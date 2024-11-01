Just about any movie from any genre can be gritty if that’s what the filmmakers want, but few genres seem as synonymous with grit as a concept as science fiction does (side-note: Grit as a Concept could be a good band name, or maybe a title for a pretentious metal album). Utopias or positive futuristic worlds can be boring… not always, but sometimes. So, it seems more often than not, less sunny sci-fi worlds get explored.

And some dystopian science fiction movies can fairly understandably have a gritty feel, or some gritty sci-fi movies might choose to depict alternate present-day worlds that are violent, dirty, downbeat, or grim. Some of the science fiction movies that scream “grit” the loudest are ranked below, starting with the gritty and pretty good, and ending with the gritty and great.

10 'Repo Man' (1984)

Director: Alex Cox

Image via Universal Pictures

A cult classic from the 1980s, Repo Man leans into sci-fi more and more as it goes along, progressively getting weirder and more outlandish. It’s about a young rebel teaming up with a more experienced repo man for a series of jobs, but the whole situation takes him on a wild adventure through a down-and-dirty world that starts off feeling like our own, but then starts to divulge.

It’s an odd movie, but also proves oddly compelling, and benefits from taking place in a pretty rough world filled with desperate and dangerous people. Things stay just funny enough in Repo Man to stop the whole thing from feeling overly depressing, necessarily, but it’s certainly a movie with some amount of edge, and a particularly dingy world for viewers to get lost in, even by science fiction standards.

Repo Man Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date February 20, 1984 Director Alex Cox Cast Harry Dean Stanton , Emilio Estevez , Tracey Walter , Olivia Barash , Sy Richardson , Susan Barnes Runtime 92

9 'Escape from New York' (1981)

Director: John Carpenter

Image via Embassy Pictures

It’s only fitting that Escape from New York takes place in a dystopian U.S., given the protagonist here, Snake Plissken, is such a quintessential antihero. When going up against all sorts of adversaries, he comes out feeling like the good guy, even if he’s constantly surly and unenthusiastic about what he’s tasked with doing. It’s hard to blame him regarding that, though, given he’s essentially forced to take part in a mission that involves saving the president.

The tough part of all that is the fact that the president is stranded inside Manhattan, which, at this point in the future, has become one giant prison. Escape from New York is straightforward and rather linear (get the president, and then get out), but it executes such a premise well, proving fun, gritty, and stylish.

8 'Miracle Mile' (1988)

Director: Steve De Jarnatt

Image via Hemdale Film Corporation

Not only is Miracle Mile a sci-fi movie (of sorts) that revolves around the potential end of the world, but it also functions as an extremely intense romantic comedy, in a way. The premise involves two people trying to go on a date while their city, Los Angeles, is purportedly going to be destroyed imminently, thanks to the fact that World War III might've just begun.

Miracle Mile captures Cold War angst well, and does something novel with a story that involves deciding what to do with what might be your final moments on Earth. It can be a fun and stressful movie, feeling tonally a bit all over the place, but that’s kind of what makes it interesting. And, to its credit, Miracle Mile feels pretty raw and grounded when it comes to imagining the chaos that would unfold if the people of a large city found out that a nuclear war may well have started.

Miracle Mile (1988) Release Date May 19, 1988 Director Steve De Jarnatt Cast Anthony Edwards , Mare Winningham , John Agar , Lou Hancock , Mykelti Williamson , Kelly Jo Minter , Kurt Fuller , Denise Crosby , Robert DoQui , O-Lan Jones , Claude Earl Jones , Alan Rosenberg , Danny De La Paz , Earl Boen , Diane Delano , José Mercado , Alan Berger , Howard Swain , Raphael Sbarge , Lucille Bliss , Cynthia Phillips , Chad S. Taylor , Edward Bunker , Brian Thompson , Herbert Fair , Tina Webster , Kirby Tepper , Jenette Goldstein , Victoria Powells , Jordana Capra , Bruce Hayes , Richard Biggs , Peter Berg , Chloe Amateau , Alan Dillard , Tracy Britton Runtime 88 Minutes Expand

Watch on Tubi

7 'Hard to Be a God' (2013)

Director: Aleksei German

Image via Artisan Entertainment

There is some beauty to be found in Hard to Be a God, but it’s balanced with a certain intense ugliness and grotesque quality, too. That is to say that the movie does look distinctive and sometimes dazzling, but what it’s actually about is wholly disturbing. And the amount of dirt, mud, grime, and gore found within its almost three-hour runtime is overwhelming.

