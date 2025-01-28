Science fiction is one of the biggest film genres on the planet and, in turn, one of the highest-grossing of all time. People scramble to theaters to escape into new and unique worlds that keep the real one from being so scary and invasive. Whether they travel to space in a galaxy far, far away, or Earth in an alternative reality or dark future, fans always seem to enjoy some incredible journeys through things they've never seen before.

Some of the highest-grossing sci-fi projects also happen to be among the highest-earning in history, largely because the genre holds some of the greatest cinema franchises ever. Star Wars, Dune, Avatar and Jurassic World are among the sci-fi series that dominated the last ten years, taking sci-fi to a new level of critical and commercial acclaim. This list will rank the highest-grossing sci-fi movies of the last ten years based on their worldwide gross.

10 'The Wandering Earth' (2019)

While a lot of the world's highest-grossing sci-fi films are from the West, The Wandering Earth is a Frant Gwo film from China that became the fifth highest-grossing Chinese flick of all time. With the Earth at risk of colliding with Jupiter and gaining a now expanding sun, a collection of scientists try to lead the Earth away from said heat ball to save the planet.

The movie was so successful that it almost immediately warranted a sequel, The Wandering Earth 2, released in 2023. It was such a feat that The Hollywood Reporter called it "China's first full-scale interstellar spectacular." While more movies outside the West deserve to find this much success, having The Wandering Earth representing them is an incredible start.

9 'Dune: Part Two' (2024)

Frank Herbert's Dune is one of the oldest and founding fathers of sci-fi. Written in 1965, it inspired most of modern sci-fi, from Star Wars to Futurama. So, when the first entry in the second film adaption, Dune, was released in 2021, it finally started to get the major worldwide attention it deserved, even while coming out during a devastating pandemic. With how much acclaim it received, pretty much everyone knew that the sequel was going to be a massive hit.

However, while everyone knew that it was going to be successful, Dune: Part II grew to massive heights at the box office. Nominated for awards all across the board, the sequel blew minds. It continues the story of the iconic Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), allowing audiences to experience the revolution on the planet Arrakis and becoming the proof in the pudding for why the project became such a massive commercial success.

8 'Jurassic World Dominion' (2022)

Since the beginning of the genre, the Jurassic Park franchise has been one of the defining staples of it in cinema—of course, Hollywood needed to keep it around for more big bucks. Thus, the world got the Jurassic World franchise. While it has been hit-or-miss critically (with the entire franchise feeling tired at this point), it has been a massive earner at the box office.

Still, when the original Jurassic Park cast returned for the third Jurassic World film, people immediately sprinted to theaters on June 10th, 2022. The assumptions were true, as Jurassic World: Dominion became one of the highest-grossing movies of 2022. The movie didn't get great reviews, but the box office numbers cannot be denied, which is why another sequel is on the way.

7 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' (2016)

For years, people asked for a Star Wars movie that didn't revolve around the Skywalkers, but they were unsure if they'd ever get it. However, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story proved them wrong. With a whopping $1,058,684,742 at the worldwide box office, this movie proved (or should have) to Disney that this kind of Star Wars film was possible.

Unlike Jurassic World Dominion, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was met with heavy critical acclaim. The plot shows how Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) secured the Death Star plans in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, introducing audiences to a crucial time in the chronology that hadn't been explored before. Star Wars fans can only hope that they get more projects like this. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story even spawned a spin-off starring Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), meaning its legacy lives on.