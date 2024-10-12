Film is the most transportive form of entertainment: it offers an unparalleled view into other worlds, periods, and minds of larger-than-life characters or figures. Every genre of film has its place in the art form; horror drives hairs to stand on end, mystery provokes thought, and romance can soothe heartache, but perhaps the most engaging of them all is science fiction. Sci-fi showcases settings, technology, and even beings that (for the most part) only exist on the big screen. When it comes to escapism from everyday life, no genre can compete.

The British Film Institute recognizes George Méliès' silent film A Trip to the Moon (1902) as the first sci-fi movie ever made. While only eight minutes long, A Trip to the Moon was a product of unrestrained imagination that (quite literally) launched an entire philosophy behind the creation of movies. While there are countless milestone sci-fi efforts and specific scenes within them that made the genre what it is today, it's important to pay tribute to the moments that perfectly embrace the philosophies of science fiction as a whole. These are the greatest scenes in sci-fi history, defining moments that reshaped cinema forever. They will be ranked by their impact on the genre and cinema, their execution, and the film's overall quality.

10 'Back to the Future' (1985)

The DeLorean Time Travel Test

High school student Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) lives his life as any typical teenager in the 80s would: writing papers, chasing girls, and avoiding run-ins with bullies. What isn't so typical about Marty's existence, however, is his friendship with the eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd). When Doc Brown fashions a time machine from 1982 DeLorean, Marty is unwillingly thrust 30 years into the past, threatening his future self's very existence.

A time machine in the form of one of history's most notoriously ill-conceived automobiles is one of the most brilliantly charming creative decisions in film history. This standout sequence from one of the most celebrated and accessible sci-fi movies of all time perfectly showcases the magic behind scientific discovery. Fox's expression of stupefied awe and Lloyd's frantic excitement following the DeLorean vanishing into thin air is enough to put a grin on anyone's face.

9 'Dune: Part Two' (2024)

The Opening Battle

This follow-up to 2021's Dune continues the odyssey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). After forming an alliance with the natives of the hostile desert planet Arrakis, Paul seeks vengeance against those who betrayed his people. Wrestling with the implications of waging an intergalactic war and bearing the mark of a Messiah, Paul stands to lose everything in his pursuit of power.

Director Denis Villeneuve's Dune saga stands as one of the most ambitious yet well-realized undertakings in the history of science-fiction cinema. Exceedingly complex (to a fault, some might argue) and taking place on a scale that is difficult to comprehend, a suitable adaptation of author Frank Herbert's epic novel was once thought to be impossible. Dune: Part Two, simply put, is one of the most intelligently realized science fiction movies of the modern age, and its opening battle sequence is a visual masterwork in its own right. This stunning five-minute setpiece takes its time to set the stage, showcasing the precise and atmospheric approach that makes Dune one of the best duologies in film history.

8 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Bicycle Chase

A 10-year-old boy named Elliot (Henry Thomas) discovers and befriends an alien visitor after he's left behind on Earth. Opting to name the alien E.T., Elliot invites the wide-eyed alien into his home, and the two soon form an incredible bond. For E.T.'s safety, Elliot and his siblings keep E.T.'s existence a secret, but when the government catches wind of an interplanetary lifeform inhabiting the quiet Californian suburb, and E.T. falls ill, Elliot must do whatever he can to get his friend back home.

There's no better way to describe this scene from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial other than magical. Legendary composer John Williams' remarkable score, director Steven Spielberg's tight direction and impeccable sense of editing, and the instantly iconic visual of Elliot's bike (with E.T. in the handlebar basket) silhouetting the moon work in combination to form one of the most gleefully enchanting sequences in movie history. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is a timeless piece of classic moviemaking that transcends genres and will live on to inspire joy for generations to come.

7 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Millenium Falcon Hyperspace Jump

The epic Star Wars saga continues in this sequel to Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. With the tremendous forces of The Empire on the rebel's doorstep, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) must seek guidance from an unconventional Jedi master before rallying an alliance against the tyrannical Darth Vader (voiced by the great James Earl Jones) and his forces to ensure the safety of the galaxy.

