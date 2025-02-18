The combined success of Jaws and Star Wars: Episode IV-A New Hope in the late 1970s created a significant shift in the way that Hollywood developed its upcoming projects, bringing the “New Hollywood” era to a screeching halt. Every studio was desperate to find their own blockbuster title that could create a similar sensation, but that didn’t mean that the storytelling behind these films was entirely cynical. The success that both Steven Spielberg and George Lucas received resulted from the artistic freedom that they were given, indicating that studios would benefit from essentially giving auteur directors “blank checks” to pursue their wildest ambitions. The summer of 1982 featured an unparalleled level of acclaimed science fiction classics that are still beloved today, and it is unlikely that there will ever be a sensation like it ever again.

So Many Great Science Fiction Films Came Out in the Summer 1982