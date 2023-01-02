Black Mirror is conceivably one of the most groundbreaking sci-fi anthology television series out there. Featuring a wide range of thought-provoking episodes exploring near-future high-tech which will not leave any viewer indifferent, the British TV show is one of the most popular in its category. A type of speculative fiction, Black Mirror explores the ever-growing relationship between humans and technology to mind-blowing results.

RELATED: Most Emmy-Awarded Netflix Original Shows, Ranked

To celebrate the fact that a sixth season is in the works, we have gathered some films we believe could easily be a part of the unique, mind-bending universe. From Herto After Yang, these are just a few movies that are guaranteed to blow your mind - much like Black Mirror.

'Her' (2013)

It's not difficult to imagine why Spike Jonze's Her would be such a good addition to the innovative Black Mirror universe: Long story short, the film follows a lonely man (Phoenix) who undergoes severe heartbreak and develops a relationship with Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson), an artificially intelligent operating system.

With stunning cinematography that relies on a soft color palette and gorgeous costume design (that actually reminds us of the series' episode "Nosedive", which also features loads of pastel scenarios throughout), this Jonze film features incredible futuristic worldbuilding. Her is definitely a love story unlike any other any viewer has probably ever seen and assuredly gives off major Black Mirror vibes — though it doesn't remind us of any particular episode, it isn't hard to picture a series' character falling for a weirdly human, bodiless piece of advanced technology.

'Ex Machina' (2014)

Ex Machina is arguably Alex Garland's best work to date, and it tells the mind-blowing story of a neurotic tech billionaire (Oscar Isaac) who creates an artificially intelligent humanoid robots inside his isolated mansion in the woods. When young programmer Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson) wins a contest and is selected to test Nathan's creation, a weird connection between him and the robot starts to flourish.

Gleeson has already starred in a Black Mirror episode which coincidentally also explored artificial intelligence but with inverted roles. There are lots of parallels between Ex Machina and "Be Right Back", including the similarities of the demeanor between Gleeson's clone and Vikander's humanoid robot. There's no doubt that Garland's film is incredibly thought-provoking and extremely well-crafted. On top of that, it also offered viewers one of the most iconic dance numbers in film.

'The Lobster' (2015)

Yorgos Lanthimos' The Lobster, set in a dystopian future, introduces a very bizarre, innovative concept. It centers around a hotel where you're supposed to find your match in 45 days or get turned into a wild animal of your choice instead. Following Colin Farrell's David as he navigates through life in that hotel after his wife left him, The Lobster is incredibly engaging.

With beautiful cinematography and a highly captivating storyline, Lanthimos' intriguing film takes viewers back to Black Mirror's "Hang the DJ", a touching episode with a similar plot in which the main characters are paired up by a dating system that puts an expiration date on all relationships. Just like The Lobster, the episode explores true love as an act of rebellion and uses tech to find true connection.

'The Truman Show' (1998)

Following Jim Carrey's character, a salesman who is held captive in a world that revolves around him and is initially unaware of the constructed reality TV show in which he is the main star, The Truman Show, directed by Peter Weir, is a clever satire of media manipulation and features one of the finest dramatic performances from the lead actor.

This existentialist sci-fi comedy is undoubtedly a classic today — even if you have never seen it, there's a high chance you have at least heard of it. A compelling film throughout, The Truman Show reflects on how easily exploited our society is. As for its Black Mirror counterpart, "White Bear" is possibly the closest; even if the episode sends out a very different message, it depicts a similar concept of "reality" not actually being real.

'Don't Worry Darling' (2022)

This year's Don't Worry Darling has sparked a lot of discussion. This psychological thriller by Olivia Wilde is set in the 1950s and follows a housewife played by Florence Pugh who lives in a utopian community designed by Chris Pine's Frank. Even if it features an underwhelming ending, Don't Worry Darling is a thrilling film filled with engaging plot twists.

Although the film's premise is really captivating, its ending is a bit too underwhelming. Nevertheless, this 2022 film feels like an extended episode of the series, especially with all those twists and turns and all that advanced tech near its end, which (spoiler alert) lets viewers know that the picture-perfect world was a lie all along and that a cult leader has, in fact, influenced men to get total control over their wives and live in a virtual-reality simulation of the 1950s.

'The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Yet another sci-fi gem starring Carrey, The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind highlights the consequences of apathy as it follows Joel as he discovers that his ex-girlfriend Clementine (Kate Winslet) has undergone a procedure in which all of her memories of him were erased completely.

Much like the first season's third episode, "The Entire History of You", this 2004 movie reflects on life-long memories. While the film lets viewers know that those aren't files to be deleted and that erasing them won't make you any happier, the series' episode questions the dangers that would come with having highly advanced tech devices interfere with memories at all, enabling one to explore them back and forth in meticulous detail.

'Inception' (2010)

Inception is perhaps Christopher Nolan's most famous work, and it focuses on a professional thief Dom Cobb's (Leonardo DiCaprio) quest as he infiltrates the dreams of his targets and steals their secrets from their subconscious mind. A breathtaking film with staggering visuals for viewers to immerse themselves in, Inception's plot navigates between dream and reality.

Just like the anthology series does, Inception delivers a stimulating plot that will likely keep any viewer's eyes glued to their screen. While there aren't any episodes like Nolan's film, "San Junipero" also explores a dream-like concept, offering the characters involved a simulation for them to enjoy. A nail-biting epic action story about dreams, the 2010 film stands the test of time as one of the most iconic and memorable motion pictures of all time.

'Moon' (2009)

2009's Moon tells the story of astronaut's Sam Bell (Sam Rockwell) three-year stint on the Moon working for Lunar Industries. His job is to gather and rocket back to Earth supplies of helium-3, the current clean fuel used on Earth, alongside his computer, GERTY.

Although low-budget, this Duncan Jones film has plenty of things to admire, including, of course, Rockwell's impeccable acting throughout its entirety. An incredibly well-done thought-provoking movie with so much explored potential, Moon is really easy to picture as a part of the beloved universe as it takes us back to that quiet sci-fi atmosphere some episodes of the show feature.

'Ready Player One' (2018)

Set in not so distant future (2045), the 2018 film centers around an immersive virtual universe named OASIS, co-created by James Halliday and Ogden Morrow of Gregarious Games, where most people spend their days. When the creator of the intriguing virtual reality dies, he challenges everyone to find a rewarding Easter egg that will give the finder his fortune.

Resembling "Playtest" and the most recent "Striking Vipers", Ready Player One is a very Black Mirror-ish film that takes viewers back to the two episodes about video games. Depicting virtual reality vividly and exploring made-up worlds, this engaging film and episodes analyzes how VR and other tech should not consume your life.

'After Yang' (2021)

Based on Alexander Weinstein's short story Saying Goodbye to Yang from the book Children of the New World, the 2021 film is set in a near future and tackles sadness and grief as it focuses on the pain a family is going through as they attempt to repair their robotic child who unexpectedly broke down.

After Yang is yet another absorbing film that intelligently reflects on A.I. and thus would make a wonderful addition to the Black Mirror universe. A beautifully shot, melancholic and moving film with a poignant tone, Weinstein's film is a must-see sci-fi drama that examines complex themes, including humanity, loss, and all the sorrowful things that come with it.

NEXT: From 'American Horror Story' To 'Black Mirror:' The Best Anthology TV Series, According To Rotten Tomatoes