Science Fiction or Sci-fi genre movies plot the narrative based on speculative theories and the story is generally imaginary and futuristic. While the Sci-fi genre may appear intriguing and showcase the ability of the writer to depict how life would proceed if the scientific hypotheses were true, most of the fascinating concepts are flawed from the start. For instance, Luc Besson's Lucy is based on the pure myth that humans use only 10% of their brain, and utilizing the rest 90% unlocks supernatural abilities. Neuroscientists have already busted the myth of 10% brain usage. Humans actually use all parts of the brain in different activities.

Quite often, filmmakers use theoretical frameworks, factual manipulation, and some paradoxical doctrines to add the extra pinch of entertainment. While some movies present rich scientific examination, there are still areas where they fall short, adding shortcomings to the list of the most frequent and common scientific mistakes.

10 Radioactivity as a Source of Superpowers

'Spider-Man' (2002)

In many sci-fi movies or comics, radioactive materials and radiation are portrayed as a source of superhuman abilities, and exposure to them brings about instant mutations in the human body. For instance, the Hulk (2003) movie shows Bruce Banner accidentally taking a massive amount of Gamma Radiation dose that alters his DNA and turns him into a giant green monster with enormous strength. Peter Parker in Spider-Man meets a similar incident when he is bitten by a radioactive spider.

While in reality, exposure to any radioactive element or radiation is likely to cause more harm. Most of the radioactive elements are carcinogenic and genetic damage-causing in nature. Even though radiations are used in various medical treatments, contact with a large dose over a short period can cause permanent damage to cells and DNA.

9 Traveling Faster Than Light

'Star Trek' (2009)

When the storyline of a movie is set in different galaxies, filmmakers tend to resort to technology that travels faster than light. While a few scientific phenomena like Wormholes can reduce the space between two distinct places, reducing traveling time, achieving a speed faster than light is not scientifically possible (as per the current understanding of Physics). This concept is theorized by Albert Einstein's theory of special relativity, which says the speed of light in a vacuum is a universal constant, and no other object can travel faster than that.

The Warp Drive in Star Trek uses a propulsion system that compresses space, allowing travel faster than light. Even though it seems fascinating, the technology and the concept violate the principles of relativity. The same is true with the Wormhole in Interstellar, which is a theoretical concept, and the easy method of maintaining it through space is often glossed over.

8 Ability to Heal Instantly

'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' (2009)

Several superhero or alien movies display characters having the ability to heal instantly from an injury or illness, without having any serious implications. In the X-Men movies, Wolverine is shown to possess an unnatural mutation to heal any injury, even to the head incurred by a bullet. The same is portrayed in Star Wars, where Jedi and Smith can even revive the dead. To depict the worst use of this ability, Deadpool even recovered his body after getting ripped in half.

In actuality, regeneration and healing is a complex biological process that involves intricate stages like clotting, disinfecting the site, blood vessel forming, and remodeling. Healing biologically takes time and requires an ample amount of energy. Moreover, the human body has its limitations and it can't recover from any damage.

7 Artificial Gravity

'The Martian' (2015)

Many science-fictional movies usually overlook the complexities of overcoming intricate scientific phenomena. The most suitable example in this context is artificial gravity. To trigger the gravity in spacecraft, one must either continuously accelerate the ship or constantly rotate the ship. Several movies show the use of artificial gravity on a spacecraft to provide its characters with a suitable environment. For instance, spaceships in Guardians of the Galaxy or Battlestar Galactica (2004) are shown to have Earth-like gravity, without showing the technology or mechanism behind it.

The Martian has proved quite accurate in depicting the artificial gravity where the Hermes spacecraft's central part rotates constantly. While the movie has not provided the exact rotation speed, it appears the speed is not sufficient enough to stimulate gravity.

6 Human-like-Looking Aliens

'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Sci-fi movies often illustrate extraterritorial lifeforms resembling similar traits to humans. These aliens correspond with two legs, two eyes, two hands, and also everything in between that humans check. Not just their physical appearance, but the aliens from Marvel, like Thor or Thanos, breathe and live in an identical environment as we do. Skintone is the only stark difference that aliens have; Gamora from the Guardians of the Galaxy is green, while Avatar's Na'vis are blue.

The likely resemblance of alien lifeforms is very unlikely due to several geographical factors and environmental factors. Humans developed their current anatomy from the evolutionary stages, while life on different planets might (or surely) evolve differently based on atmosphere, barriers, or gravity. Like planets with low gravitational pull lead to taller beings, the chemical composition of the atmosphere alters the respiratory system, and a consistent thriving in water would furnish fish-like structures.

5 The Depiction of Black Holes

'Interstellar' (2014)

Several space movies have a tendency to spread misconceptions surrounding the mechanisms and the working of black holes. A few of the grossing space movies have shown unrealistic situations, like the survival of the protagonist from a black hole, like Interstellar, or the use of a black hole as a portal to instantly travel between two points, as in Event Horizon (1977).

However, speaking scientifically, Black Holes are regions with intense gravitational pull that don't even allow light to escape. On entering or getting very close to the black hole, it will start stretching the object into a thin and long shape called the process of Spaghettification. With this insane pull, the escape from the black hole is nearly impossible. Moreover, the theory of using black holes as a wormhole portal is purely based on speculations, not welcomed by the science community.

4 Impenetrable Skin

'Man of Steel' (2013)

When creators are expecting to build a superhero, they make him stronger by embedding an impenetrable skin. Take Superman or the Hulk, for example. Their body seems to resist any incoming attack, whether a bullet or an explosion. However, ingraining a character with the toughest skin known to humankind is more complex than merely stating the Sun is brighter or Gamma rays make him unfathomable.

All matter, including the human body, is made from atoms. To make the human skin truly impenetrable, the atomic structure of the body should be so dense that it should be impermeable to any foreign atom. This will either drastically increase weight or alter the morphological structure. Besides, kinetic energy will still do its job. For instance, when multiple physical attacks are incurred on an object, the kinetic energy will be transferred upon the impact. Even though the object is impenetrable, the huge transmission of kinetic energy will still shatter the hard surface.

3 Invisibility

'The Invisible Man' (1933)

Invisibility is a common feature displayed during spying. Based on the current understanding of physics, invisibility, as demonstrated in The Invisible Man, disrespects the fundamental principles of light, energy, and matter. To make an object or a human completely invisible, it should not engage with light and the light should flawlessly pass through without absorption, reflection, or refraction. Even after achieving the mentioned feats, there is yet another issue awaiting.

When the human body lets light pass without absorbing it, it will render man totally blind. This is because the retina requires the capturing of light to provide vision. The invisibility technology will require to go far beyond and enable just the eye to absorb the light, and then let it pass again. Even though this overstatement happens, the heat emitted from the body will still disclose the location of the invisible man.