The science fiction genre has been prevalent for decades, if not a century. Once a film in this genre is released, it often either becomes a part of the cultural zeitgeist and becomes a huge franchise, such as Star Wars, or flops incredibly hard and falls into absolute obscurity, such as Yesterday’s Target. However, there are some that gain a cult following, such as Event Horizon.

In the science fiction genre, films that have cult followings tend to neither be a part of the mainstream consciousness nor fully unheard of by the majority of casual audiences, but even among these movies, there are those that are vastly underrated. Here are the best underrated science fiction movies with a cult following.

10 'Gorath' (1962)

Directed by Ishirō Honda

Image via Toho

Gorath is an epic science fiction disaster film first released in 1962. Directed by Ishirō Honda, best known for directing the original Godzilla in 1954, the plot follows a group of scientists that try to build a rocket base in Antarctica in order to prevent the titular star from colliding with the Earth, destroying it.

The most memorable part of film is the giant walrus monster named Maguma. For example, Maguma is played by Katsumi Tezuka, who is best known for playing Godzilla during the Shōwa era of the franchise. This provides lots of significance for fans of the Godzilla franchise by featuring the first actor of the franchise's most iconic character. In addition, Maguma is able to survive nearly every attempt by the scientists to subdue him, thus showing his threatening nature through his exceptional resilience. Another one of the best aspects of the film is the production design. For instance, during the climax, there are a variety of disaster scenes depicting different catastrophes, exemplifying the superb miniature sets that Toho had specialized in around this time.

Gorath is not available to stream in the U.S.

9 'Attack of the 50 Ft. Woman' (1993)

Directed by Christopher Guest

Attack of the 50 Ft. Woman is a science fiction comedy film first released in 1993. It serves as a remake of the 1958 film of the same name. Directed by Christopher Guest, who also directed Waiting for Guffman, the story follows a woman named Nancy, who, after an alien abduction, grows to a gigantic size.

The highlight of Attack of the 50 Ft. Woman is Daryl Hannah's performance as Nancy. For example, at the start of the movie, Nancy is very unsure of herself, unable to stand up to her overbearing husband and father. During her rampage at the end of the movie, however, she has fully embraced herself, enabling her to enact revenge against her husband, played by Daniel Baldwin, who had tried to kill her earlier. Conveying both of these opposite emotional states effectively indicates the efficiency of her performance. The visual effects are also quite good. For instance, not only are the growth effects very convincing, but even more subtle effects are effective as well, such as the original Attack of the 50 Ft. Woman playing on a drive-through theater screen.

Attack of the 50 Ft. Woman is not available to stream in the U.S.

8 'Infra-Man' (1975)

Directed by Hua Shan

Images via Shaw Brothers Studio

Infra-Man is a science fiction superhero film first released in 1975. Produced by the illustrious Hong Kong studio Shaw Brothers, best known for their martial arts movies such as The Boxer’s Omen and The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, the plot follows a lab assistant named Rayma who becomes the titular hero in order to thwart an invasion from a subterranean species of monsters.

One of the best aspects of the film is the fight choreography. For example, during a fight scene between Infra-Man and a pair of robots called the Iron Armor monsters, they launch their hands toward Infra-Man, followed by a series of punches from him. This level of fight choreography results in highly impactful hits, leading to very impressive fight scenes. These scenes also display a level of complexity through the various moving parts, in that case the launcher arms of the Iron Armor monsters. In addition, the main villain, Princess Dragon Mom, is an inspiration for Kinga Forrester, the main evil scientist from the revival of Mystery Science Theater 3000, providing historical significance for fans of said series.

WATCH ON APPLE TV

7 'Dark City' (1998)

Directed by Alex Proyas

Image via New Line Cinema

Dark City is a science fiction tech noir film first released in 1998. Directed by Alex Proyas, who also directed The Crow and I, Robot, the story follows a man with amnesia, played by Rufus Sewell of A Knight’s Tale and Eleventh Hour fame, who tries to uncover his real identity as well as uncover the truth behind a city perpetually cloaked in night.

Dark City has incredible visual effects. The city is not only forever dark, but also the buildings are very imposing and impersonal throughout, showing the monolithic nature of the city while also aiding in the world building by providing a visual metaphor for the collectivist nature of this society. In addition, the designs for the aliens is also very distinctive, as their all-black visage provides a mechanical, vegetative appearance. This helps present their cold, calculated nature in contrast to the human resistance. However, the original theatrical cut of Dark City contained an opening narration that spoils the entire story, so it is better to seek out the director's cut in order to get the best experience.

