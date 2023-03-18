Science fiction is a genre that explores the possibilities and incorporates circumstances and advanced technologies that are dramatized. Some people believe that sci-fi is only the product of human imagination and that these movies are entirely fictional.

RELATED: 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies Based on Actual Science, Ranked by Accuracy

However, many of the specifics in science fiction films are based on reality, whether it exists physically or simply in theory. Moreover, some movies of this genre are based entirely on true events that actually occurred in history with some dramatized details for viewership. Fans may not be aware that their favorite movies are based on genuine occurrences, ranging from one of the most adored monster franchises to well-known action sci-fi.

1 'District 9' (2009)

In an alternate 1982, District 9 centers on a massive extraterrestrial spacecraft touching down on our planet and flying over Johannesburg, South Africa. Over a million starving aliens are discovered there after three months of inactivity, and the South African government transports them to a camp on Earth known as District 9.

District 9 has a clear connection to South Africa's apartheid past, particularly the 1970s forced eviction of 60,000 residents from Cape Town's District Six suburb. District Six abruptly changed from being a multicultural melting pot to a "whites-only" neighborhood. Former residents were transferred to Cape Flats, a far-off, unattractive settlement with shoddy construction.

2 'The Blob' (1958)

The Blob centers on a strange, enormous jelly-like creature from another planet crashing on Earth. When the teenagers from a nearby small town who have seen the blob's devastating potential are unfortunately ignored by the locals. The blob, meanwhile, just continues to grow.

The Blob's narrative was derived from actual news headlines. Two Philadelphia police officers witnessed what seemed to be a parachute coming down from the sky on September 26th, 1950. According to the report, the object was around six feet in diameter and included a lot of crystals. After 25 minutes, the thing supposedly disintegrated. FBI agents were dispatched, but they arrived too late to observe anything.

RELATED: 11 Best Horror Movies Classics on HBO Max You May Have Missed

3 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' (1977)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind depicts the tale of Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss), a common blue-collar worker from Indiana, whose life changes as a result of coming into contact with an alien craft. In another parallel story, the film follows a team of study experts with diverse backgrounds looking at the odd appearance of objects in remote places, mainly desert areas.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind genuinely draws inspiration from several different sources, including real people's encounters with UFOs, unlike many sci-fi movies that are based on a single event. Spielberg hired Dr. J. Allen Hynek, a distinguished astronomer who created the UFO classification system from which the movie gets its name, to accurately portray UFO sightings.

4 'Fire in the Sky' (1993)

Based on the book The Walton Experience by Travis Walton, Fire in the Sky is set in In 1975 and follows a logger named Travis Walton (played by D.B. Sweeney) from Arizona who allegedly had a flying saucer experience that caused him to abruptly vanish for five days. His coworkers experience mockery and disdain while being falsely charged with murder.

In 1975, a forestry worker named Travis Walton was working in the area of Snowflake, Arizona when a saucer-shaped craft with a high-pitched buzz entered their field of vision, inspiring the movie. Walton was hit by a powerful energy beam as he got closer to the spacecraft. Five days later, he appeared in town in a phone booth, surprising his employees who had fled, believing him to be dead. He alleges that extraterrestrials abducted him and examined him in a space that resembled a hospital.

5 'Phoenix Forgotten' (2017)

Phoenix Forgotten tells the tale of three teenagers who ventured into the desert soon after the catastrophe in an effort to record the peculiar things that were happening in their community. That evening, they vanished and were never seen again. On the twentieth anniversary of their disappearance, a previously unreleased video documenting the last few hours of their tragic journey has just been found.

The film was inspired by the event in which thousands of residents in Phoenix spotted a group of enigmatic lights on March 13, 1997, believing that the end was near. The lights whirled across the sky before pausing for an hour on the horizon before vanishing. It was told that the stationary lights were flares dropped by the Air Force during periodic training operations at a nearby location. The triangle lights, which were seen traveling from Arizona to Nevada, have not, however, been given an explanation.

6 'Battle: Los Angeles' (2011)

Battle: Los Angeles tells the story of a global extraterrestrial invasion as witnessed by a Marine platoon (Aaron Eckhart) attempting to defend Los Angeles. The battalion has to fight its way out of the city as it is being looted by aliens because things don't go as planned by either party.

The story of Battle: Los Angeles was based on a true story from World War II, on February 25, 1942, with several unidentified aircraft spotted off the coast of Los Angeles. That evening's occurrences are still a mystery these days.

RELATED: Why ‘Elysium’ and ‘Battle: Los Angeles’ Are Underrated Sci-Fi Movies

7 'Overlord' (2018)

Overlord takes place the day before D-Day and follows a group of American soldiers caught behind German lines. These soldiers come across terrifying Nazi experiments that bring people back from the dead in strong new bodies as they search for a way out of the nation.

Though in reality, the Nazis may not have actually been able to revive the dead, they did carry out horrifying scientific tests on real people. Additionally, the dictatorship genuinely wanted to develop better warriors using weird scientific methods. One medicine, code-named D-IX, was particularly exciting to Nazi scientists since it was said to be designed to alter the limits of human endurance.

8 'The Mothman Prophecies' (2002)

The Mothman Prophecies centers on reporter John Klein (Richard Gere), who investigates the Mothman mythology. Klein is assigned to cover a news story while still reeling from the passing of his wife from glioblastoma two years prior. He ends up in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, where there have been reports of strange creatures and other unexplained occurrences.

The (allegedly) true story the film is based on is set to happen between 1966 and 1967 when a weird creature with dark wings, humanoid proportions, and glowing red eyes has been sighted by locals in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

RELATED: 10 of the Best Movies About Urban Legends

9 'Godzilla' (1954)

Godzilla is the first installment in the franchise of the same name. The movie centers on the titular character, a result of being exposed to radioactive radiation, which allowed him to grow to enormous sizes and acquire special abilities including atomic breath and tremendous strength.

The creation of Godzilla is inspired by the Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 during World War II with hundreds of thousands of people losing their lives. Naturally, the nation was very concerned about the nuclear arms race; these worries were reflected in the film. Godzilla continues to be a potent allegory for war, retribution, and atomic catastrophe.

RELATED: 10 Best Kaiju Movies That Americans Need to See, According to Reddit

10 'Altered States' (1980)

Altered States follows a psychopathologist named Eddie Jessup (William Hurt) who has numerous hypotheses concerning the nature of various states of consciousness and universal human experiences. He starts to experiment on himself which eventually turns him into a primitive, ape-like monster for brief periods of time. Jessup keeps working despite the danger, eventually transforming into a hideous primordial monstrosity.

The movie is based on Dr. John C. Lilly's controversial hallucinogenic experiments, in which he used his own sensory deprivation tank along with large dosages of acid to produce bizarre visions. Lilly researched inner dimensions within his own consciousness that he named "alternaties" when under the influence of medications that alter consciousness such as ketamine.

NEXT: 10 Movies That Fans Don't Realize Were Sci-fi