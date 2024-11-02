Throughout the years, the science fiction genre has proven to serve as both a reflection and a playground for our existentialist thoughts. Many films in the genre tackle poignant topics such as artificial intelligence and fun themes like interstellar travel. In a universe as vast as our own, it only makes sense that audiences are drawn to this genre, especially considering how it tackles the boundaries of our reality.

As such, many sci-fi films have provided audiences with food for thought in a world rapidly evolving beyond our understanding. From environmental films such as Annihilation to dystopian epics like Children of Men, we look back at some of the most thought-provoking science fiction movies, analyzing what exactly makes them stand out from the rest.

10 'Annihilation' (2018)

Director: Alex Garland

Alex Garland's visually breathtaking Annihilation stays with audiences after the credits roll thanks to its memorable eco-horror narrative. The plot centers around a biologist, played by Natalie Portman, who signs up for a dangerous and secret expedition to a place where the laws of nature do not apply.

Whether we're talking about terrifying mutations or the mysterious and hostile Shimmer area itself, Annihilation provides audiences with plenty of food for thought: it is an eerie exploration of man versus nature (though not an external enemy but rather a transformative force), delving into themes of self-destruction and inciting audiences to confront nature's unpredictability. Garland's film is also quite striking when it comes to its visuals, fully immersing viewers in its twisted narrative.

9 'Primer' (2004)

Director: Shane Carruth

Time travel enthusiasts who haven't yet given this low-budget sci-fi a try may want to consider doing it anytime soon. The Shane Carruth movie, created on an impressive $7000 budget, focuses on four friends (Shane Carruth, David Sullivan, Casey Gooden, and Anad Upadhyaya) wrestling over their new accidental invention: the time-traveling machine.

Primer's approach to time-traveling is believable and well-explained, making it easy for audiences to be engaged in its narrative. Despite being made on a tiny budget, Primer is intriguing and captivating, exploring time travel as if it were a real discovery, and shedding light on existentialist questions about human nature. Overall, it is a thoughtful film about a popular subject done in a realistic, non-romanticized way that recognizes the complications that come with time travel.

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Jodie Foster stars as passionate scientist Dr. Ellie Arroway in this engaging Robert Zemeckis picture based on Carl Sagan's novel. After years of searching, she finds conclusive proof of extraterrestrial intelligence, sending plans for a mysterious machine.

Not only does Contact question alien life, but it also taps into questions of humanity and belief, as well as the search for meaning in the universe. On top of being incredibly executed, featuring great visual effects, sound, and cinematography, Zemeckis' picture is thought-provoking, mostly for how it balances faith and science while also pushing viewers to think about how such a big discovery would affect us personally. At its core, Contact is a must-see science fiction film about the unquenchable search for truth.

7 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Director: Alex Garland

The second Alex Garland picture on this list is 2014's poignant Ex Machina, starring Alicia Vikander as the titular robot. Set on a precluded island, the plot sees a young programmer (Domnhall Gleeson) participate in a groundbreaking experiment by evaluating the human qualities of a highly advanced humanoid artificial intelligence.

Considering that we're just getting started with A.I., Ex Machina can come as a warning and thought-provoking existentialist feature: it makes viewers question what it means to be human and whether an A.I. can be fully conscious. Considering the era we're living in, Garlan'ds film is very much poignant, forcing us to define the ethical responsibilities related to creating and interacting with such life-like beings. Ex Machina is anchored by amazing performances, fantastic (even if minimalistic) visuals, and its overall complexity.

6 'Children of Men' (2006)

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Alfonso Cuarón's movie paints an interesting near-future scenario. Set in the upcoming year of 2027, it sees a chaotic world in which women have become infertile. Their only hope? A miraculously pregnant woman, whom a former activist agrees to help transport to a sanctuary at sea.

Although it features extraordinary technical aspects, such as an unforgettable dystopian worldbuilding, top-notch production design, and sound, Children of Men's success certainly has to do with its mind-bending narrative and how it leaves viewers with a sense of urgency. It is a powerful reminder of what could potentially happen if humanity lost its way, showing viewers a world that resembles our own featuring realistic dystopian depictions, making audiences feel like they could easily be a part of the story.

5 'Arrival' (2016)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

​​​​​​Amy Adams delivers a tour-de-force performance in Denis Villeneuve's jaw-dropping Arrival. The story focuses on a linguist who leads a team of investigators when enormous spaceships touch down around the world. Banks must join forces with her crew to find a way to communicate with the extraterrestrial visitors.

Not only is Villeneuve's film outstanding visually, enhancing the story through its moody atmosphere, but it also does an incredible job at employing an absorbing non-linear narrative. What makes Arrival a particularly thought-provoking sci-fi film is the way that it examines how language shapes our understanding of each other and the world around us. On top of analyzing the power of communication, it also delves into themes of memory, loss, and time in a captivating way. Fans of slow-burn science fiction are guaranteed to enjoy Villeneuve's profound masterpiece.

4 'Solaris' (1972)

Director: Andrei Tarkovsky

It would be impossible not to mention Andrei Tarkovsky when it comes to such a list. Based on Stanisław Lem's novel, Solaris is a cerebral adventure sci-fi epic centering around a psychologist named Kelvin (Donatas Banionis) who is sent to a station orbiting a distant planet — which manifests physical representations of people's deepest fears and desires — to discover what has caused the crew to slowly descend into madness.

Solaris' engrossing exploration of human consciousness and memory is genuinely captivating and one of the aspects that elevate it above a regular sci-fi flick. Its existentialist themes and how it delves into complex human emotions challenge audiences to re-examine how we grapple with our own memories and wishes. As such, not only is Solaris technically an incredible film, but it is also a thought-provoking, existentialist masterwork.