6 'Timecrimes' (2007)

Directed by Nacho Vigalondo

Image via Karbo Vantas Entertainment

Timecrimes is a science fiction thriller film first released in 2007. Directed by Nacho Vigalondo, who had also directed Pooka and Colossal, the story follows a man named Hector, played by Karra Elejalde, also known for the Spanish Affair movies, as he finds himself trapped in a loop in which he has to kill other versions of himself.

The greatest innovation of the film is perhaps the interconnected story. For example, after Hector first goes back in time, he gets injured in such a way that he becomes the enigmatic attacker that had hurt him in the previous loop. In addition, after going back again, he creates the events that lead to the death of a woman that he had seen die in the previous loop. Another one of the best aspects of the film is the mysterious atmosphere maintained throughout. For instance, it is never explained how exactly the time machine worked, thus adding to the mysterious atmosphere that is present throughout by keeping the audience in the dark about the true nature of the loop, just like Hector is throughout, thus helping to maintain the immersion.

Timecrimes Release Date October 5, 2007 Director Nacho Vigalondo Cast Karra Elejalde , Candela Fernández , Barbara Goenaga , Nacho Vigalondo , Juan Inciarte , Miguel Ángel Poo Runtime 88 Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Nacho Vigalondo Studio Magnolia Pictures Tagline A trip back in time from the present to... Website http://www.loscronocrimenes.com/ Expand

WATCH ON TUBI TV

5 'Heavy Metal' (1981)

Directed by Gerald Potterton

Close

Heavy Metal is an adult animated science fiction anthology film first released in 1981. Directed by Gerald Potterton, who had also worked on Yellow Submarine, it serves as an adaptation of the science fiction magazine of the same name. The plot follows a series of stories being told by an evil orb in order to terrorize a young girl whose father it had killed earlier.

The greatest aspect of Heavy Metal is the animation. The opening scene involves an astronaut in a car in space driving down to Earth, animated in rotoscope. In addition, most of the segments are animated in a traditional 2D style, providing a variety of visual styles to provide each segment with its own distinct identity. In addition, many of the character designs are highly imaginative. For instance, in the Taarna segment, the titular heroine's flying steed is a large, spindly bird akin to a pterodactyl. Additionally, the character of Captain Sternn, from the segment of the same name, has a Spümcø-esque design. This variety in designs further aids in the visual variety that makes up the film's visual prowess.

WATCH ON AMAZON PRIME

4 'Event Horizon' (1997)

Directed by Paul W. S. Anderson

image via Paramount Pictures

Event Horizon is a science fiction horror film first released in 1997. Directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, who also directed the original Mortal Kombat movie from 1995 and four out of the six Milla Jovovich Resident Evil movies, the story follows a rescue team sent to investigate the reemergence of a previously disappeared spaceship that contains evil supernatural forces.

Event Horizon features impressive special effects, especially the gore. During the climax, there is a montage depicting various dismembered corpses and gory perversions, providing a great display of practical effects. This level of practical prowess in regard to body horror helps to enhance the horror elements of the film by providing a sense of realism to the futuristic terror. This is further enhanced by the production design of the titular spaceship. For instance, upon entering the ship, the entrance is a long corridor lined with sharp metal, providing both a hint and a subtle introduction to the body horror that awaits the characters throughout the rest of the film.

3 'Stalker' (1979)

Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky

Image via Mosfilm

Stalker is a science fiction film first released in 1979. It serves as a loose adaptation of the 1972 novel Roadside Picnic written by Arkady and Boris Strugatsky, who also wrote the screenplay. Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky, who also directed Solaris and Andrei Rublev, the story follows a type of guide referred to as a Stalker, played by Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy, who also appeared in The Bodyguard, as he leads an author and a professor through a forbidden area to get to an oasis known as the Zone. Stalker has been so overwhelmingly acclaimed by this point that it stretches the definition of "underrated" a bit, but reality is it's not very widely watched relative to other sci-fi classics. So, in that sense, it's perhaps underappreciated amongst general audiences.

The visuals are unforgettable. There are many long, extended shots of the Soviet countryside. This extensive use of environmental minimalism enables the audience to fully take in the natural beauty of the world that the Zone is located in, thus creating a familiar yet foreboding atmosphere throughout. This foreboding atmosphere is also shown in a temple-like structure seen later on in the film, as its large size further enhances the foreboding atmosphere, while also creating a profound sense of reverence through its classical architecture.