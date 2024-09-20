Science fiction continues to be one of the most popular and profitable genres in all cinema. Whether it brings audiences to worlds in galaxies far, far away like the Star Wars franchise or stay here on Earth, where scientists meddle with prehistoric impossibilities like the Jurassic Park movies, sci-fi has always found a plethora of ways to capture the hearts of audiences all over the planet.

Most of the all-time highest-grossing films belong to the science fiction genre, about half of the list, in fact. Thus, it's safe to say that sci-fi's most successful movies occupy an important place in modern entertainment. Most of the genre's biggest triumphs are pretty stellar, but no genre is without its profitable flops, as well. These are the highest-grossing sci-fi movies of all time, familiar titles that fans will have undoubtedly seen at least once.

10 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,077,022,372

Image via Lucasfilm

There is simply no sci-fi franchise (or, honestly, movie franchise) as divisive as Star Wars. Everyone has their opinion, everyone fights each other over them, and no one can seem to agree on anything. The original trilogy is universally beloved, but the prequel has both its haters and lovers and the same can be said about the sequels, which ended with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In all honesty, no one was ever going to unanimously love the finale of one of the most divisive trilogies in the franchise.

The end of what is now considered the Skywalker Saga was less than ideal for many. A rushed enemies-to-lovers plot was introduced at the last possible minute, taking away everything new and unique and established in the previous two films to bring the Emperor (Ian McDiarmid) back from the dead. Rough dialogue ("somehow, Palpatine returned") and so much more bogged this film down by miles. However, that didn't stop it from passing the billion-dollar mark, as it was always going to.

9 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' (2014)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,104,054,072

Image via Paramount Pictures

While the Transformers franchise has certainly pumped out some of the more rough content that Hollywood has to offer, it just so happens to be one of the most popular cinematic sagas out there. That said, Transformers: Age of Extinction is certainly towards the bottom of the list when it comes to quality Transformers movies; indeed, it's a whole mess in almost every single way.

Following the Autobots as they're on the run from the governments of the world after the harrowing events of Transformers: Dark of the Moon, the film offers more of the same overblown action fans had come to expect from this robotic franchise. The only great things Transformers: Age of Extinction really brings to the table are Lockdown (Mark Ryan), one of the best villains in the series, and the introduction of the Dinobots. Seeing mechanical dinosaurs, one of which can breathe fire, was exciting enough to send audiences to the movie theaters, helping Age of Extinction make it pass the billion-dollar mark.

8 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,104,379,926

Image via Universal Pictures

There aren't many sci-fi films that are as classic as the one and only Jurassic Park. Perhaps one of director Steven Spielberg's greatest films of his career and crowning achievements, Jurassic Park continues to be an inspiration not just in the Science Fiction genre but in film as a whole. The way it utilized a mixture of new CGI technology with tried and true practical puppets and effects made the visuals of the film feel so grounded and real, making everyone believe dinosaurs could one day be real again.

Jurassic Park was so successful because it was so unbelievably groundbreaking, a true cinematic event unlike anything audiences had seen before. Aside from the titanous sequels, many of which also made it to the highest grossing rankings, the series, which started as a book, also got some television series, comic books, toys, board games, short films, and video games galore, thanks to the massive success of this first film. All that success is just proof of the quality found in Jurassic Park's first entry.

7 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' (2011)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,123,794,079

Image via Paramount Pictures

Just how did the Autobots get to the rough spot they're in during the events of Transformers: Age of Extinction? It all starts in Transformers: Dark of the Moon, the third film in the franchise. If there's a word that could best describe Transformers: Dark of the Moon, it's "spectacle." It's a large, bombastic war film that's always finding a way to one-up itself, but it's nowhere near being flawless.

The film is a mess with a dense and shallow plot that is only there to serve the action rather than the other way around. Still, the action is a lot of fun, which was arguably was 2009 audiences wanted out of their Transformers movie. The third act is one giant spectacle that no one can deny is so outrageous and overdone that it's just so fun to watch. Nonetheless, Transformers: Dark of the Moon won't be making its way to the top of anyone's favorites list anytime soon, ending as a phenomenon that owes its success to its specific time and place.

6 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (2018)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,310,469,037

Image via Universal Pictures

Following the profound success of Jurassic World, it was inevitable that the film would get a follow-up, especially given how quick studios were to follow up the original Jurassic Park. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, however, didn't exactly follow up the quality of the first film very well. The second film in the franchise received pretty mixed reviews, although its willingness to be more experimental with the formula did draw positive commentaries.

History always finds a way to repeat itself, and the history of the Jurassic Park sequels, unfortunately, passed itself on to the Jurassic World franchise. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom couldn't match its predecessor's sheer sense of surprise. Jurassic World stood out from the past films in the franchise and greatly benefitted from being the first in this new saga. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom did very strong business, even if it didn't match the previous installment. Still, not many movies can make it all the way to $1.3 billion, so it's not like these dinosaurs were shedding any tears.

5 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (2017)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,334,407,706

Image via Lucasfilm

The debate has been, and always will be, out on the opinions of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. One-half of the galaxy seems to hate it because of factors such as its characterization of Luke, while the other half loves it for attempting to do something unique, new, and interesting with the franchise, changing up the formula for once. No matter the opinions, Star Wars: The Last Jedi made a boatload of cash at the box office in 2017.

Whether people like Star Wars: The Last Jedi or not, it did well enough to propel director Rian Johnson to stardom, giving him the chance to make the ever-iconic Knives Out and earn a couple of Oscar nominations. Star Wars: The Last Jedi may be divisive, but at the end of the day, it remains one of Lucasfilm's most profitable films. In a franchise that's been quite predictable over the years (not necessarily a bad thing), a film like Star Wars: The Last Jedi can be quite refreshing.

4 'Jurassic World' (2015)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,671,537,444

Image via Universal Pictures

Fourteen years after the final film in the Jurassic Park trilogy, many didn't expect another installment because of the under-performance and critical reception of the second and third films of the franchise. But they would be pleased to discover that the franchise was getting another chance through the release of Jurassic World. The film opened to pretty positive reviews, crafting a new story with new characters while staying true to the heart of the franchise and everything that made it so great.

It was a no-brainer that Jurassic World was going to make good money, but its sheer (and surprisingly) quality was what really brought people in and turned it into the 4th highest-grossing science fiction film of all time. Jurassic World was another huge win for Chris Pratt after his action-star debut in Guardians of the Galaxy, which completely redefined his career.