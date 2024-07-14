While many think that it is famous for all its lasers, aliens, and flashing lights, the sci-fi genre is one of the best at exploring important and relevant themes and offering intrinsic social commentary on issues that befall people in the modern day. From dystopian futures to intergalactic adventures, many of the very best science-fiction films excel because of their cutting commentary. However, sometimes the lasers, lights, and aliens are all fans really want from the genre.

Ranging from Steven Spielberg adventure classics to action-packed blockbusters of the 2010s, and even to several dramas to park the social commentary in lieu of a more central focus on humanity, these 10 science fiction movies offer all the aesthetic divinity of the genre with none of the at times overwhelming thematic might.

10 'Predator' (1987)

Directed by John McTiernan

In addition to being an enduring mixture of science-fiction and horror, Predator also stands as one of the defining action movies of the 1980s, making it no surprise that it is focused on machismo, muscles, and machine guns more so than social musings. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in one of his most iconic roles, it follows a squad of American commandos on a rescue mission in Central America where they find themselves being hunted by an advanced alien warrior.

While the hypercritical may be quick to judge it as brainless, brawny, and bombastic, Predator has embedded itself in the hearts of millions of fans as pure, unbridled action cinema imbued with plenty of sci-fi splendor. Renowned for its compact yet creative action sequences, its moments of tension, and its famous movie monster, Predator is surface-level entertainment done exceptionally well.

9 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Directed by James Gunn

Still standing as one of the best expansions the MCU has executed thus far, 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy presented the blockbuster franchise with an opportunity to stray into pure sci-fi adventure without sacrificing any of the vibrant fun the saga is famous for. It follows Peter Quill / Star Lord (Chris Pratt), an intergalactic bandit who becomes entwined with several other roguish characters as they try to beat a tyrannical warlord to obtain one of the Infinity Stones.

With a narrative heavily influenced by the spaghetti Westerns of yesteryear and a vivacious appetite for quirky and endearing comedy, Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the most entertaining movies of its decade. While there are some heavier underlying themes, such as familial abuse, the sci-fi action-adventure plays as a fun-loving spectacle that offers the most amusing of viewing experiences.

8 'Predestination' (2014)

Directed by the Spierig Brothers

One of the most underappreciated films of the 2010s, Predestination is a mind-boggling and complex sci-fi thriller that explores the full brain-melting possibilities of time-travel with unforgettable results. Starring Ethan Hawke and Sarah Snook, it follows a temporal agent sent back to 1975 to prevent a bombing attack in New York carried out by an elusive, time-jumping criminal. While on the case, he meets with a tormented soul with a haunted past and offers him a chance to confront the ex-lover who ruined his life.

While it engages with topics of transgenderism, terrorism, and identity, Predestination excels solely as a character-driven and twisty sci-fi thriller written with deftness and intelligence and realized with a commanding confidence. Fun and fast in some parts, while mind-bending and even disturbing in others, Predestination is sci-fi narrative fare at its most ambitious and entrancing.

7 'Looper' (2012)

Directed by Rian Johnson

An intriguing mixture of science-fiction, action, and crime, Looper sees Rian Johnson operating at his brilliant best. It follows Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a hitman for the mob who kills targets sent back in time from the future. However, when his older self is sent back to be assassinated, Joe’s hesitation leads to a desperate fight for survival that sees a farm girl and her young son embroiled in his violent life.

While Looper offers an exploration of the human psyche, particularly linked to notions of consequence and predetermined fate, it contains very little in the way of social commentary. As such, it is a fantastic film for sci-fi fans and even action or crime lovers who want to enjoy an intriguing, contemplative, and masterfully constructed film that refrains from addressing societal issues with too much force.

6 'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Directed by Doug Liman

Initially titled “Live. Die. Repeat.”, 2013’s sci-fi action flick Edge of Tomorrow has become something of a modern classic with its exciting thrills and its perfect execution of a time-loop narrative. It stars Tom Cruise as Major William Cage, a cowardly public affairs officer who is sent into combat to cover an attack on the invading alien race known as mimics. When he becomes trapped in a time-loop, he turns to war hero Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) to capitalize on the unlikely advantage.

