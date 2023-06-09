It's always fun to take a look back at films when they reach a milestone. These 2013 Sci-Fi movies are celebrating their 10-year anniversaries in 2023. A decade has passed since they played on the big screen and most of them are still relevant to this day. From strong storylines to unforgettable performances, they stand the test of time.

Other films haven't faired so well. While current graphics have surpassed some of these titles, it's fascinating to see how far the industry has progressed when it comes to visual effects. Which movies hold up and which ones should fade away? These are the Sci-Fi flicks are the graduating class of 2013.

10 'Oblivion' (2013)

Image via Universal Pictures

Tom Cruise stars in the Sci-Fi Action film, Oblivion. Set in an apocalyptic earth overtaken by aliens, a drone technician discovers a spacecraft that makes him question his mission. While the story is compelling, the futuristic visuals are what make this film stand out.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski (who teamed up with Cruise again in a little movie calledTop Gun: Maverick), the film has a solid supporting cast with big names like Morgan Freeman and Andrea Risborough. While it wasn't a huge box office success, Oblivion is an underrated thriller worth checking out all of these years later.

9 'After Earth' (2013)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Will Smith teamed up with his son Jaden Smith in the Sci-Fi Action movie After Earth. 1000 years into the future, Earth is inhabitable. A high-ranking general and his teenage son set off on a mission (in hopes of bonding) but must fight for their lives after the spacecraft crashes.

M. Night Shyamalan directed this film which was panned by critics and bombed at the box office. That being said, the graphics have aged well, and despite Smith's missteps (fans will never forget the slap heard around the world) it could be worth a watch to commemorate the ten-year anniversary of its release.

8 'Pacific Rim' (2013)

Imagine a world where monstrous sea creatures wage war on humans and the only way to stop them is with giant robots (driven by humans connected in a neural bridge). That's the premise of the Adventure Sci-Fi film Pacific Rim. It's a high concept that takes viewers on a wild ride.

Directed by visionary Guillermo Del Toro (thinkThe Shape of Water) this film has a stellar cast including Idris Elba and Charlie Hunnam. Charlie Day stands out (doing what he does best) as the comic relief. Visually stunning with edge-of-your-seat action, Pacific Rim is an entertaining creature feature.

7 'Riddick' (2013)

image via focus features

Vin Diesel fans will love the Sci-Fi horror movie, Riddick. It's the third film in a series (which started with the 2000 film Pitch Black) and follows the story of a fugitive marooned on a sun-scorched planet who fights for survival against aliens and mercenaries as he waits to be rescued.

The strong ensemble cast includes Dave Bautista (Drax fromThe Guardians of the Galaxy) and Karl Urban (Eomer from The Lord of the Rings movies). Directed by David Twohy, Riddick holds up as a solid Sci-Fi flick. Diesel is set to star in and produce the fourth installment Riddick 4: Furya.

6 'Elysium' (2013)

The Sci-Fi Drama film Elysium takes viewers to a divided world in the year 2154. The population is separated as the wealthy live in a luxurious space station while the impoverished are left on a ruined earth. One man (played by Matt Damon) accepts a mission to bring equality to the masses.

The movie is an overt political allegory directed by Neill Blomkamp (who also worked with Damon in District 9). Jodie Foster gives a standout performance as the villainess Secretary of Defense. While Elysium never reached the level of acclaim as District 9, it's an exciting romp into a dystopian future.

5 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' (2013)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire is the second installment of The Hunger Games franchise. Katniss Everdeen and Peta Mellark spark a rebellion in Penam after winning the 74th Hunger Games, making them a target for the Capitol (who will go to any lengths to stop the uprising).

The series was a social phenomenon at the time of release and made Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth household names. Woody Harrelson shines as Haymitch Abernathy. Directed by Francis Lawrence (the creative force behind I Am Legend), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire is a crucial thread in the four-film collection.

4 'World War Z' (2013)

Image via Netflix

Brad Pitt jumped into the Zombie craze with the Sc-Fi film World War Z. It tells the story of a former U.N. investigator who embarks on a worldwide search to find the source of a deadly

infection that turns otherwise healthy people into zombies with a single bite.

Directed by Mark Forster (think Monster's Ball), World War Z is a pandemic film that keeps viewers on edge until the bitter end. Although it received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike, it's an entertaining film that's the perfect blend of horror and sci-fi (fast zombies are the scariest).

3 'Ender's Game' (2013)

Image via Lionsgate

Ender's Game is a film based on the novel by Orson Scott Card. The plot centers around a young man recruited by the government to prepare to wage war on an alien race known as Formics (who previously attacked the Earth). The movie has a killer cast including Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield, Hailee Steinfeld, and Ben Kingsley.

The role earned Butterfield a Critic's Choice nomination for "Best Young Actor". Yet, it was considered a box office flop and the subject of debate among fans of the book (who argue the movie was action over substance). There's no denying that the graphics are breathtaking, and the acting is strong.

2 'Gravity' (2013)

Image via Warner Bros.

Sandra Bullock and George Clooney team up for the Sci-Fi Thriller, Gravity. The story follows two astronauts who are stranded in space after an accident and must work together to survive. Bullock effortlessly carries the bulk of the film on her shoulders as she fights to get back to Earth.

Directed by Alfonso Cuaron (who also directed another great sci-fi filmChildren of Men), the film dominated the 2014 Academy Awards, winning seven Oscars. Bullock earned a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role (Cate Blanchette won for Blue Jasmine).

1 'Star Trek: Into Darkness' (2013)

Star Trek: Into Darkness is the follow-up film featuring the rebooted cast which includes Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Zoe Saldana. Captain Kirk and the Starship Enterprise crew embark on a manhunt for a terrorist within their own organization. Benedict Cumberbatch does a remarkable turn as the iconic villain Kahn.

Directed by the legendary J.J. Abrams (the man behind huge titles like Star Wars: The Force Awakens), while it wasn't a massive hit with Star Trek fans, it features amazing cinematography. Pine proves he has the skills to be the leading man in his turn as Captain Kirk.

