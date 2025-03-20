In 1949, George Orwell’s 1984 was published, and given it helped codify so many dystopian conventions, it’s pretty easy to call it one of the most important works of science fiction ever written. It’s pervasive enough that even if you haven’t read it, you’ve probably heard of concepts and ideas from the novel itself, including “Big Brother,” the “Thought Police,” and “doublethink.”

As for science fiction in the year itself? It turns out there were some pretty solid sci-fi movies released that year, including a fairly faithful adaptation of Orwell’s novel itself. What follows is a rundown of some of the best science fiction movies released in that pivotal year, 1984, starting with some decent yet flawed ones and ending with a handful of undisputed classics.

10 'Dune'

Directed by David Lynch

Image via Universal Pictures

Speaking of legendary sci-fi novels getting movie adaptations, here’s 1984’s Dune, which takes an already strange and expansive story and makes it pretty damn Lynchian, for better or worse. Of course that was going to happen, though, since the director here is David Lynch crafting the largest-scale film he ever made. It wasn’t super well-received upon release, but it’s better than some give it credit for.

There is a more recent adaptation of Dune (released in two parts) for those who want something more conventional, but anyone willing to see a big-screen version of Dune get really weird and abstract does have this 1984 movie to enjoy, or at least be confounded by. It’s not the most satisfying of films, but it’s dizzying in a fun kind of way, and should be watched at least once by most fans of sci-fi cinema.