of its storytelling relying on them. During a first watch, it is easy to feel overwhelmed and not immediately notice key details.

5 'Arrival' (2016)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

This mind-blowing sci-fi drama follows linguistics professor Louise Branks (played to perfection by Amy Adams) as she leads an elite team of investigators following the landing of gigantic spaceships in 12 different locations around the world. Banks and her team race against time to find a way to communicate with the visitors before nations launch a global war.

Arrival is a meaningful, slow-paced movie that deserves to be cherished as both a cinematic experience and a profound meditation on the human condition. As such, it benefits from a second viewing — not only will audiences get a better glimpse of the time structure and non-linear narrative a second time around, but it will also incite them to reflect on the powerful role of language and Louise's touching emotional journey.

4 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Another iconic sci-fi entry worth revisiting is Robert Zemeckis' Back to the Future, starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd in legendary lead roles. The movie follows a 17-year-old student who is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling machine invented by his close friend.

Back to the Future's memorable leading performances, clever but accessible storytelling, and timeless appeal make it a highly rewatchable science fiction flick. It's also one of the few that gets better on a second viewing, particularly because audiences come to realize how well it has aged. The time-traveling aspect of the film is undoubtedly one of the key reasons why it has been cherished for decades, especially considering how it keeps the tone light and entertaining instead of incredibly complex.