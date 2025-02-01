Science fiction has always been one of the most versatile and interesting genres in movies. The possibilities are quite literally endless, limited only by a filmmaker's imagination and creativity regarding the future and technology. However, the world is at the point where some science fiction movies (especially modern ones) are less fantastical and instead mirror current-day and modern technology.

The genre is at its strongest when filmmakers push boundaries and ask difficult questions that often provide even more difficult answers. After all, sci-fi, by design, is meant to be challenging. Some of these movies can be so narratively complex or mind-boggling that one viewing isn't enough to wrap your head around it. This list is a selection of ten sci-fi movies that you just have to watch twice because they're so mind-blowing.

10 'The Fountain' (2006)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

Modern-day surgeon Tom Creo (Hugh Jackman) is desperate to research a cure for his dying wife's (Rachel Weisz) ailment. In the past, conquistador Tomas searched for an ancient Mayan legend, The Tree of Life, whose sap provides eternal life. In the future, space-traveler Tommy transports an aging Tree of Life through deep space towards a dying star.

Director Darren Aronofsky is no stranger to weaving challenging narratives and complex themes, and The Fountain might be his most audacious work to date. Even on a conceptual level, The Fountain is a bold leap, and that's not even getting into the way in which the narrative is presented. The Fountain may be a movie that's easier to admire than it is to like, but what's certain is that the ideas are so grand and abstract that they can't be comprehensively grasped with just one watch.

9 'Donnie Darko' (2001)

Directed by Richard Kelly

Set in the late 1980s in small-town Virginia, Donnie Darko follows troubled teen Donnie Darko (Jake Gyllenhaal) as he struggles to form meaningful connections with those around him. It's when Donnie begins having disturbing visions of a bunny rabbit named Frank that his life takes a turn for the bizarre. Just when Donnie believes that his life serves no real purpose, he's tasked with rewinding a doomsday clock that only he knows is counting down.

Donnie Darko is a high-concept, oddball, and generational sci-fi drama that doesn't concern itself with being clear-cut. This is a movie that's unconventional in just about every sense, but that's not to say Donnie Darko is needlessly convoluted. Donnie Darko demands the attention of its viewers and an open mind to be fully enjoyed, and a second, third, or even fourth viewing is sure to be rewarding, considering all the subversive tricks the movie has up its sleeve.