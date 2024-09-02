Science-fiction as a genre has always been one of the most versatile and interesting when it comes to movies. The possibilities are quite literally endless, limited only by a filmmaker's imagination and creativity surrounding the future and technology. The world is at the point where some science-fiction movies (especially older ones) are less fantastical but instead mirror current-day and modern technology.

The 1990s was a special time for science-fiction movies. It saw the release of commercially successful genre classics, such as Jurassic Park and Independence Day, that are suitable for mass audiences and families alike. On the flip side of that coin, the 90s was also a time for genre efforts with a bit more of an edge to them. These are the 10 best R-rated science-fiction movies of the 90s, for those who like their sci-fi with some extra pulp.

10 'Alien 3' (1992)

Directed by David Fincher

After entering cryosleep at the end of Aliens (1986), Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) crash-lands on Fiorina 161, a maximum security prison for male prisoners. The planet's environment is hostile, as are many of the prison's inmates. Unfortunately for all of them, Ripley's ship contained a stowaway. With virtually no weapons to defend themselves, Ripley and the inmates must fight for their survival against an alien threat that's only getting stronger.

Alien 3 is a pretty good movie, but so divisive and provocative that its reputation often overshadows its good elements. For starters, the movie makes use of its R-rating; for franchise fans that appreciate some splatter in their Alien film, Alien 3 will satisfy in that regard. It's unrelentingly bleak and will certainly not be to everyone's taste, but at the very least, Alien 3 gives a legendary movie character an honorable sendoff.

9 'Demolition Man' (1993)

Directed by Marco Brambilla

Set in the utopian San Angeles in the year 2036, an ultra-violent convict, Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes), who's been cryogenically frozen over 30 years prior escapes from prison and wreaks havoc on a woefully unprepared society. The San Angeles police have no choice but to set loose John Spartan (Sylvester Stallone), the hardened police officer responsible for Phoenix's original arrest.

Demolition Man is a movie built almost entirely around its two leads. Thankfully, this Stallone and Snipes vehicle does not disappoint — Demolition Man is one of the most enjoyable sci-fi action movies of the 90s. The inventive action sequences are complimented by a surprising amount of comedy; Stallone's fish-out-of-water performance delivers some big laughs and Snipes is delightfully unhinged as the psychotic criminal. Demolition Man is a glorious slice of 90s cheese that totally works.

8 'Cube' (1997)

Directed by Vincenzo Natali

Six strangers wake up inside a cube with no recollection of how or why they are there. The cube is the start of a maze with thousands of different pathways. Each person has a particular skill that they must use to help each other survive the deadly traps that stand between them and their escape.

Cube is a high-concept sci-fi horror that makes the most out of a simple premise. Cleverly constructed around an extremely modest budget, Cube is tense and claustrophobic in all the best ways. The mystery behind the narrative is compelling and there's no shortage of visceral thrills. Cube's novel concept paved the way for future movies that saw greater success, and it stands out as one of the stronger sci-fi efforts of the 90s.

7 'Dark City' (1998)

Directed by Alex Proyas

John Murdoch (Rufus Sewell) wakes up in a hotel bathroom with no memories of his past. Murdoch receives a phone call that warns him that he is being hunted for his supposed involvement in a series of murders. Murdoch soon learns that he possesses extremely powerful abilities that will help in his search for answers in a city that never sees sunlight.

Dark City weaves an immensely stylish tapestry that consistently impresses when it comes to the spectacular imagination that brings to life the titular Dark City. It's a wholly unique ride, one as trippy as it is thrilling. For genre fans, particularly those with an affinity for cyber-punk and noir aesthetics, Dark City is a must-watch. It's a brilliant cult classic that's provocative and unconventional in the best ways.

6 'Event Horizon' (1997)

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson

Set in the year 2047, a crew of astronauts are sent to investigate the mysterious reappearance of the long-missing spaceship, Event Horizon. Upon boarding the abandoned spacecraft, it quickly becomes clear that something horrible happened aboard the Event Horizon. A rescue mission quickly turns into a fight for survival as the mystery behind the crew's disappearance and the purpose of their mission is revealed.

Event Horizon is an essential sci-fi horror movie. While it admittedly borrows many elements from certain classics, Paul W.S. Anderson directs with flair, building a good amount of tension and intrigue, leading to a shocking finale. Event Horizon is a gruesome movie, but is by no means gratuitous; there's a thematic throughline that necessitates the use of some extremely disturbing imagery. Event Horizon is commonly cited as a cult classic and is sure to be appreciated by genre fans looking for some good, low-gravity thrills.

5 'Starship Troopers' (1997)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Set on a future Earth united under a totalitarian and militaristic federation, Johnny Rico (Casper Van Dien) joins the military straight out of high school, as most young adults do. After a catastrophe that claimed the lives of millions, Earth is thrust into a war with an alien species of massive insectoid creatures. Johnny soon discovers that service in the military is not all that it is cracked up to be.

Starship Troopers is a great sci-fi action movie that serves up plenty of bug-killing carnage and extremely gory action setpieces. It's absurdly entertaining at face value. What Starship Troopers does exceptionally well, however, is its satirical commentary on fascism and anti-war sentiments. Director Paul Verhoeven doesn't go for subtle jabs but rather leans into absurdist humor and over-the-top violence to make a point. As mindless as it may appear, Starship Troopers is incredibly clever.

4 '12 Monkeys' (1995)

Directed by Terry Gilliam

Set in a future where a pandemic has killed 99% of the world's population, convict James Cole (Bruce Willis) is sent back in time to determine what caused the outbreak and how it could be stopped. A miscalculation causes Cole to be sent back too far, and he winds up in a psychiatric hospital. There, he meets Jeffrey (Brad Pitt), a raving madman who might be the key to humanity's future.

12 Monkeys is not only one of the best sci-fi movies of the 90s but one of the most imaginative and strikingly original sci-fi movies of all time. Terry Gilliam's movies are consistently oddball, and 12 Monkeys is no exception. While not overly violent, the movie does adopt a rather bleak tone, with an especially somber ending that highlights the futility of trying to save an already doomed future.