Science-fiction movies based on books are nothing new to the world of cinema. Take recent successes like the Dune franchise, for example, which has garnered a huge following and multiple awards. However, not all of these adaptations get their chance to take the spotlight at the level that Dune has. Sometimes, this is for good reason, mainly because the movies aren't very good. But sometimes, this is completely undeserved, and while the movies are very good, they don't always get their deserved accolades.

On occasion, these movies can divide book fans, but for newcomers to the franchise, this can serve as a welcome introduction to their respective novels, which help bring more fans to the books and also help to enrich the franchise as a whole. Regardless, if you're a sci-fi fan, there are loads of underrated book adaptations that you ought to check out, because it will be well worth it.

10 'A Scanner Darkly'

Based on 'A Scanner' Darkly' (1977) by Philip K. Dick

A Scanner Darkly boasts a pretty weird animation style. The characters look so lifelike and yet so fake at the same time. They even look a lot like their respective actors, with main star Keanu Reeves being clearly identifiable, even in animated form. It very nearly crosses the line into the uncanny valley, but manages to stray just close enough to the line to avoid being eerily uncomfortable. This movie had the privilege of being directed by Richard Linklater, who also directed the recent Netflix film Hit Man.

The movie was really ahead of its time, using animation similar to motion capture technology, which is very much a standard thing nowadays. Story-wise, it concerns a highly-monitored police state in the midst of a sweeping drug epidemic, in which an undercover agent finds himself swept up in a drug conspiracy. Critical response was good, but it never really got the attention it warranted. Maybe it's because some people see animated flicks as being "for kids," which this movie certainly is not. In any case, it's well past time to give it another chance, especially for sci-fi fans.

9 'Ender's Game' (2013)

Based on 'Ender's Game' (1985) by Orson Scott Card

Ender's Game stars Asa Butterfield as Ender, a young boy with genius-level intellect who joins the military and is selected to lead Earth's command fleet in a war against a mysterious alien race. The novel became notable for being incredibly profound, dabbling in themes of existentialism and humanity's place in the cosmos. While the movie didn't deliver quite the same gut punch as the book's twist ending, it still managed to be a pretty good movie, featuring some truly remarkable special effects.

Appearing alongside Butterfield are Harrison Ford, Moisés Arias, Viola Davis, and Ben Kingsley, all of whom appear as various military officials and students. With so many big names appearing, the acting is, of course, on point, and the action sequences in the zero-gravity environments were quite revolutionary at the time, especially with how crisp they looked. Sadly, the movie isn't really talked about anymore, and while reviews were good, it failed to get the recognition that it deserved and that it still deserves.

8 'City of Ember' (2008)

Based on 'The City of Ember' (2003) by Jeanne DuPrau

When's the last time you've ever heard anyone mention City of Ember? It didn't really generate that much of a buzz, even when it was around. It's not that it was bad; in fact, it was far from it, but it certainly didn't deliver in the same way that Jeanne DuPrau's original novel did. Which is a shame because some big names appear in it, including Bill Murray and Tim Robbins, along with a few fresh, lesser-known faces. While it may not be as enjoyable to adult sci-fi fans, younger audiences can still have a great time with it thanks to its grand scope of adventure and sense of childhood wonder.

It stars Saoirse Ronan and Harry Treadaway as Lina and Doon, respectively, two youths living in an underground city called Ember after an unknown apocalypse renders the surface uninhabitable. Unfortunately, Ember is falling apart, and while many seem content to wait for the architects of Ember to show up and reveal the way out, Lina and Doon know that they stand a better chance of finding the way out themselves rather than waiting for the Builders. This daring escape is chock-full of strange and mysterious subterranean creatures, well-done CGI (or at least, for the time), and the spectacle that sci-fi fans love and expect. It's a movie that is definitely worthy of a second chance.

7 'The Iron Giant' (1999)

Based on 'The Iron Man' (1968) by Ted Hughes

The Iron Giant is a heart-wrenching animated film directed by Brad Bird, who would later go on to direct Pixar's superhero smash-hit The Incredibles (2004). Set during the Cold War, a young boy named Hogarth (Eli Marienthal) stumbles across a gigantic robot, which, unbeknownst to him, is a Soviet superweapon that has gone rogue due to its artificial intelligence. Hogarth eventually makes friends with the giant, teaching him about Superman and how to play and be a kid. Eventually, as in many kids' movies, the government discovers this unconventional friendship and makes every effort to split them up.

