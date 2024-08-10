Science fiction, as a genre, sometimes explores the world of the future, and sometimes looks at more contemporary (or even past) times, with a decidedly sci-fi spin. The main thing is that humanity and its relation to technology get explored in one way or another, which can lead to optimistic looks at the world and its future, or, in other cases, stories that are anything but.

The following movies all fall into the latter category rather than the former, delving into dark, emotionally intense, or sometimes even nihilistic areas through their grim stories and oftentimes doomed characters. These films are hard to recommend to anyone after science fiction of a more escapist nature, but, for better or worse, these movies are the sorts that'll likely stick with you. Some warn about potential futures, and others comment on more relatable times. Either way, they all get more than a little bleak, and are ranked below, from dark to darkest.

10 'Brazil' (1985)

Director: Terry Gilliam

An undeniable cult classic, Brazil is a surreal kind of science fiction film, and oftentimes feels more fantastical in nature due to its dream sequences and its protagonist’s slippery grip on reality. The setting is a dystopian one; a world that’s gone mad, and one that seems determined to push bureaucrat Sam Lowry to his breaking point and then some.

Brazil is a series of events that get wilder and more dizzying as things go along, building in intensity before ultimately concluding in a way that’s jarringly horrific. Much of Brazil is funny and satirical, which can lessen the impact of the film’s darker moments to some extent. Though, in the end (and on paper), this is pretty nightmarish stuff as far as sci-fi movies go, and the trip it proves for viewers is a frequently feverish one.

9 'When the Wind Blows' (1986)

Director: Jimmy T. Murakami

When the Wind Blows is principally a war movie (and a great one), but it doesn’t focus on combat sequences and depicts the consequences of a war that hasn’t happened… at least not yet. This is because When the Wind Blows is about nuclear war, and shows the impact the inevitable devastation has on an elderly couple who aren’t properly equipped to survive such an event.

Depicting such a war leads to When the Wind Blows technically qualifying as science fiction, all the while also being about the memories of World War II, to some extent, given the main characters lived through that and reflect upon it throughout. It’s a unique animated film and an undeniably somber one, telling a small-scale and tragic story that ends up being a powerful condemnation of warfare, both in the past and in the (potential) future.

8 'The Thing' (1982)

Director: John Carpenter

Coldness and grisly violence reign supreme in The Thing, which takes place at a research station in Antarctica and puts its main characters through hell with no chance of escape. Throughout The Thing, they're forced to contend with awful weather and a shape-shifting alien, the former confining them to a single location and the latter determined to assimilate/consume/kill each and every one of them.

The brutality, chilly setting, and constant sense of paranoia all compound to make The Thing harrowing, intense, and inevitably bleak stuff, even by the standards of sci-fi horror movies. Still, it’s the commitment to such things that ensures The Thing feels impactful and memorable. It’s grueling stuff as far as mainstream horror films go, but it’s also easy to admire and consistently engaging, on top of being a bit of a downer.

7 'On the Silver Globe' (1988)

Director: Andrzej Żuławski

Sure, there’s an odd beauty to be found in On the Silver Globe, but there’s also a sense of ugliness and horror, with the film being unafraid to show a ton of disturbing things. The premise doesn’t sound too bad, on paper, given On the Silver Globe begins with space explorers trying to find a new planet other than Earth to live on, but things take a turn at a point and then just keep on turning.

On the Silver Globe follows a civilization building over time and becoming increasingly inhuman, eventually falling into the same bad patterns that humanity fell into throughout its history on Earth. It was a film that was sadly unfinished, but still feels complete enough to make an impact. The end result is haunting and nightmarish, but kind of in a good way… or at least in a way that’s admirably hard to shake and/or forget.

6 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' (1976)

Director: Nicolas Roeg

David Bowie’s music was the sort that could appeal to just about anyone. Well, more specifically, he branched into so many genres and had various styles to the point where something from his body of work would appeal to anyone out there. When it came to the movies he was a part of, though, they tended to be a little out there and arthouse in nature, The Man Who Fell to Earth included.

This film has a simple premise, following an alien coming to Earth and doing his best to fit in, only to find Earth – ironically – alienating, not to mention cruel and ultimately soul-destroying. The Man Who Fell to Earth looks at the ugliness of human nature from an outsider’s perspective and is entirely cynical about the world and the people who live there. It’s a good film, but also an oftentimes nihilistic one.

5 'Melancholia' (2011)

Director: Lars von Trier

Melancholia is one of many Lars von Trier films that deals with misery and the crushing of what some more optimistic people might describe as the human spirit. That’s all par for the course for von Trier, and even those not familiar with his sorrow-filled and frequently depressing filmography would be tipped off that Melancholia’s not going to be a great time on account of it being called Melancholia and all.

Beyond just being about a person’s struggles, Melancholia also looks at the end of the world more broadly, with its unique take on an end-of-the-world premise being what makes it feel like a science fiction film on top of being a psychological drama. It’s extremely well-acted and builds dread effectively throughout, and any Lars von Trier movie that can still surprise has to be begrudgingly admired. Somehow, he keeps getting away with it.

4 'Hard to Be a God' (2013)

Director: Aleksei German

For as brutal and harrowing as On the Silver Globe could be, so far as odd sci-fi movies about exploring other planets go, it wasn’t as grim and as grisly as the potentially comparable Hard to Be a God. Both movies spend a good deal of time showing someone arriving on a planet that’s less advanced than Earth in many ways, and then believing they can be some kind of leader, only to find that’s easier said than done, especially long-term.

There’s a cruelty to Hard to Be a God that can make finishing the whole thing difficult; naturally, the nearly three-hour runtime also plays a part in creating this sensation. It’s another sci-fi epic that has a negative outlook on human nature, perhaps even being pessimistic about life and existence itself. Another one that’s not fun by any means, but it is a unique cinematic experience.

3 'The Mist' (2007)

Director: Frank Darabont

Anyone who knows how The Mist ends will be well aware that it’s one of the bleaker sci-fi horror movies out there. It twists the knife and feels infamous for that conclusion alone, but make no mistake: before that point, The Mist is still pretty downbeat stuff, following a group of people in a desperate struggle for survival against insurmountable and mysterious odds.

The main characters are all trapped inside a supermarket while some kind of otherworldly force reigns supreme outside, all contained within the titular overwhelming mist. Tension gives way to visceral horror, then The Mist suggests humans are the real monsters for a while, and then it ends the way it ends. It’s all a recipe for bleakness, but there’s an argument to be made that horror can be more effective when it hurts emotionally, on top of doing more expected things like grossing one out or making someone jump in their seat.

2 'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick’s movies generally have a cynical edge to them, and A Clockwork Orange is no exception. Sure, 2001: A Space Odyssey was a sci-fi film by Kubrick that saw him exploring the good and the bad in a potential future for humanity, but A Clockwork Orange was more confined and dystopian; less far-off in the future while also being a great deal more pessimistic about it.

This 1971 film explores a particularly disturbed criminal and a system’s bleak “solution” to his criminality, which involves taking away his free will and making him a victim, only for neither side to learn anything by the end of the film, which implies he’ll return to his old ways. It’s a complex look at crime and justice with nothing by way of easy answers, and it gets more despairing the more you think about it.

1 'Threads' (1984)

