You can go back more than 100 years to see that science fiction has always been an interesting genre for filmmakers and audiences alike. As far back as 1902, there was the iconic short film A Trip to the Moon, for example, and something like Metropolis (1927) – one of the greatest silent movies of all time – is rapidly approaching its 100th anniversary.

Also, both those movies came from places other than the U.S. (France and Germany respectively), so there’s nothing particularly new about groundbreaking sci-fi being made outside Hollywood. While there are plenty of iconic sci-fi movies and underappreciated sci-fi films from there, what follows is a rundown of some of the greatest – and most underrated – science fiction movies to be made outside the U.S., including a couple of English-language titles (though most are in a language other than English).

10 '1990: The Bronx Warriors' (1982)

Director: Enzo G. Castellari

Taking place in the super-duper distant future of 1990, 1990: The Bronx Warriors comes from Italian filmmaker Enzo G. Castellari, whose best movie is probably the action-packed war movie that is The Inglorious Bastards (not the Quentin Tarantino one). As for 1990: The Bronx Warriors, it’s also got a good deal of dopey yet fun action, and has a post-apocalyptic New York City as its main setting.

There are various gangs fighting, perhaps a little like The Warriors, but everything’s just a bit more heightened and ridiculous; your mileage might vary on whether this is a good thing or not. Also, perhaps a little like some Spaghetti Westerns, there are a good number of American actors who appear throughout 1990: The Bronx Warriors, but it was ultimately an Italian production, with different dubs existing for the final film.

9 'The Congress' (2013)

Director: Ari Folman

The Congress is technically one of the longest animated movies of all time, though it’s not entirely animated, featuring a decent number of sequences that are live-action. It uses its 2+ hour runtime to go to some strange places and touch upon a huge amount of thematic material, with its premise centering on the long-term consequences of an actress agreeing to have her body digitally scanned so a studio can own her likeness, and make her appear in all sorts of movies going forward.

It was a bit ahead of its time, considering there have been worries about such a thing happening more and more in the film industry, particularly for extras/background actors. Beyond being intellectually engaging, The Congress also succeeds in being visually dazzling, and is also noteworthy for being a large co-production of half a dozen different countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Israel, Luxembourg, and Poland.

8 'Chronopolis' (1982)

Director: Piotr Kamler