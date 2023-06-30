Movies are not just good for celebrating and highlighting what has been, rather are a great tool to showcase what can be. Many filmmakers love imagining an alternate reality, a time when humanity has taken the world further than anyone can imagine. Whether it’s intricate tools and innovative solutions, or a world where space travel is as common as public transport, movies have helped viewers dive into so many possibilities that can unlock a new future for everyone.

From all the movies released, Redditors have declared their favorite movies that depict a great future for the world. The thread talks about plots of movies that have the potential to be realized in reality, represent a great hope if they become a possibility, or even just are super fun to watch.

10 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

The creator of the thread kickstarts the discussion with this suggestion. Different_Ad8231 thinks The Fifth Element is an awesome movie that has the potential to inspire future creations. Directed by Luc Besson, the movie follows a cab driver’s expedition to find an enigmatic fifth element that can be used to end an apocalyptic war that also includes otherworldly creatures and evil.

The Redditor points out, “Some parts in The Fifth Element that I noticed that are really clever and cool ideas for how we may evolve: Instant food and Alien diva.” On the other hand, AsimovLiu thinks, “I love The Fifth Element, but we don't see enough of the world to judge. Sure a luxurious cruise ship orbiting a paradise world is nice but that New York was sh*t (for in-world living I mean).”

9 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' (1989)

Directed by Stephen Herek, this movie was probably every kid’s dream to achieve one day. Who wouldn’t do their assignments and complete their projects when a time machine is involved? The protagonists, Bill and Ted (Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves), embark on an excellent adventure when they realize their future depends on their history project due soon. They travel through time to get insights from exceptional people from the past.

Redditors, including a deleted user, DegreeSea7315, and annoyedgrunt420, agree wholeheartedly. The user Tangocan quotes, “'In tiiiiiime everything will be alriiiiiiiight.' Yeah, same. I love that movie.”

8 'Elysium' (2013)

With space travel becoming an increasingly possible opportunity in recent times, this movie has gained more relevance. Set in 2154, the bourgeoisie lives in the eponymous luxury space station while the rest of the world lives in poverty. In light of this event, the protagonist goes on a journey as a recourse to the worsening situation.

Redditor Duder211 claims, “When I first saw that movie I thought that concept was so stupid (all the rich people live a perfect life on a orbiting space station). Now 10 years later, am fully convinced that's what's going to happen."

7 'Star Trek' (2009)

Probably the only suggestion on the thread with undisputed love for the entry. The vivid, inter-spacial movie and series follow Kirk (Chris Pine) and Spock’s (Zachary Quinto) adventures in a world beyond our own. Directed by J.J. Abrams, the movie opens a portal for viewers to experience and witness as they dive into the story. It transcends reality and shows the possibility of an exciting future.

Redditor RunEmotional3013 believes, “Star Trek because of the availability of advanced technology. You could use devices such as replicators, holodecks, and transporters to create anything you want, enjoy realistic simulations, and beam yourself anywhere in an instant.”

6 'Minority Report' (2002)

Philip K. Dick’s novella formed the foundation for this movie starring Tom Cruise and Colin Farrell. Set in 2054, there is an organization that suspects possible crimes and works towards avoiding those crimes on the basis of foreknowledge. A masterpiece by Steven Spielberg, the movie merges elements of character development with an overarching murder mystery plot.

User damrat states, “Spielberg already seems to have gotten a number of things right. But regardless, that vision of the future just seemed very plausible and real. The vehicles and the infrastructure to support them. The communication, information and advertising tech. Even rewatching today you could make the parallels between precognition and A.I.”

5 'Her' (2013)

Even though Redditors cannot believe this movie is now a decade old, they stand by the fact that it is an interesting watch. The plot of the movie revolves around a shy writer (Joaquin Phoenix) who is lonely and wishes to have a companion in life. Though he interacts with A.I. regularly, he finds himself enchanted by the A.I. model when it exhibits the ability to learn, adapt, and reassure him. It is also considered one of the more realistic and interesting movies on A.I.

User KeenBean3 says, “Her (2013) It had more of an optimistic view of the future that I really appreciated.” At the same time, tinyhorsesinmytea offers a different opinion, “I think it's pretty sad to imagine people so lonely that they would fall in love with their Siri Chat GPT... Unfortunately, some of that future might become a reality soon though, so it's an interesting movie nonetheless.”

4 'Demolition Man' (1993)

Starting with the utopian, crime-free future that everybody aspires to live in, Demolition Man offers many situations that can make the world a better place. The movie follows John Spartan (Sylvester Stallone) and Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes), a cop and a criminal respectively, who are frozen after a huge war. Fast-forward to the future, when the duo is released, Phoenix goes back to his old ways and begins his homicidal rage in a time when San Angeles is crime-free.

This suggestion by user morning_bass is applauded and agreed upon by AppleCorpsing who says, “Yes! The three sea shells, the foam instead of airbags in cars, the (almost) complete absence of homicides.”

3 'Strange Days' (1995)

This masterpiece by Kathryn Bigelow showcases a future where virtual reality allows people to experience emotions and feelings felt by others. It gives people a chance to actually step into the shoes of another person and see how they experienced the situation. The protagonist Nero thinks it harmless at first, but when he stumbles upon a recording of a vicious murder, he returns to his cop antics to trace and apprehend the killer.

The user AndyKaufmanSentMe thinks this movie is very underrated. They write, “Strange Days (1995) is unique among dystopian science fiction because it posits that we don't have to go decades into the future to see the dystopia. It's already here.”

2 'Dune' (2021)

The life and conditions showcased in Dune might be nearer in the future than we perceive. Redditors rightly shift our attention to how the movie focuses on eradicating technology for a peaceful world. And with the way A.I. is advancing currently, we can expect to see a shift in A.I.’s support soon. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the movie has been hailed as a visual phenomenon and has taken the industry by storm.

To user UnifiedQuantumField’s suggestion, hexapawn says, “Not only that but because humans in the Dune universe already f*cked up badly and built A.I., realized it was a major problem, (seemingly) eradicated it through war, and created a better world without computers.”

1 'The Time Machine' (2002)

Adapted from the popular sci-fi novel of the same name, this movie follows the protagonist’s (Guy Pearce) efforts to save his girlfriend by traveling to the future. The said protagonist is a professor deeply engaged in proving his theories right. It portrays various situations where even a slight mistake can ruin Earth’s future or alter its course entirely.

Reddit user tommytraddles shares, “The sequence with the Moon disaster gives me so much anxiety lol.” To this, another user named wickedmadd agreed, “I could totally see humans doing this.”

