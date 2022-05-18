Science fiction is the genre of wonder, technology, and terrifying ideas. It is the longing of the universe, and it's the chips inside our brains, the neon cyberpunk landscapes of a crumbling society, and the extraterrestrial monsters at the bottom of the ocean.

RELATED: Best “Stuck On A Ship” Sci-Fi Movies

It is also home to the most amount of existential crises ever found in media. That is the beauty of sci-fi though: it makes you question your place in the world. Sci-fi films make tangible settings and stories out of the wildest things an imagination can dream up. Some sci-fi movies go one step further though, leaving their audience with the hollow feeling of never being able to recover fully again.

Ad Astra (2019)

Ad Astra is a desolate and masterful voyage through isolation. The tale of Roy McBride trying to find his lost father isn't really about the outcome. It is about how he becomes whole again through the complete chaos of circumstance in a universe that doesn't care about what he desires.

Dubbed “Dad Astra” for a reason, Ad Astra portrays the solemn, wounded relationship between father and son, light years away, and still connected through the loneliness of the cosmos. It's difficult not to leave this movie feeling empty, as Roy never truly finds what he's looking for in his missing dad. Succumbing to the lyrical loneliness of space, Roy finds that there is no one else out there. He finds a renewed sense of connection to his fellow humans, but at the cost of losing his creator – his father.

Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar is a masterpiece in modern sci-fi, both in the story and in visuals. Christopher Nolan made a home for the sorrow of a lost family, the regrets of a life unlived, and very real environmental struggles. The film is also home to one of Hans Zimmer's best scores, with each piece of music adding emotion to shots of barren space.

Space is the ultimate form of isolation. Man's oldest question is, “Where did we come from?” and Interstellar plays with this in a fascinating way. It hints at a “them,” some sort of otherworldly anomaly that controls space and time, but never solidifies what “they” are. It also plays with the innate fear that humans have of losing time and becoming a ghost to those they love.

Sunshine (2007)

In Sunshine, Earth is on the path to destruction while the sun dies out. After previous failed missions, a crew of men and women are tasked with delivering a giant atomic bomb through space to revive it. Danny Boyle creates the captivating spaceship, Icarus, with a visceral presentation loaded with sterile shuttle backgrounds, and lush landscapes of greens and blues in the ship's flora.

Sunshine is a misunderstood triumph in the genre. Many who watch the film check out during the final act due to the movie taking a turn for horror. But what Sunshine does best is make you feel all alone. When Cillian Murphy's Capa is the only one left on the ship, he is humanity's last hope. To find solace in dying in space, all alone, for a greater cause, is an incredibly chilling choice to think about.

Arrival (2016)

Denis Villeneuve brings some of the most heart-wrenching stories to life in his sci-fi films, giving them vivid and unforgettable visuals. Arrival is based on Ted Chiang's story, "Story of Your Life," and tells the tale of a linguist tasked with learning how to communicate with the extraterrestrial creatures that touch down on Earth.

RELATED: Sci-Fi Movies That Were Supposed To Be Bad, But Were Actually Good

Like many other sci-fi movies, Arrival portrays the theory of time in a non-linear fashion. Instead of it going from a beginning to an end, it is a giant circle – a never-ending, cyclical power of the universe. Once Louise Banks learns that the aliens' language alters humans' perception of time, she discovers just how cruel the miracle of life really is.

District 9 (2009)

Aliens finally arrive on Earth in District 9, in the way of a gargantuan flying saucer that refuses to go back to their dying home planet. The aliens are managed by a corporation and are deeply uncared for while having their technology stolen by humans.

District 9 puts forth many humanistic questions about immigration, the “other,” and the collapse of a society's morals. Humans are known to crave the comfort of routine and this film portrays the overnight change of not only having to accommodate a new species, but the absolute fear of something other than you. This is seen perfectly in the transformation of Wikus' character when he changes from human to alien. The moral challenge he must face after becoming the monster he hates most is stunning.

Moon (2009)

In Moon, Sam Bell must go through his three-year shift at a lunar mine alone. During the film, he is finally nearing the end of his job when he falls very ill and begins to meet younger versions of himself on his space station.

Moon wrestles with the existence of clones and the mortality of life. Each of Sam's clones thinks it is an original being with its own memories. It is a horrifying realization for Sam to comprehend that he's not. It's even worse to think about how someone designed him, made him, and that he actually never had any free will at all.

Possessor (2020)

Possessor tells the story of Tasya, an assassin who can take control of other people's bodies to perform her high-profile executions. The film portrays a fresh take on mind-control, consciousness, and bodily autonomy.

The juxtaposition between Tasya being a mother and wife and also a sadistic murderer is uncomfortable and harrowing to watch. When things take a turn for the worst, it is difficult to remember who is controlling Tasya and making her kill her own family. Your mind is the last part of yourself that can not be infiltrated as a human, and not being able to tell whether you are in control of your consciousness or not is terrifying.

Solaris (1972)

Andrei Tarkovsky's Solaris was filmed in 1972 and still holds up as an unmatched legacy to this day. When a psychologist is sent to a space station to monitor the mental problems of its inhabitants, he discovers that the water of the planet is a type of brain, home to all sorts of repressed memories.

RELATED: Strange Sci-Fi Movies From Around The Globe To Watch If You Want To Get Weird With It

The film deals with the ghosts of loved ones and the loss of memories in a hauntingly beautiful way. It also ponders the cyclical nature of trauma and the nonlinear ways in which humans deal with grief. Kelvin appears to be back on Earth with his family at the ending, but he is nowhere near it, and that is a dreadful thing to behold.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

In one of the best sequels to a legacy that has ever been filmed, Blade Runner 2049 has it all. From stunningly desolate cinematography to the almost wordless script, every single part of Blade Runner's sequel oozes with existential questions.

Villeneuve is notorious for making his sci-fi films rooted in reality, which is why almost everything onscreen looks like it could be invented in the very near future, and not in some other dimension that doesn't exist. This is why his films resonate so deeply. They feel tangible and deal with very human emotions like loneliness, AI, and a future in which humans continue to lose connection with one another.

Annihilation (2018)

Annihilation is unique in that is as much a psychological horror film as it is a sci-fi film. The movie follows a group of people who enter the extraterrestrial zone called “The Shimmer,” a mysteriously populated place that is home to mutated plants and animals.

The eeriest scene in this movie is when Lena faces her humanoid mirrored “self” at the end. There is nothing quite as unnerving as seeing a doppelgänger version of yourself that you cannot hurt or leave. The film leaves you with the question of whether or not Lena is still herself, or if her consciousness is now something more sinister.

NEXT: Underrated Sci-Fi Movies From The Past Decade

'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Release Date Revealed For Disney+ Marvel Series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Kendra Demeo (11 Articles Published) Kendra is a writer & cinematographer who has been obsessed with films since she first saw Diva Plavalaguna hit high notes in The Fifth Element. She is drawn to darkness, creating nightmares, and getting lost in dreams. More From Kendra Demeo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe