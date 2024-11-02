Critics and reviewers have been an integral part of the film industry since the beginning. Having a group of people that view each new release and gauge its quality is an invaluable tool for the average moviegoer, as it allows one to get a taste of what a movie is like before spending money on a ticket or committing the time needed to watch it. Beyond that, critical reviews contribute to the overall conversation and eventual preservation of the film medium as a whole.

However, sometimes critics love a film that a lot of audiences hate, such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Other times, critics hate a film that audiences love, such as The Thing. This divide can be seen fairly and clearly in the science fiction genre, which can be divisive by itself. Here are ten critically panned sci-fi movies that are actually great, whether because they have aged beautifully and proven critics wrong or because the public has rallied behind them despite their less-than-stellar quality.

10 'Man of Steel' (2013)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Man of Steel is a superhero science fiction film first released in 2013 as the first entry in the DC Extended Universe. Directed by Zack Snyder, who also directed Watchmen and the Dawn of the Dead remake, the story follows an alien named Kal-El, played by Henry Cavill of The Witcher fame, as he struggles with integrating into human culture and mastering his powers.

Cavill fully embodies the Superman character. For example, at the end of the film, Superman destroys a military satellite and then has a conversation with the officers who launched it, calmly explaining his stance and intention, thus exemplifying his Boy Scout nature. Additionally, during the final fight against General Zod (Nocturnal Animals' Michael Shannon), both Superman and Zod throw punches at each other, flying through the city and laying waste on countless buildings, showing Superman's power. Cavill successfully conveyed both the kind-hearted personality and intense physical prowess that come together to create the archetypical image of the character.

9 'Venom' (2018)

Directed by Ruben Fleischer

Venom is a superhero science fiction film first released in 2018. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, who also directed both Zombieland movies, the plot follows a journalist named Eddie Brock, played by Tom Hardy, who also appeared in Mad Max: Fury Road and The Dark Knight Rises, who finds himself bonded to an alien symbiote after investigating a shadowy corporation.

Eddie and Venom have an extremely entertaining dynamic throughout. For example, there is a scene in which they break into the office of Eddie's old boss' office, and after this, Venom tells Eddie to jump out the window, only for him to take the elevator instead, causing Venom to chastise him. Furthermore, there is also a scene in which Eddie apologizes to his ex-girlfriend, Anne (Dawson's Creek's Michelle Williams), and he receives instruction from Venom; when Anne inquires about it, they both respond in the affirmative. Scenes like these show that Eddie and Venom have an odd couple relationship that provides lots of personality as well as a consistent source of comedy.

8 'Transformers' (2007)

Directed by Michael Bay

Transformers is a science fiction action film first released in 2007 based on the toy line of the same name by Hasbro. Directed by Michael Bay, best known for action films such as The Rock and the first two Bad Boys movies, the plot follows a teenager named Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) as he finds himself caught in the middle of an intergalactic civil war between two factions of alien robots, the Autobots and the Decepticons.

Transformers has extremely impressive visual effects, especially for the various Autobots and Decepticons. For example, during the final battle, the mystical AllSpark begins turning different Earth appliances into living robots, and the visual transition from ordinary objects into sci-fi robots is very well done. For example, when mechanical arms sprout out of both an Xbox and the steering wheel of a car, it's quite impressive, looking better than most movies made today. There's even a Mountain Dew vending machine that seamlessly transforms into a full robot and fires a can out of its arm cannon.

7 'Ghostbusters II' (1989)

Directed by Ivan Reitman

Ghostbusters II is a supernatural science fiction comedy film first released in 1989 as a sequel to the 1984 film Ghostbusters. Directed by Ivan Reitman, who also directed the previous movie, the story follows the Ghostbusters as they defend New York from a new supernatural threat named Vigo.

This delightful film has a very effective dynamic among each of the Ghostbusters. For example, during the scene in which Egon (Harold Ramis), Ray (Dan Aykroyd), and Winston (Ernie Hudson) discover the river of slime under the city, they begin a hostile argument, which subsides after the effects of the slime pass. Both their rage towards each other and their subsequent realization about the nature of the slime are conveyed very effectively. This range in emotion shows that the Ghostbusters' chemistry is so strong that it can enhance any interaction, regardless of what each scene demands. The ghost designs are also very creative, as seen with the Scoleri brothers' pale, electric chair-inhabiting designs and the ghosts that offload into the city via a spectral sunken ship.

6 'Blade' (1998)

Directed by Stephen Norrington

Blade is a superhero science fiction film first released in 1998. It is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Directed by Stephen Norrington, who also directed Death Machine and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, the plot follows a half-human half-vampire named Blade, played by the iconic Wesley Snipes, as he tries to stop a vampire named Deacon Frost (Zoolander's Stephen Dorff) from taking over the vampire council and destroying humanity.

Snipes is the definitive incarnation of the Blade character. For example, during the opening scene, Blade bursts into the now-iconic blood rave and walks methodically into the center of the room, giving off an effortlessly cool demeanor. He then kills every vampire in the room, showing a deep level of competence and grabbing the audience's attention without ever letting go. Snipes' black vest and trench coat became so popular that it became the ultimate appearance of the character for decades to come.

5 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' (2019)

Directed by Michael Dougherty

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is a science fiction kaiju film first released in 2019. It serves as the sequel to the 2014 film Godzilla and is directed by Michael Dougherty, who also helmed Trick 'r Treat and Krampus. The story follows an organization called Monarch as they try to deal with the emergence of monsters such as King Ghidorah after an attack on one of their bases by a terrorist named Jonah (Game of Thrones's Charles Dance).

The visual designs of the various kaiju are very effective. For example, Mothra has a very slender build, thus drawing attention to her large wings and emphasizing her majestic nature. Conversely, King Ghidorah has a large, wyvern-like design, thus providing a sense of intimidation that's fitting for the threat that he poses to not only Godzilla but also to humanity itself. Furthermore, each of King Ghidorah's three heads has a very distinct personality, giving this badass movie dragon a unique dynamic, effectively and simultaneously depicting three antagonists and one.