The Star Wars saga is a series of movies brimming with memorable and iconic sequences, but the hyperspace jump in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back is a display of everything great about this space opera. It's exciting, humorous, and stuffed with delightful character interactions, resulting in a scene that will always be met with fist-pumping and cheers from its dedicated fanbase and general viewers alike. The scene blends tension, jaw-dropping visuals, and dramatic weight; it's a perfect summarization of everything the movie represents, marking a clear progress compared to its predecessor. Empire is an outright perfect sequel and a landmark of the science fiction genre, all thanks to scenes like this one.

6 'The Matrix' (1999)

Bullet Time

Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) works a day job as a meek computer programmer but otherwise operates as a hacker known in the underworld as Neo. When Neo is presented with the opportunity to learn the truth behind humanity's existence, he accepts. The rabbit hole Neo enters goes deeper than he could've ever imagined as he is determined to be the chosen one who will save the human race from simulated bondage.

At the turn of the century, moviegoers worldwide were treated to one of the most ambitious and technologically impressive displays of moviemaking ever brought to the screen. Today, The Matrix remains a cinematic landmark with an astounding level of influence. While there are several awe-inspiring setpieces to be found in The Matrix, none can rival Neo's first display of "bullet time." As a flurry of lead speeds his way, Neo bends backward, defying all physics, in what's undoubtedly the most badass defensive move in cinema history. It's an astonishing display of visual effects and sheer visionary creativity that still holds up today as the epitome of cool.

5 'The Thing' (1982)

The Defibrillator Scene

On a remote research station in frigid Alaska, the tranquil studies of a group of American scientists are broken by an encounter with a Norweigan helicopter chasing a stray sled dog. Unfortunately for them, allowing the canine into their settlement has grave consequences. What was thought to be a dog turns out to be a grotesque, shapeshifting alien creature that can take the appearance of its victims. It's not long before the station succumbs to paranoia-fueled chaos.

Science fiction is a flexible genre with endless possibilities for genre-blending, and John Carpenter's The Thing is the perfect example. Incredibly tense, well-acted and, most importantly, scary, The Thing stands out among its peers as one of the greatest horror movies of all time. That status is due in no small part to its spectacular practical effects, most notably demonstrated in a scene in which a defibrillator is used on what appears to be the body of one of the researchers. Unfortunately for the arms of the station's medic, a toothy cavity opens up where a human's chest would be, and beautifully grotesque chaos ensues. This incredibly effective scene is best enjoyed in the company of others who are unfamiliar with its nature; it would be a true surprise, as intended.

4 'Alien' (1979)

The Chestburster

The crew of the space freighter Nostromo is on their long voyage back home to Earth when they receive a distress signal from a distant moon. Obligated to investigate, the crew soon find themselves at the mercy of a stowaway aboard their ship: an incredibly hostile and virtually unkillable alien creature that stalks the vessel's endless dark corridors.

The Chestburster scene in Ridley Scott's sci-fi masterpiece Alien works on a multitude of levels. Firstly, it serves as a horrifying release of masterfully engineered tension — the scene takes place nearly halfway into the movie. It also acts as a hard reset of sorts; just as viewers may begin to wonder where Alien is going narratively, the titular beast makes its presence known in an especially gruesome fashion. Alien is a movie fine-tuned to instill fear and dread, and this scene does just that, cementing itself as one of the most impressive setpieces in sci-fi history. It's nasty, shocking, disturbing and structurally perfect.

3 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Roy Batty's Monologue

The year is 2019. A megacorporation has developed lifelike robots, known as replicants, to aid humanity by undertaking dangerous tasks or exploring distant regions in the stars. When a small group of replicants violently rebel against their human handlers, Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) is assigned to hunt the rogue machines and neutralize them. Opposing him is Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer), the leader of the group of replicants in search of his creator.

Blade Runner is one of the most thematically dense science fiction movies ever made. Conscience, creation, slavery, and love; all of these ideologies (and more) are explored with an elegant thoughtfulness that even the most ambitious creative efforts couldn't match. There are enough ideas explored in Blade Runner to fuel ten movies, but thankfully, Scott's ambitions didn't exceed his grasp. That much is demonstrated in replicant Roy Batty's end-of-life monologue that he delivers unto Deckard. The death of a movie's villain has never been executed quite like this degree of emotional complexity; it's thought-provoking, existential, and, above all, deeply tragic. In just a few words, Batty summarizes the very essence of science fiction, and it's as chilling and melancholic as it sounds.