In fact, Hard to Be a God is actually pretty challenging to finish, but the endurance test nature of actually watching it does feel at least somewhat intentional. It’s about people from Earth traveling to a different planet, seemingly to help the people there progress beyond the equivalent of their medieval era, but becoming corrupted with the power they can wield over such people as “advanced” beings. It’s a sometimes ugly-looking movie about the ugly side of human nature. It’s a lot to handle and somewhat hard to enjoy, but it is impressive in many ways.

Hard to Be a God Director Aleksey German Cast Leonid Yarmolnik , Aleksandr Chutko , Yuriy Tsurilo , Evgeniy Gerchakov Runtime 177 Minutes

Rent on Apple TV

6 '28 Days Later' (2002)

Director: Danny Boyle

Image Via Searchlight Pictures

In 28 Days Later, the zombie genre gets a bit more of a sci-fi spin than some might be used to, owing to this film having its infected be the result of a human-created virus, rather than the dead rising due to more fantastical/supernatural reasons. It didn’t invent that idea, but potentially helped popularize it to some extent, because now, it feels less common for zombies to be inherently supernatural.

Anyway, 28 Days Later also feels particularly intense, grounded, gritty, and even somewhat realistic owing to how and where it was shot. Things believably look as though society has just broken down, and the low-grade quality regarding how it looks gives the feeling of watching news footage or a documentary from the early 2000s. Rather than hindering the film, it just makes 28 Days Later all the more immediate and credible.

28 Days Later Release Date October 31, 2002 Director Danny Boyle Cast Alex Palmer , Bindu De Stoppani , Jukka Hiltunen , David Schneider , Cillian Murphy , Toby Sedgwick Runtime 113

Buy on Amazon

5 'District 9' (2009)

Director: Neill Blomkamp

Image via Sony Pictures

District 9 pretty much knocks things out of the park for the kind of sci-fi movie it’s trying to be. Perhaps a little like 28 Days Later, it’s filmed in a way that enhances a feeling of grittiness, playing out in a mockumentary format for its first act, and then dropping that to some extent later on in the film (all the while still maintaining some documentary-esque camerawork; lots of handheld shots).

It’s a movie that depicts not an alien invasion, but an alien refugee situation, putting a spin on the whole “aliens coming to Earth” premise and making it all depressingly believable. District 9 is also quite grimy and gritty in a more visceral sense, with the world here feeling incredibly lived in and the level of violence being unapologetically messy, too.

District 9 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date August 5, 2009 Director Neill Blomkamp Cast Sharlto Copley , Jason Cope , Nathalie Boltt , Sylvaine Strike , Elizabeth Mkandawie , John Sumner Runtime 112 minutes

4 'RoboCop' (1987)

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Image via Orion Pictures

Sure, RoboCop functions as a satirical movie and has a good deal of dark comedy, but that doesn’t mean it has to lack grit. It takes place in a truly miserable dystopia: a futuristic Detroit that’s been torn apart by rampant crime and corruption, as well as a police force that fights fire with fire, leading to even more violence, destruction, and carnage.

At least the idea of an ultra-violent superhero movie (of sorts) paired with that aforementioned satire keeps RoboCop fun. There’s stuff to think about thematically, and certain things in this film certainly hold up well even today, but it’s an interesting blend of bleak and darkly funny. Also, the exaggerated level of bloodshed kind of adds to the darkness and messiness of the world, with a ton of ultraviolence making the film feel even grittier.

RoboCop Release Date July 17, 1987 Director Paul Verhoeven Cast Peter Weller , Nancy Allen , Ronny Cox , Kurtwood Smith , Miguel Ferrer Runtime 102 minutes

Watch on Max

3 'On the Silver Globe' (1988)

Director: Andrzej Żuławski