The movie really didn't do very well at the box office, but it's starting to see some more recognition in the modern day with the internet being more popular, and many are commending it for how great it actually is. Part of what makes it so moving is its crushing ending, which is easily one of the saddest in a kids' movie. It's a movie that will make you laugh and cry, but mostly the latter. If you haven't seen it, even as an adult, you are missing out.

6 'Cloud Atlas' (2012)

Based on 'Cloud Atlas' (2004) by David Mitchell

The Wachowskis have seen their fair share of hits and misses when it comes to directing sci-fi flicks, but in the case of Cloud Atlas, it's definitely a hit. Even though it doesn't come close to the quality of the Wachowski's signature flick, The Matrix, it still manages to hold its own in the genre. One of the main criticisms, and the primary reason that it didn't quite do so well, is the fact that it bit off more than it could chew by trying to tell multiple stories in a movie format. It probably would have worked better as a TV series, to be frank.

But what is there is honestly rather enjoyable, featuring big names like Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, and Jim Broadbent playing multiple roles in an epic collection of tales across multiple time periods and settings, from the past to the distant future. While many critics were torn about the film's quality, when it premiered at TIFF in September 2012, it received a standing ovation from audiences. So, while it may not be for everyone, it's a great watch if you're looking for something different.

5 'Annihilation' (2018)

Based on 'Anniihilation' (2014) by Jeff VanderMeer

Annihilation is a movie that received excellent reviews, even though it didn't even manage to break even at the box office. It stars Natalie Portman as Lena, a biologist and former marine who is assigned to lead an all-female team of marines into a mysterious anomaly known as the Shimmer, in which her husband has disappeared during an expedition. Within the Shimmer await mutated animals and multiple other irregularities of mysterious origin.

This movie is one of those flicks that needs at least one rewatch if you want to completely understand it. It's absollutely mind-bending, but it doesn't become that way until its bombshell of a twist ending. Sure, its action is great, but its tension is where it really shines. Some consider it a horror movie, albeit one that's not too scary, on account of the fact that there are a lot of spooky sequences with the mutants inside the Shimmer, and there's a lot of tense moments and ambiguity that is never really answered for sure.

4 'Oblivion' (2013)

Based on an unpublished graphic novel by Joseph Kosinski

Oblivion is based on a graphic novel by Joseph Kosinski, who also directed the movie. For some reason, this graphic novel was never released to the public, but if it's anything like the movie, it must be pretty good. Much like Annihilation, Oblivion is hard to understand for first-time viewers, warranting at least one rewatch, if not multiple. In it, Tom Cruise stars as Jack, an engineer who remains on Earth after the rest of humanity has fled the planet after they use nuclear weapons to destroy an invading race of aliens. While the aliens have taken the planet for themselves, Jack also stays behind to repair the drones that patrol the coasts, which are programmed to protect the automated water farms that humans have left behind.

There are lots of unique sci-fi visuals and neat gadgets in this, and the twist is really interesting, making the viewer think that everything they've ever known is a lie. The sound design is impeccable, delivering a one-of-a-kind vibe that no other sci-fi has been able to match. The visual effects, as should be expected, are also fantastic. 2013 was a huge year for sci-fi summer blockbusters, and it was hard for Oblivion to beat out flicks like Pacific Rim. But it's still well worth a visit and subsequent revisits.

3 'Treasure Planet' (2002)

Based on 'Treasure Island' (1883) by Robert Louis Stevenson

Normally, when a movie like Treasure Planet takes age-old source material and completely alters the genre, it's a recipe for disaster. But in this case, it works pretty well. Based on the classic swashbuckling novel Treasure Island, this beautifully animated masterpiece features Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jim Hawkins as he is whisked away on a journey across the galaxy to find an elusive planet that is purported to be loaded with pirate treasure. Along the way, he meets many strange and friendly alien creatures, including the adorable, shapeshifting Morph (Dane Davis).

Treasure Planet takes a beloved story and introduces it to a completely new world full of wondrous events and new dangers for the characters to face. Every single frame of the movie is drawn with immense care and passion, with bright colors and spectacular sights. It's a real wonder it never got the recognition it deserves. No sci-fi or Disney fan will want to pass this one up. It's brilliant in so many different ways, and no Disney movie has ever quite delivered a twist on a classic story like this.