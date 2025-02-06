Science fiction has continued to be one of the most widely celebrated and versatile genres of film out there, with the limitless possibilities for technological storytelling leading to countless top-notch sci-fi experiences. This expansive history of the greatest that science fiction filmmaking has to offer is on full display through the various sci-fi films that have been nominated for the coveted Best Picture award at the Academy Awards. Over the nearly 100 years of Academy history, nineteen different sci-fi films have been nominated for Best Picture.

While the Academy hasn't been able to nominate every exceptional sci-fi movie for best picture, as some widely influential films like 2001: A Space Odyssey and Interstellar missing out, the selections that were nominated are each outstanding in their own right. From classic blockbusters that forever changed the landscape of sci-fi filmmaking to modern explorations of artistic fluidity, these sci-fi films are among the best the genre has to offer.

10 'Poor Things' (2023)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Combining the signature dark comedy and strange quirks of director Yorgos Lanthimos with a blossoming and colorful sci-fi world, Poor Things immediately made massive waves as one of the 2020s best sci-fi films. The film's sci-fi premise of a woman brought back to life with the mental ability of a baby serves as just the jumping-off point for an emphatic and powerful story of self-discovery, feminism, and our connection with a cold and strange world.

Lanthimo's signature style of thematically resonating dark comedy works seamlessly in a sci-fi context, breathing life and creativity into the world with each scene and awkward character interaction. The film was widely celebrated by the Academy, not only being nominated for Best Picture but also winning a handful of awards, such as Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Costume Design. It would end up being the second most awarded film of the 96th Academy Awards, only losing out to the actual winner of Best Picture, Oppenheimer.

9 'Her' (2013)

Directed by Spike Jonze