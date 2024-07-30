The best movies grip the viewer from the first frame. A good opening scene conveys key information while also hooking the viewer and setting the tone for everything to follow. As a result, cinema has countless memorable opening scenes, from Citizen Kane's "Rosebud" opening to the tense farmhouse interrogation in Inglourious Basterds.

This extends to sci-fi cinema as well, which has gifted viewers with the stark, mysterious introduction to 2001: A Space Odyssey, the descent into the dystopian Los Angeles of Blade Runner, and the stirring beginning of Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope,, in which the massive Star Destroyer looms over Princess Leia's fleeing ship, emphasizing the scale and stakes of the galactic conflict. These scenes not only set the tone for their respective films but also showcase the visionary craftsmanship that defines the genre. With this in mind, here are ten sci-fi movies with perfect beginnings.

10 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

Directed by Luc Besson

Image via Gaumont

"Evil comes, spreading terror and chaos." The Fifth Element opens in 1914, deep in an Egyptian temple. Professor Pacoli (John Bluthal) and his assistant Billy - as well as lighting technician Aziz - are deciphering ancient hieroglyphics that predict the return of a great evil every 5,000 years. Suddenly, a spacecraft descends, and massive, otherworldly beings known as Mondoshawans emerge. These aliens inform the priest, Father Vito Cornelius (Ian Holm), that they are the guardians of the four elemental stones and the fifth element, which together can thwart the impending evil.

The prophecy in the hieroglyphics drives the central plot, so this scene is a neat way of conveying a ton of plot information efficiently and elegantly. It's also fun rather than dry, with jokes and humorous moments thrown in, like when the Professor asks the lumbering aliens if they are German. Finally, setting the prologue in the past while the rest of the film unfolds in the future creates a nice contrast.

9 'Blade Runner' 2049 (2017)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Image via Warner Bros.

"All these years, drunk on the memory of its perfection." Blade Runner 2049 opens with a shot of an eye followed by the desolate landscape of a futuristic California, emphasizing the film's dystopian atmosphere. Blade Runner K (Ryan Gosling) arrives at a protein farm in this bleak wasteland. His mission is to retire an older model replicant named Sapper Morton (Dave Bautista).

The tension is palpable as K enters Morton's isolated farmhouse, leading to a terse conversation that quickly escalates into a brutal fight. The replicant's superhuman strength is evident; when he batches K against a wall, the bricks give way. Despite the sci-fi setting, the scene feels like something out of an old Western. The stark visuals, combined with the intense, minimalist score, create an immersive and foreboding atmosphere. The film had massive shoes to fill, but these skillful touches from Denis Villeneuve match the futuristic noir of the original and immediately reel the viewer in.

Rent on Amazon

8 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

Image via Universal Pictures

"Rock 'n roll!" Back to the Future kicks off with a fun sequence in Doc Brown's (Christopher Lloyd) cluttered laboratory. The opening shot is of scores of ticking clocks, a neat (if not particularly subtle) nod to the plot. Next, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) enters, though at first we only see his skateboard and his white and red Nike Bruin sneakers. Then we get close-ups of various machines powering up, only for it to be revealed that they belong to the amp that Marty is connecting his guitar up to.

Cue an explosion and Marty being knocked to the ground by a massive sound wave. The scene is quirky and demonstrates Robert Zemeckis's terrific visual storytelling. (For example, we get a glimpse of the stolen plutonium under Doc's bed.) He also effectively uses music to set the tone and keep the viewer hooked. In short, this scene wastes no time in diving into the story, while also revealing a lot about the two main characters and their dynamic.

Back to the Future Marty McFly, a 17-year-old high school student, is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his close friend, the maverick scientist Doc Brown. Cast Michael J. Fox , Christopher Lloyd , Lea Thompson , Crispin Glover , Thomas F. Wilson , Claudia Wells Runtime 116

Watch on Netflix

7 'Moon' (2009)

Directed by Duncan Jones

Image via Sony

"You've been up here too long, man." Moon is yet another example of economical exposition. It opens with an ad for Lunar Industries, explaining how, in the future, energy is mined on the moon and used to power the world. The film then cuts to Sam Bell (Sam Rockwell), a solitary employee who maintains the moon's automated harvesters. We get a sense of the character as well as his isolated world, with his only company being the talking robot GERTY (Kevin Spacey).

Rockwell's performance is fantastic. He quickly reveals a lot about Sam's personality and sense of humor. More than that, the viewer can immediately sense the toll that his lonely existence is taking on him. Finally, shots of the photos of his wife and children on his walls fill in the rest of the picture. It's an opening sequence that briskly sets the stage for the story and gets the viewer to connect with the protagonist.

Moon Astronaut Sam Bell has a quintessentially personal encounter toward the end of his three-year stint on the Moon, where he, working alongside his computer, GERTY, sends back to Earth parcels of a resource that has helped diminish our planet's power problems. Cast Sam Rockwell , Kevin Spacey , Dominique McElligott , Rosie Shaw , Adrienne Shaw , Kaya Scodelario , Matt Berry Runtime 97 minutes

Rent on Amazon

6 'District 9' (2009)

Directed by Neil Blomkamp

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

"Get your f---in' tentacle out of my face!" The opening sequence of District 9 features perhaps the most entertaining exposition in all of sci-fi cinema. It's shot in documentary style, with talking heads telling the story of the aliens' arrival in South Africa and their impact on the society. It's simultaneously realistic and thoroughly ridiculous, full of jokes and strange details like the aliens' affinity for cat food. It deftly weaves in fake news footage, nailing the look and feel of a news segment on a refugee crisis.

