Science fiction is a beautiful genre encompassing many other themes and ideas. Some of the best movies ever made fall into the sci-fi category: for example, Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey is often considered among the best, if not the best, movie of all time, and its roots are firm in science fiction, or better said, in Arthur C. Clark's novel of the same name. Those are some big shoes to fill for all other movies in the genre.

Not every sci-fi movie is 2001, but most great ones aren't always perfect; they're fun and memorable. Many can have an overall lacking feel, but some, more disappointingly, are ruined by one single scene. This one flaw can be detrimental to the movie's success, which was true for some of these great sci-fi features. One would also argue they can no longer be considered great after such mistakes, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and these movies certainly still have enthusiastic fans.

10 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' (2008)

Directed by Steven Spielberg