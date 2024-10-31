Science fiction has always been one of the most versatile and interesting genres in movies. The possibilities are quite literally endless, limited only by a filmmaker's imagination and creativity regarding the future and technology. However, the world is at the point where some science fiction movies (especially older ones) are less fantastical and instead mirror current-day and modern technology.

Science fiction is at its strongest when filmmakers push boundaries and ask difficult questions that often provide even more difficult answers. Sci-fi, by design, is meant to be challenging. While the genre can be fitted to be accessible to a modern audience's sensibilities, it's often the unfamiliar sci-fi movies that leave the longest-lasting legacies. For genre enthusiasts, this is a selection of the most challenging science fiction movies ever, food for thought that will leave fans questioning everything and then some.

10 'Donnie Darko' (2001)

Directed by Richard Kelly

Set in the late 1980s in small-town Virginia, Donnie Darko follows troubled teen Donnie Darko (Jake Gyllenhaal) as he struggles to form meaningful connections with those around him. It's when Donnie begins having disturbing visions of a bunny rabbit named Frank that his life takes a turn for the bizarre. Just when Donnie believed that his life served no real purpose, he's tasked with rewinding a doomsday clock that only he knows is counting down.

Donnie Darko is a high-concept, oddball, and generational sci-fi drama that doesn't concern itself with being clear-cut. While its surreal nature and unconventional structure failed to yield commercial success, Donnie Darko is regarded today as a misunderstood cult classic. Diving into the dense narrative of Donnie Darko is an incredibly rewarding experience that will prove worthwhile for viewers willing to open their minds to the peculiar.

9 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Directed by Alex Garland

Junior programmer Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson) wins a company lottery to visit the retreat of brilliant tech CEO Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac). Upon visiting the remote home/research facility, Caleb finds himself especially fascinated with one of Nathan's more recent innovations: a highly advanced artificial intelligence named Ava (Alicia Vikander). Caleb quickly finds himself enamored with Ava, but dark secrets begin to surface as their interactions grow more intimate.

As society continues to embrace technological advancements in artificial intelligence, the decade-old Ex Machina proves itself to only grow more relevant with time. Ex Machina is prophetic in some truly unsettling ways—the line between human and machine becomes blurred, and the final shot of the movie is equally beautiful and chilling. Ex Machina is sleek, intelligent, and thrilling sci-fi entertainment that's just as challenging as it is clever and rivetting.

8 'Primer' (2004)

Directed by Shane Carruth

A group of four friends and amateur entrepreneurs are working on an invention that they are hopeful will solve their engineering-related problems. Instead, an accidental discovery leads to them creating a device that has the potential to change the world as they know it. When it's discovered that their creation could be used as a time machine, the group's relationship is strained as their manipulation of time grows increasingly reckless.

In terms of sci-fi, one would be hard-pressed to find a movie more dense and technical than Primer. It takes a truly dedicated mind to fully understand the intricacies of Primer's head-scratching narrative, but that task isn't tedious. This is science fiction at its most convincing, and while incredibly low-budget, the concept is executed with impressive conviction. Primer is unapologetically hard sci-fi that certainly won't be to every viewer's taste, but it's an undeniable genre accomplishment nonetheless.

7 'Moon' (2009)

Directed by Duncan Jones

Sam Bell (Sam Rockwell) is assigned a three-year contract for Lunar Industries, a manufacturing company that facilitates the transfer of resources from the Moon back to Earth. Bell is the sole employee operating out of their lunar base. Completely isolated over 200,000 miles from any other human, Bell's mental stability begins to crumble. This deterioration is accelerated as he uncovers dark secrets behind his true purpose.

Moon is essentially a showcase for Rockwell's impressive range that simultaneously offers a harrowing perspective into mental anguish through a sci-fi lens. It's decidedly small-scale but never unconvincing, relying on psychological thrills that almost always pack a punch. Moon is a low-key sci-fi success that is consistently intriguing despite straying from conventional genre sensationalism.

6 'Stalker' (1979)

Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky

Two men and their guide embark on a journey into a barren wilderness known only as "The Zone," a place unlike any other on Earth, where the very fabric of reality is subject to change and distortion. Intending to locate a room that supposedly grants the wishes of those who enter, the trio set out to obtain a power that they may prove unworthy of.

Stalker is the product of unbridled imagination and creativity, utterly unconcerned with delivering a palatable or generally accessible viewing experience.

Stalker is an essential science fiction masterwork by one of the greatest visionary directors of all time. Visually awe-inspiring and impossibly dense, Stalker is truly unlike any sci-fi movie made before or since. This seminal and cerebral film is the product of unbridled imagination and creativity, utterly unconcerned with delivering a palatable or generally accessible viewing experience. When the literal is nearly impossible to discern, what's left is a genre masterpiece that is entrancingly, sometimes frighteningly, distinctive.

5 'High Life' (2018)

Directed by Claire Denis

Monte (Robert Pattinson) and his young daughter Willow live aboard a deep-space craft operating outside of the solar system. Monte is one in a group of death-row inmates who volunteered for human reproductive studies. The experiment is led by Dr. Dibs (Juliette Binoche), a brilliant yet disturbed scientist who doesn't concern herself with ethical practices when it comes to experimentation on her subjects.

Despite a lead performance from the commercially viable Pattinson, High Life is far from accessible. Dark, disturbing and often grotesque, High Life is an uncompromising and bold sci-fi endeavor that gets under the skin and stays there long after the credits roll. Not every viewer will be keen on allowing French director Claire Denis the opportunity to present some of her more discomforting themes, but once the hooks are in, High Life proves difficult to look away from.

4 'Solaris' (1972)

Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky

Psychologist Kris Kelvin (Donatas Banionis) is sent to a space station orbiting the distant planet of Solaris. His mission was to make contact with the station's troubled cosmonauts and establish the cause behind some fatal accidents with mysterious circumstances. Upon his arrival, Kelvin comes to realize that Solaris is home to an alien intelligence that can turn memories into reality. Not even the brilliant mind of Dr. Kelvin can resist the strange and dangerous allure.

Russian director Andrei Tarkovsky is a bonafide poet with regard to his science fiction efforts. His ingenuity knows no bounds, and Solaris is the product of a deep understanding of what makes sci-fi special. Equally eerie and spiritual, Solaris is a poignant space epic that is inspired as it is influential. With Solaris, Tarkovsky presents his themes with an elegance that can't be commonly found and even rarer replicated with such precision.

3 'Coherence' (2013)

Directed by James Ward Byrkit

A group of eight adult friends gather for a dinner party. While not completely devoid of dramatic tension between some warring personalities, the get-together is typical, excluding one major occurrence: the dinner party coincides with the passing of a comet. After losing power, the group becomes subject to a terrifying sequence of cosmic happenings that warps their perception of reality.

Coherence is a brilliant slice of contained, sci-fi thrills executed with an unsettling degree of authenticity. The paranoia is palpable, and the implications of certain events make for a stirring mystery. That said, Coherence is rarely easy to follow. Keen eyes and attention to smaller details will reap a more rewarding viewer experience—blink, and one could find themselves helplessly lost. Coherence is the kind of science fiction movie that prompts in-depth discussion and mapping even long after its end.