More importantly, the opening provides the viewer with a great sense of contemporary life in Johannesburg, South Africa, with the aliens serving as a sneaky commentary on the country's apartheid history and stark inequality in the present day. There are shots of riots, crime, alien weapons, and inter-species strife. Finally, the sequence conveys a ton of information about the goofy, incompetent Wikus van der Merwe (Sharlto Copley), the bureaucrat at the center of it all.

District 9 Violence ensues after an extraterrestrial race forced to live in slum-like conditions on Earth finds a kindred spirit in a government agent exposed to their biotechnology. Cast Sharlto Copley , Jason Cope , Nathalie Boltt , Sylvaine Strike , Elizabeth Mkandawie , John Sumner Runtime 112

Watch on AMC

5 'The Matrix' (1999)

Directed by Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

"I know you're out there. I can feel you now." The Matrix begins with an enigmatic, adrenaline-pumping scene. We see a green digital rain of code that morphs into a phone call between two unknown characters discussing "the One." The scene shifts to a dilapidated hotel, where Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), is cornered by police and mysterious agents. With superhuman agility and strength, she defeats the officers in a breathtaking fight sequence and escapes.

In other words, all the key elements of The Matrix are on display from the very beginning: the sci-fi intrigue, the martial arts and larger-than-life action, the imposing antagonists, and even the anime references - Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving) quips that the police officers in the building are "already dead". The surreal action and cryptic dialogue immediately draw the audience into the film's complex and mind-bending world, hinting at the deeper layers of reality and illusion that will be explored. It's stellar filmmaking.

Watch on Netflix

4 'The Thing' (1982)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via Universal Pictures

"No dogs make it a thousand miles through the cold!" The Thing opens with a stunning aerial shot of the icy, desolate Antarctic landscape. A Norwegian helicopter is seen chasing a sled dog across the snow, with the passenger frantically trying to shoot the animal. The scene quickly escalates as the helicopter reaches an American research station, and the desperate pursuit ends in violence and confusion. The dog is taken in by the American team, unaware of the horrific threat it harbors.

The sequence is well-shot and deeply mysterious, raising all sorts of questions for the viewer. It's a great exercise in ratcheting tension, as the dying Norwegian researcher desperately tries to explain to the Americans the true nature of the dog, to no avail. It's a great opening for a masterful film that sets the tone and puts the plot in motion. This is John Carpenter's storytelling at its very best; The Thing would eventually be recognized as a sci-fi classic.

The Thing (1982) Cast Kurt Russell , wilford brimley , T.K. Carter , David Clennon , Keith David , Richard Dysart Runtime 109

Rent on Amazon

3 'Aliens' (1986)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via 20th Century Studios

"Get away from her, you b----!" Aliens doubles down on the action of the first film, with more guns and way more aliens. This intensity is evident from the get-go, with Ellen Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) pod being found by a space salvage team. To her horror, she learns that she has been in hypersleep for the last 57 years, ever since the events of the first film. This is followed by a brutal nightmare sequence where she imagines a chest-burster writhing beneath her rib cage.

The episode succinctly conveys the lingering psychological scars from Ripley's last run-in with the xenomorph, while also quickly establishing the cold, metallic, spaceship environment. The setting is shadowy and decidedly creepy, reminding the viewer of the franchise's horror influences. It's the rare opening of a sequel that pays tribute to the first movie without overshadowing or unintentionally parodying it. As a result, James Cameron was able to expand the Alien universe without undermining the foundation laid by the original film; no small feat.

Watch on Max

2 'Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Directed by Irvin Kershner

Image via Disney/Lucasfilm

"It is a dark time for the Rebellion." The Empire Strikes Back begins with the iconic opening crawl, before switching to a panoramic view of the icy planet Hoth. We see Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) patrolling on a tauntaun when he is suddenly attacked and captured by a fearsome wampa. Meanwhile, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca return to the base, and Han informs Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) of his intention to leave and settle his debt with Jabba the Hutt.

The sequence quickly reintroduces the audience to the three main characters, while also being fun and pulse-pounding. It's fast-paced too, quickly moving all the pieces into place for the film's first act. The effects and costumes also look great, though perhaps that's partly due to later touchups to the film. It all works and is a reminder that Empire Strikes Back is the strongest of the three original movies.

Watch on Disney+

1 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

"I'm afraid, Dave. Dave, my mind is going. I can feel it." Among the most famous openings in sci-fi history, 2001: A Space Odyssey begins not in the future but the past - the Dawn of Man, to be exact. We see primitive hominids struggling for survival in a barren landscape. The tranquility is shattered when they encounter a mysterious black monolith, which seems to trigger a leap in their cognitive abilities.

One of the proto-humans, inspired by the monolith, discovers the use of tools and weapons, symbolized by a bone he uses to hunt and assert dominance. The scene culminates in the famous match-cut to a futuristic spaceship, illustrating humanity's technological evolution. The implication is that violence and domination are the driving factors behind humanity's technological advancement. The scene is both visually stunning and philosophically profound, emphasized by the swelling orchestral score. It was undeniably ambitious and could easily have flopped, but Stanley Kubrick pulls it off. Even the hominid suits manage to come across as believable.

2001: A Space Odyssey After uncovering a mysterious artifact buried beneath the Lunar surface, a spacecraft is sent to Jupiter to find its origins: a spacecraft manned by two men and the supercomputer HAL 9000. Cast Keir Dullea , Gary Lockwood , William Sylvester , Daniel Richter , Leonard Rossiter , Margaret Tyzack Runtime 141

Watch on Max

NEXT: The 10 Best Charlton Heston Movies, Ranked