One of the best parts about the sci-fi movie genre, one of the key factors that has made it one of the most popular and prolific in the medium, is the fact that it pretty much has no limits. Over the course of cinema's history, some of the most talented filmmakers have let their imaginations reach their wildest extents to craft some of the most original movies the world has ever seen. Sometimes, these stories are set on unique, often futuristic versions of Earth. Some other times, however, they bring audiences to a different spot in space entirely.

From older classics like Forbidden Planet to more modern gems like Avatar: The Way of Water, there are plenty of outstanding sci-fi movies set outside the confines of what we know as reality. These are stories set on planets that reflect Earth in some very interesting ways, whether that's visually, thematically, or purely in terms of rich world-building. For consistency's sake, only movies that don't take Earth into account at all are able to qualify.

10 'Fantastic Planet' (1973)

Planet: Ygam

Image via Argos Films

The French animated classic Fantastic Planet is one of the trippiest, most psychedelic experiences one can have with animated cinema. Considered by many one of the best foreign animated films, it's set on a faraway planet where mysterious blue giants rule. There, oppressed humanoids rebel against their machine-like leaders.

Fantastic Planet is certainly too mature for kids and too bizarre for those expecting anything other than pure arthouse, but it's still an essential watch for sci-fi fans. Its planet of Ygam is visually unique and delightfully strange, with some gorgeously drawn exotic locales and a native race that's among animation's most visually distinct aliens.

Fantastic Planet Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 6, 1973 Director René Laloux Cast Jean Valmont , Mark Gruner , Hal Smith , Barry Bostwick Runtime 71 minutes

9 'Pitch Black' (2000)

Planet: M6-117

Image via Gramercy Pictures

One of the most underrated sci-fi action movies of the 2000s, Pitch Black may not be a movie with any particular artistic merit, but it definitely is an awful lot of fun. It was the premier installment of the Chronicles of Riddick franchise, following the Furyan antihero with surgically enhanced eyes that allow him to see in the dark. He's part of the crew of a transport ship that crashes on the desert planet M6-117, which is inhabited by bloodthirsty creatures that come out during an eclipse.

Easily the best installment in the franchise, as well as one of Vin Diesel's most memorable films and performances, Pitch Black takes a simple but interesting concept and finds in it a source for great suspense. M6-117 is itself a phenomenal setting for the story, with a quasi-surreal design and fearsome native creatures that make for an effectively terrifying enemy.

8 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022)

Planet: Pandora

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Pandora moon from James Cameron's Avatar franchise should need no introduction. With a themed area dedicated to it in Disney World's Animal Kingdom, it's evident that it's already become one of cinema's most iconic fictional locations. But while the original Avatar failed to squeeze out all the juice that Pandora had to offer, the sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water (where Jake has to protect his home and family from a familiar threat) improved on everything that its predecessor didn't do particularly well.

In Way of Water, Pandora feels grander, more lived-in, and more alive than ever before. Thanks to the introduction of a new water biome (which makes this one of James Cameron's wettest movies), the movie gets to explore all sorts of creative concepts and introduce all sorts of fun creatures. With some of the most visually striking shots of Cameron's filmography, this is a world that audiences are sure to want to return to in subsequent installments.

7 'Treasure Planet' (2002)

Planets: Various

Image via Walt Disney Studios

Nowadays, Treasure Planet is so often referred to as one of Disney Animation's most criminally underrated efforts, that it may not actually be so underrated anymore. Though Treasure Planet was an all-around failure at the time of its release, this story about a teenager setting off into space in search of a space pirate's hidden treasure is now one of the most beloved sci-fi films in its studio's library.

Starting off in the protagonist's native planet of Montressor, and later traveling to the titular Treasure Planet, the film is a creative sci-fi turn on Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island. Full of ships, pirates, advanced gadgets, and intriguing secrets begging to be dissected, the planet is a fittingly engrossing location for such an entertaining story.

6 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (2023)

Planets: Various

Image via Marvel Studios

The only installment of the trilogy that doesn't have scenes set on Earth, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, coincidentally, may just be the best in the series. It follows Peter Quill and his team, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, having to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy if unsuccessful.

With a surprisingly resonant emotional core, some of the coolest action sequences in the MCU, and several of Marvel's most badass characters in action, Guardians Vol. 3 is the perfect way to close off what may be Marvel Studios' best trilogy. The movie's planets — from the familiar, like the mysterious Knowhere, to the new, like the High Evolutionary's Counter-Earth—are smartly constructed and fun-to-explore locations that greatly boost the film's entertainment factor.

Watch on Disney+

5 'Aliens' (1986)

Planet: LV-426

Image via 20th Century Fox

Seven years after Ridley Scott took the world by storm with Alien, James Cameron released an unexpected sequel: Aliens, which brought the franchise more toward action territory — to terrific effect. It's set decades after the Nostromo incident from the original. Ripley has been sent out to re-establish contact with a terraforming colony on the planet where she first found the Xenomorph. As expected, violence ensues.

Aliens is one of the best R-rated horror films of the '80s, packed with Cameron's signature yet also unmistakably a sequel to Alien. Simply turning the first installment's title into a plural for a sequel may sound like a silly idea, but Aliens makes it work wonders. The LV-426 moon orbiting the gas giant Calpamos feels even more horrifying than it did in the original, with more, bigger, and meaner aliens threatening the main characters' lives.

4 'Forbidden Planet' (1956)

Planet: Altair IV

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

One of the best classic B-movies of Hollywood's Golden Age, Forbidden Planet follows a starship crew in the 23rd century, who goes to investigate the silence of a distant planet's human colony. They only find two survivors, a powerful robot, and the deadly secret of a lost civilization. A loose sci-fi adaptation of William Shakespeare's The Tempest, the film does a surprisingly good job at everything it sets out to do.

With a phenomenal script, beautiful sets, and visual effects that remain impressive nearly seventy years later, Forbidden Planet is far more than just eye candy. It's delightfully imaginative, enjoyably campy, and pulpy enough to join the ranks of the greatest sci-fi flicks of the '50s. It's set on the planet of Altair IV, and despite not exactly having the biggest budget ever at his disposal, director Fred M. Wilcox was able to create one of the most interesting, fun, and visually pleasing sci-fi settings of the era.

Forbidden Planet Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 23, 1956 Director Fred M. Wilcox Cast Walter Pidgeon , Anne Francis , Leslie Nielsen , Warren Stevens , Jack Kelly , Richard Anderson Runtime 98

3 'Alien' (1979)

Planet: LV-426

Image via 20th Century Studios

Often praised as both one of the greatest horror movies ever and one of the greatest sci-fi movies ever, Alien is an icon without equal. It's about the crew of a commercial spacecraft, who, after investigating a mysterious transmission of unknown origin on a sinister moon, find themselves trapped with a deadly lifeform aboard their ship.

The perfect introduction of the Xenomorph, one of cinema's most iconic monsters, Ridley Scott's Alien is a masterclass in slow-burning, artistic sci-fi and monster horror. Though the vast majority of it is set aboard the Nostromo starship, the crew's visit to LV-426 (prior to it becoming a human colony) is the event that kicked off this prolific franchise, and it lives up to that legacy. The few scenes that Scott gives audiences in this world are chilling, grim, and nothing short of terrifying.

Watch on Hulu

2 'Dune: Part Two' (2024)

Planet: Arrakis

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

For a long time, especially following Alejandro Jodorowsky's failed attempt at adapting it and David Lynch's successful yet terrible effort doing the same, Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi masterpiece Dune was assumed to be unadaptable. Along came exceptional Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and proved the naysayers wrong. His 2021 Dune is great enough, but it's Dune: Part Two that's guaranteed to remain in the annals of history as one of the greatest sci-fi movies of the 21st century.

A riveting desert adventure following the completion of Paul Atreides's journey for revenge against those who destroyed his family, Dune: Part Two mixes the best parts of Herbert's imagination with the most intriguing corners of Villeneuve's mind. It's a sprawling, epic odyssey through the richly-constructed desert planet of Arrakis. Villeneuve achieves in just under three hours the kind of complex world-building that some directors aren't able to convey in a whole franchise, making his Dune a planet as fascinating and often jaw-dropping as Herbert's original.