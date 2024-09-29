Considering that the film industry is based on the concept of looking into the future and pushing the possibilities of technology, it is not surprising that many of the greatest films of all-time are in the science fiction genre. While it is easy to dismiss all sci-fi films as works of populist entertainment, the genre has a great ability to parallel real developments in human history, and serve as a warning about the potentially dark future that could be in store should mankind not choose to fix its systematic issues.

Many great sci-fi films are also excellent thrillers, as they find a way to blend space fantasy or futuristic technology into their narratives in a way that escalates the tension of the situation, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Here are the ten most thrilling sci-fi movies, ranked.

10 ‘War of the Worlds’ (2005)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

War of the Worlds is a dramatically different take on the classic H.G. Welles novel of the same name, which had already been adapted into a relatively successful B-movie in 1953. When crafting his modern remake, director Steven Spielberg looked to the all-too recent tragedy of 9/11 to create a film about the collapse of mankind and its infrastructures in the wake of a devastating attack on public areas.

War of the Worlds features some of the most terrifying sequences of urban destruction ever captured on film, but it is the examination of humanity turning on itself that is most haunting. It was also notable to see Tom Cruise, best known for playing charismatic action heroes, in the role of a disheveled, irresponsible dad who doesn’t know the best way to bring his children to safety and find hope.

9 ‘RoboCop’ (1987)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

RoboCop is one of the most relentlessly brutal science fiction films of the 1980s, as while it is inspired by the tech noir genre, there’s still a lot of commonalities it shares with crime action thrillers. The earlier moments in which the police officer Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) is brutalized by a criminal gang and left for dead is a horrific origin story that perfectly explains why he is placed in a robotic suit to fight crime.

RoboCop is a politically charged sci-fi thriller, with pointed satire aimed at corporate greed, the war on crime, and the policies of the Ronald Reagan administration. Paul Verhoeven rarely cuts away from the most visceral parts of the story, and for those that have seen the extended “unrated cut,” there is very little in the original RoboCop that is left to the imagination.

8 ‘The Terminator’ (1984)

Directed by James Cameron

The Terminator brought to life fears about artificial intelligence long before it became a newsworthy topic of debate; in many ways, The Terminator feels even more timely four decades later than it did within its original release. While the sequel Terminator 2: Judgment Day certainly featured more groundbreaking achievements using visual effects and better action sequences, the original The Terminator is a chilling neo-noir mystery story that shows the brilliance of James Cameron’s work as a writing.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is simply terrifying as the T-1000, a character who has no purpose other than to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and prevent her from giving birth to the leader that will save humanity. Some great villains work because they are complex, but the straightforward simplicity and lack of a personality that defines the T-1000 model of Terminators makes him far more effective.

7 ‘Under the Skin’ (2014)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

Under the Skin is unlike most other sci-fi thrillers, as it combines the body horror of David Cronenberg’s Videodrome with the existential questions about the origin of mankind that defined Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Jonathan Glazer’s haunting film stars Scarlett Johnasson as an enigmatic alien seductress who lures men to their deaths in order to learn more about them; each sequence of graphic dismemberment proves to be more haunting than the next.

The darkly lit visuals and moody atmosphere makes Under the Skin more intense, as the alien character appears to choose her victims indiscriminately. There are more metaphorical implications to the film’s study of immigration and gender roles, and the jaw dropping, ambiguous ending is enough to leave even the biggest science fiction movie buffs scratching their heads as they try to figure out what actually happened.

6 'Aliens' (1986)

Directed by James Cameron

James Cameron has made so many of the most thrilling (and best) sci-fi movies that honestly it's impossible to not short change the pop auteur in doing anything less than listing all of his sci-fi features. After The Terminator made Cameron a name in the industry, his follow-up to Aliens made him one of the hottest directors on the planet.

Sigourney Weaver reprised her role as Ellen Ripley, sole survivor of the USCSS Nostromo (and of Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning Alien) in a far grander, even more exciting sequel that blended science fiction, action and horror to genuine, endlessly rewatchable perfection. Weaver was even Oscar-nominated for Best Actress, all but unheard for such a genre picture at the time.

5 ‘Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior’ (1982)

Directed by George Miller

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior was the full realization of what George Miller envisioned for his post-apocalyptic wasteland, as it essentially turned the Australian desert into the setting for a science fiction western. The future that Miller imagined was one that was built on pain and survived through resources; as Max (Mel Gibson) tries to protect an innocent village from a ruthless warlord, he begins to recognize that only the strong will survive in an oppressive environment.

The Mad Max franchise has many great characters, but Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior has a particularly intimidating villain in Lord Humungus (Kjell Nilsson), the warlord who commands various war rigs to steal oil. While some would argue that Mad Max: Fury Road is the more thematically rich and emotionally grounded installment in the series, it’s hard to top the sheer level of violence and intensity that have made Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior such a classic.

4 ‘The Thing’ (1982)

Directed by John Carpenter

The Thing is among the great science fiction remakes of all-time, as John Carpenter chose to take the somewhat cheesy premise of the 1951 B-movie The Thing From Another Planet and turn it into a haunting parallel to the era of political divisiveness and anxiety that emerged in the Cold War.

The Thing captures the terror of not being able to know whether your allies are really “infected,” as MacReady (Kurt Russell) and his crew understand that any of them could have had their identities compromised by the transforming alien creature that wreaks havoc on their remote base. Although the film was initially a critical and commercial failure within the stacked summer movie season of 1982, The Thing is now seen as a timeless representation of the public consciousness at the time of its release, and perhaps the single scariest film of Carpenter’s entire career.

3 ‘Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi’ (1983)

Directed by Richard Marquad

Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi may be the most exhilarating installment in the Star Wars franchise, as the final installment in the original trilogy flies through its set pieces at an alarming speed. While the opening heist in which Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) free Han Solo (Harrison Ford) from Jabba the Hutt is remarkable, the film becomes much creepier when Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) reveals his evil plan to bait the Rebel Alliance into a trap on the forest moon of Endor.

Palpatine is a great Star Wars villain because he encourages the light-sided characters to unleash their inner rage. The climactic duel that Luke wages against Darth Vader (David Prowse) as he tries to fight his own demons may be the most pivotal moment in the entire Skywalker saga era of the franchise.

2 ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’ (1982)

Directed by Nicholas Meyer

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan took the Star Trek franchise in a darker direction by reintroducing the character of Khan (Ricardo Montalbán), the fan-favorite character who had last been seen in the episode “Space Seed” from the original series. The film reckoned with the reality that both Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and Commander Spock (Leonard Nimoy) were growing older, and would not be able to perform the same feats of bravery that they did when they were younger.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan features some of the greatest space battle sequences ever captured on film, as director Nicholas Meyer shot them in a style that felt reminiscent of classic submarine thrillers from the World War II thrillers. Spock’s now iconic sacrifice at the end of the film has become not just the most touching scene in the Star Trek franchise, but one of the most iconic moments in sci-fi history.

1 ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’ (1978)

Directed by Philip Kaufman

Invasion of the Body Snatchers revitalized the premise of the classic 1956 film of the same name and made it relevant to the conspiracy paranoia of the 1970s, in which Americans were more suspicious than ever before due to the lies told amidst the Vietnam War and the scandals involving President Nixon’s administration.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers captures the terror of not being able to trust one’s neighbor, as anyone could have secretly had their consciousness taken over by an alien invader trying to slowly expand the hive. Although the jump scares are actually fairly few and far between, director Philip Kaufman does a great job at maximizing the use of empty space and silence in order to heighten the suspense of any given situation. The final shot of Donald Sutherland looking straight at the audience may be the scariest of all-time.

