Throughout cinema's long history, one of its most prominent genres has been science fiction. From the earliest days of filmmaking with shorts like A Trip to the Moon, to the '60s and '70s where long-running franchises like Star Trek and Star Wars got their start, all the way to the modern era with hits like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the genre has clearly made a huge impression with audiences all over the world.

But, while sci-fi has had a long history containing some amazing films, there are a few that transcend their genre, becoming absolutely essential watches that everyone should see at least once. Some of these films stand out for the impact that they had on the film industry, while others are examples of nearly perfect filmmaking, but either way, these are science fiction films that everyone should see at some point in their lives.

10 'Alien' (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Following the major box office success of 1977's Star Wars, science fiction was thrust into the spotlight, ensuring the rise of a number of other prominent sci-fi franchises. Alien was one such series, beginning with 1979's film of the same name, in which the crew members of a spaceship encounter the deadly Xenomorph species. While perhaps overshadowed by its sequel, 1986's Aliens, Alien is still an extremely iconic sci-fi horror film due to brilliant direction from Ridley Scott.

A large part of the appeal of Alien is how effectively it mixes its two genres. Featuring the detailed effects work of Star Wars, and the slow, suspenseful horror of hits of the era like Jaws and Halloween, Alien perfectly combines the best aspects of both genres, solidifying its title as one of the best sci-fi horror films of all time. It also introduced audiences to the Xenomorph, now one of the most iconic creature designs of all time, while bringing wider recognition to Sigourney Weaver, giving rise to one of the genre's most beloved stars. So, while arguably less iconic than its successor, Alien is still an absolutely essential sci-fi film that everyone should see at least once.

9 'The Matrix' (1999)

Directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski

Back in 1999, The Matrix was a massive breath of fresh air for the action genre. While the '90s saw the release of some of the best action films of all time, many had begun to seem formulaic by the decade's end. Matrix shook things up by featuring exciting action choreography that highlighted the gun fu first made popular in the works of John Woo. Alongside its engaging choreography, the film also showed off some of the best CGI effects available at the time, quickly establishing itself as one of the best sci-fi action films of all time.

Also contributing to Matrix's legacy is its genuinely interesting plot. While its sequels would get overly complicated, the original film, in which Keanu Reeves' Neo learns he is living within a simulation and chooses to join a rebellion against those running it, is far more simple, making it a more accessible film than the franchise's reputation might have you believe. Certain aspects of the film, like its over-the-top music choices, haven't aged perfectly, but regardless, The Matrix still stands as an extremely entertaining ride that no one should miss out on.

8 'WALL-E' (2008)

Directed by Andrew Stanton

While few animated studios have had a run of films as critically acclaimed as Pixar's streak from 1995 to 2010, WALL-E stands on a level of its own. The studio's first release to be included in the Criterion Collection, WALL-E finds its titular robot (Ben Burtt) on a post-apocalyptic Earth seemingly devoid of almost all life. Following a chance encounter with another robot, EVE (Elissa Knight), WALL-E is whisked away to space, where he finds what remains of the human race, left without a home due to their own excessive wastefulness.

While WALL-E stands as one of Pixar's best works, it's also a fantastic film on its own merits, with an extremely valuable message regarding the importance of preserving the planet's environment. This thematic material, in combination with the film's post-apocalyptic setting, could make it seem overly bleak, but its status as a family film keeps the tone light, and its subject matter surprisingly easy to digest, even for younger audience members. These qualities, as well as its overwhelmingly charming script, make it an easy film to recommend to anyone who hasn't already seen it.

7 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Directed by James Cameron

While The Terminator is an amazing sci-fi horror film by itself, its sequel, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, is a better film in just about every way, completely justifying its reputation as one of the best sequels of all time. In Terminator 2, a new Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is sent to 1995 in order to protect Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and her son, John (Edward Furlong), from the sinister T-1000 (Robert Patrick), an evil Terminator once again sent to end John's existence to set the events of Judgment Day into motion.

Terminator 2 features adrenaline-pumping action sequences, iconic, career-defining performances from both Schwarzenegger and Hamilton, and groundbreaking special effects that have aged shockingly well considering the film's 1991 release. The movie also highlights James Cameron's talents as director, with fight scenes between the killer cyborgs serving as some of the franchise's most memorable moments. Further Terminator films varied in quality, but the second is an undeniable classic that everyone should see at least once, even if they haven't seen the first.

6 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick's 1968 classic, 2001: A Space Odyssey, won't appeal to everyone. In the modern day, it can seem like an incredibly slow film, especially with its minimalist approach to dialogue. But, given the proper context, 2001 is actually an incredible watch, with thematic elements regarding Artifical Intelligence that keep it shockingly relevant today.

The primary reason that the film is paced so slowly was initially to allow audiences in 1968 time to fully process the incredible special effects work on display. The detailed miniature work and innovative effects techniques may not seem particularly special today, but they were like nothing viewers had seen before in the '60s, and even still, the entirety of the film is beautifully shot, giving it a timeless look. Its villainous AI, HAL 9000 (Douglas Rain), has become a staple of American pop culture, being heavily referenced and parodied in various media over the years, while also serving as a discussion starter regarding how much power AI should really be given. So, while 2001 may not be the most exciting movie in the world, its thematic relevance and influence on special effects make it an essential watch for anyone who can get past its admittedly flawed pacing.

5 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

When E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial first released in 1982, it became a worldwide hit, quickly achieving historic box office success. Watching it nowadays, it continues to be incredibly clear why it was such a phenomenon in the first place; E.T. is an expertly crafted film featuring a simple, relatable plot, iconic practical effects work, a strong performance by young lead Henry Thomas, and one of the best original soundtracks in Hollywood history from composer John Williams.

The film follows Elliott (Thomas), a young child struggling with loneliness in the aftermath of his parents' divorce. One night, Elliott makes an unlikely friend when he discovers an alien that he names E.T. in his backyard. Throughout the film, Elliott and his alien companion's relationship is brilliantly fleshed out, giving the film an extremely endearing emotional core, aided by director Steven Spielberg's signature heart and charm, which is present in every single frame of the movie. It's one of the most well-known science fiction films of all time, but for anyone who hasn't seen it yet, E.T. is an absolutely essential watch that no one should miss out on.