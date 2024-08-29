Like any genre, science fiction can benefit from filmmakers who are willing to push boundaries or, at the very least, not sugarcoat things. Sci-fi stories often explore futures – bleak or otherwise – and navigate humanity’s relationship to technology, with such narratives often needing to touch upon things like violence, sexuality, inhumanity, and various other things that might not be suitable for all ages.

In America, R-ratings are given to movies that are recommended for people who are either adults or very close to adulthood (the age of 17, essentially). You don’t need an R-rating to make a good science fiction film, but there have been some particularly good ones from the still relatively recent 2010s that greatly benefited from having R-ratings, and making use of the freedoms that such a rating provides.

10 'Predestination' (2014)

Directors: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

Predestination has an interesting premise that builds in some unexpected ways, consistently proving unpredictable and mind-bending throughout. As such, it’s best to keep any kind of plot synopsis vague, drawing the line at saying that it is a film about solving crimes that will occur in the future through the use of time-travel, which is already a bit head-spinning before the twists start coming (and they don’t stop coming).

Directed by the Spierig brothers, Predestination is also the kind of film where going into why it has an R-rating could lead to giving certain things away. But if it’s gone under your radar, you ought to give it a shot, as it uses time-travel conventions in interesting ways and is also very well-acted, particularly by its lead stars, Ethan Hawke and Sarah Snook.

9 'Upgrade' (2018)

Director: Leigh Whannell

While it deals with a person getting superhuman abilities, Upgrade can’t really be called a superhero movie, even if it does have quite a bit of action. It follows a man being rescued from the brink of death following an attack, as he’s given an artificial intelligence implant that restores his injured body and then some, considering the technology also makes him more powerful than ever before.

There is some dark humor that comes from the protagonist being given such abilities, and comparisons can potentially be made to the likes of RoboCop and even Venom (the latter of which also came out in 2018). There’s also an element of revenge to Upgrade, and some interesting sci-fi concepts paired with rather brutal action scenes. Said action is largely the reason Upgrade earns its R-rating, too.

8 'Sorry to Bother You' (2018)

Director: Boots Riley

Sorry to Bother You is not a subtle movie, but is all the better for it, with it taking a critical and satirical look at broad and relevant things like prejudice, capitalism, and the modern-day gig economy. It’s also a film that’s unafraid to get rather extreme and nightmarish at points, even though you couldn’t quite call it a horror movie.

It gets pretty close, with a bleak and disturbing semi-dystopian alternate reality, and a story about a black telemarketer whose new job turns out to present moral challenges while thrusting him into an unusual and twisted world. Sorry to Bother You might alarm and unnerve even those expecting something darkly satirical, but it’s a trip worth taking. It’s both a funny and sometimes challenging film, proving to be thought-provoking while also giving viewers a unique and gleefully uneasy rollercoaster ride.

7 'Prometheus' (2012)

Director: Ridley Scott

Yes, Prometheus has its detractors, and there are things to criticize. But it’s also pretty awe-inspiring and thematically expansive as an experience, with some links to the Alien series without things feeling overbearing or cheap. It tackles something different and feels like an admittedly risky way to do something that could be called a prequel, but perhaps it’s a step in the right direction.

It certainly works to keep viewers on their toes, because while there is a decent amount of sci-fi violence and some gory sequences, Prometheus also succeeds in being a look at humanity’s origins and its ongoing place in the universe. No one could accuse Prometheus of not swinging big, that’s for sure, and there’s a potential argument to be made that it’s not far off Ridley Scott’s own Alien, quality-wise (yeah, let’s go there – what are you going to do about it?).

6 'Under the Skin' (2013)

Director: Jonathan Glazer

If anything, one might be surprised that Under the Skin is only R-rated, as it feels like it could’ve almost qualified for an NC-17 rating. It’s a bleak and continually disturbing piece of science fiction, and it gets relatively explicit when it comes to sexual content and showcasing scenes of unnerving body horror, all the while just being plain disturbing in an appropriately otherworldly way.

Under the Skin follows an alien coming to Earth and targeting various men as prey, luring them to their doom, and a fate that’s genuinely hard to describe. It succeeds in being extremely disturbing and out-there, as far as sci-fi films go, and is certainly worth recommending to those who want to see something science fiction-related that’s probably unlike anything they’ve ever seen before (for better or worse).

Under the Skin Director Jonathan Glazer Cast Jeremy McWilliams , Lynsey Taylor Mackay , Dougie McConnell , Kevin McAlinden , D. Meade , Andrew Gorman , Scarlett Johansson Runtime 108 Main Genre Sci-Fi

5 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve has directed several science fiction movies in the past decade, with only one of them so far – Blade Runner 2049 – getting an R-rating. Sex plays a part in the narrative, and the violence matches the intensity and bloodiness of the violence from the first Blade Runner, but it never seems gratuitous, making Blade Runner 2049 relatively mild by R-rated standards.

It’s also an impressively epic and beautiful-looking movie, building tastefully on the first movie – released 35 years earlier – and bringing back some characters from that film without overly relying on them. Just as Prometheus has lessons to teach on how to approach a sci-fi prequel, so too does Blade Runner 2049 display decisions that can be made if someone wants to tackle a legacy sequel (an oftentimes risky endeavor).