Intelligently written, well-acted, and striking a perfect balance between action, drama, and fun, Edge of Tomorrow eschews overbearing social commentary in favor of a stunning and fast-paced sci-fi adventure. While it doesn’t neglect the inherent thematic commentary that comes with time-loop movies, it uses its premise more as a means to provide impeccable action than to delve into character angst and issues of humanity.

5 'Moon' (2009)

Directed by Duncan Jones

Just because a science fiction film isn’t intrinsically focused on being a skewering social commentary doesn’t mean that it can’t still be a contemplative and thematically weighted picture that gives the audience plenty to think about. Case in point, 2009’s criminally underrated masterpiece, Moon. The contained sci-fi mystery follows a lone miner stationed on the far side of the moon who, as he nears the end of his contract, makes a shocking discovery that calls into question everything he understands about his mission and himself.

Sam Rockwell commands the screen with his dual performances, while Duncan Jones thrives in what was his directorial debut. Tightly packed with intriguing ideas, shifting moods, and a thrilling yet poignant story, Moon offers plenty for thinking viewers without embracing much of the stringent social commentary sci-fi typically imbues its stories with.

4 'Gravity' (2013)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

Winning seven Academy Awards from 10 nominations, Gravity is one of the essential viewing experiences of the 2010s as a taut and thrilling sci-fi drama. While it maintains a strong focus on themes such as human connection, the will to live, and isolation and depression, the film explores these ideas from a strictly character-centric perspective rather than as an observation on modern society.

Hinging on a sublime performance from Sandra Bullock, it follows an engineer on her first space mission who must make a desperate voyage to a space station when her vessel is damaged by debris while she is on a spacewalk. Gripping, relentlessly suspenseful, and flawlessly acted, Gravity is an enormous technical feat of film-making and a brilliantly realized story. It even garnered praise from several astronauts for its overall accuracy.

3 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg’s iconic picture is not only the pinnacle of sci-fi adventure, but is also one of the most defining films in Hollywood history. Its warm charm and its mesmerizing sense of wonder have seen it stand as a beautiful classic for over 40 years, but so too has the timelessness granted to it by its desire to stray away from contemporary social commentary or heavy-handed political themes.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial instead thrives as a heartwarming realization of the unlikeliest of friendships between a young boy and a stranded alien. Spielberg is able to conjure a riveting sci-fi adventure amid what is fundamentally a touching display of childhood and camaraderie. Its incorporation of familial themes surrounding Elliot (Henry Thomas) is present, but the film can be easily enjoyed as pure escapist sci-fi fun that is both profoundly sweet and emotionally powerful.

2 'Inception' (2010)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

An incredibly dense story that masterfully executes its complex exposition with elegance and efficiency, Inception is a breathtaking science fiction blockbuster with such an enormous plot that to add social commentary would make for an overwhelming viewing experience. The film follows a dream-infiltrating thief who secures work by stealing ideas from the rivals of his contractors. However, when he is hired to plant a destructive idea in the mind of an employer’s business competitor, he orchestrates an elaborate ploy to embed the idea deep in his target’s subconscious.

Visually awe-inspiring and completely innovative and unique, it is a stroke of genius on Christopher Nolan’s part that Inception is not only comprehensible, but able to juggle engrossing subplots as well. It is one of the most meticulously crafted films of the 21st century thus far and a staggering, near-perfect sci-fi action-thriller that fires on all cylinders.

1 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

The ultimate time travel movie and still a defining masterpiece of sci-fi adventure cinema, Back to the Future blends its heavy genre elements with touches of comedy, romance, and teenage angst to intoxicating effect. It famously follows Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), a 17-year-old from 1985 who, when he travels back in time 30 years, finds himself mingling with his parents at high school and having to play matchmaker for the incredulous George McFly (Crispin Glover) in order to ensure his own existence.

Defined by its gleeful spirit and its astounding narrative construction, as well as the note-perfect performances from all involved, Back to the Future evades hard-hitting social commentary in favor of pure escapist fun. Its sequels are similarly brilliant, making the Back to the Future trilogy a defining pillar of sci-fi cinema and one of the most endearing and wondrous titles in Hollywood history.

